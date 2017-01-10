NFL Playoffs 2017: 20 Bold Predictions For Divisional Round

With only eight teams remaining, here’s a look at 20 bold predictions for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs 2017.

If the first weekend of the 2017 NFL Playoffs is any indication of what’s in store for next weekend, it’s safe to say football fans are certainly going to enjoy watching the Divisional Round. With four fantastic games on the schedule, it’s time to take a look at 20 bold predictions for the upcoming Divisional Round of the playoffs.

From Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb shredding the defense of the New York Giants to the Pittsburgh Steelers showing the Miami Dolphins why they have one of the league’s top offenses, the first four games of playoff football was filled with plenty of excitement. While the Green Bay Packers prepare for a rematch against the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers hope for similar results from the first time time they met the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, a game in which they easily won, 43-14.

Speaking of Pittsburgh and Kansas City meeting once again, it should also be noted that each game for this round of the playoffs consists of teams that previously met during the regular season. Of course, the main difference this time around is the circumstances are much different as the loser from each week will officially see their season come to an end.

To prepare for the next round of the postseason, here are 20 bold predictions for the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

20. Thomas Rawls Held Under 100 Rushing Yards

At the beginning of the season, Thomas Rawls faced the pressure of replacing Marshawn Lynch in the backfield for the Seattle Seahawks, and even though he showed potential at times, the running back never truly lived up to the hype. Not only did Rawls struggle with consistency, but staying healthy was a major issue for the Seahawks running back after he was limited to appearing in just nine games during the regular season.

So how did Rawls do in the team’s first playoff game against the Detroit Lions? Well, let’s just say Rawls ended up being one of the biggest surprises from Wild Card Weekend after rushing for 161 yards with a touchdown on 27 carries as Seattle went on to win the game 26-6.

Up next, the Seahawks face a tough matchup on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Even though Rawls has a favorable matchup against Dan Quinn‘s defense, it’s hard to imagine him being as successful as he was against the Lions. When looking at the high-powered offense of the Falcons along with Matt Ryan and company having the advantage of playing at home, there’s a good chance this game turns into a shootout.

If that ends up happening, Seattle is more likely to rely on Russell Wilson and the passing game instead of favoring Rawls to keep up with Atlanta in the scoring department.

19. Jimmy Graham Finishes With 100+ Receiving Yards

Jimmy Graham was considered a key matchup for the Seattle Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend when considering how much the Detroit Lions struggled to cover tight ends throughout the regular season, even though he only finished with three catches for 37 yards. From a scoring perspective, all signs point to a potential shootout for the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round, which means Russell Wilson will need all of the help he can get from his beloved tight end.

Graham was one of Wilson’s favorite targets when these two teams met back in Week 6 after catching six of nine passes for 89 yards. Seattle may have come up on the winning end during that close battle with Atlanta, but there’s a lot more at stake this time around with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line.

When he gets going, Graham has been right up there with Rob Gronkowski when it comes to being one of the league’s most dangerous pass-catching tight ends. If the Seahawks are going to have any chance of leaving Atlanta with a win, they’re going to need all of the help they can get on offense, which is why the team can only hope for a strong performance by Graham.

18. Doug Baldwin Catches Two Touchdowns

Over the years, Doug Baldwin has established a reputation for coming up big in the passing game for the Seattle Seahawks when needed the most, with the team’s first playoff game against the Detroit Lions being the perfect example. Even though the Seahawks were in control of that game from the beginning, Baldwin came up big as a reliable target for Russell Wilson after catching 11 passes on 12 targets for 104 yards with a touchdown.

Baldwin may not have been as effective during Seattle’s first meeting with Atlanta in Week 6 after only catching four passes for 31 yards, but there’s every reason to believe the wide receiver will come up big this time around. As mentioned before, these are the kind of games in which Baldwin seems to elevate his game to a whole new level, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up finding the end zone a few times against Atlanta.

The high-powered offense of the Falcons will always be considered a dangerous threat, but their defense is unfortunately a completely different story. Look for Baldwin to pickup right where he left off in the Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions, and cause all sorts of problems for Atlanta’s defense in what could end up being a contest filled with back-and-fourth scoring for Seattle.

17. Julio Jones Breaks 150 Receiving Yards

The scary thing about the Atlanta Falcons heading into the Divisional Round is the league’s top offense is going to be well rested for what should turn out to be a very tough task against the Seattle Seahawks. The high-powered offense of the Falcons may have been the best during the regular season, but none of that matters in the playoffs, as every team earns a fresh start.

Over the years, Atlanta always seemed to have one of the top teams in the league due to their offense, but they’ve struggled to live up to expectations. In fact, this marks the first time since the 2012 season the Falcons are participating in the playoffs, as that was the year they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Atlanta wants to take full advantage of the opportunity for hosting a home game in the Divisional Round against Seattle, but after seeing how tough it was in Week 6, they know this matchup isn’t going to be a walk in the park. If the Falcons are going to have any chance of advancing to the NFC Championship, Julio Jones will need to live up to his reputation for being one of the league’s top wide receivers.

If Jones can figure out a way to torch Seattle’s secondary like he did during the regular season in which he caught seven passes for 139 yards with a touchdown, Atlanta will certainly enjoy their chances in this one.

16. Matt Ryan Earns Second Career Playoff Win

After putting together his best regular season in the pros by throwing for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, there’s a good chance Matt Ryan will eventually take home MVP honors for the 2016 season. If it wasn’t for Ryan carrying the offense in times when the defense struggled to do their part, there’s a good chance the Atlanta Falcons wouldn’t be sitting in the No. 2 spot for the NFC with the team hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

When these two teams met in the regular season, Ryan did everything in his power to lead the Falcons to victory after completing 27 of 42 passes for 335 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. If Ryan plans on helping Atlanta advance to the NFC Championship for a matchup against the Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys, he’s going to need a similar performance from Week 6 against Seattle, especially when seeing how unreliable the defense has been at times.

It’s been a long time since the Falcons were in this good of position to make a run at the Super Bowl, and the last thing Ryan wants to see happen is this memorable season come to an early end. For a player looking to continue making a strong case for MVP, here’s to hoping Ryan comes through for his teammates to earn his second career postseason win.

15. Julian Edelman Grabs 10+ Receptions

When seeing how the teams compare on paper, it would turn out to be the shock of the century if the New England Patriots failed to defeat the Houston Texans in Foxborough this weekend. Nothing against the Texans, but when seeing how favorable their first-round matchup against the Oakland Raiders was, this team is in for a rude awakening in the Divisional Round against the Patriots.

Not only will New England be well rested after their bye week thanks to having the No. 1 seed, but Julian Edelman is coming off his best game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 after catching eight passes for 151 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown. Even if he only found the end zone three times during the regular season, Edelman has proven to be one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets over the last four years, and should see plenty of action against the Texans.

Plus, with Rob Gronkowski watching this game from the sidelines, Brady will be forced to rely on his other targets even more when New England hosts Houston on Saturday. Thanks to his quickness and blazing speed, Edelman should have a field day against the Texans’ secondary, and recording at least 10 receptions shouldn’t be a problem for the wideout.

14. Tom Brady Throws Five Touchdown Passes

Everybody knew Tom Brady would be playing the 2016 season with an extra chip on his shoulder after missing the first four games due to a suspension, but nobody could have predicted the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback would finish the year this good. Not only is Brady in consideration for the MVP award after helping the Patriots clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs, but he managed to throw for 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Believe it or not, this year marked the fourth time in five seasons that Brady ended the year with fewer than 10 interceptions, which is simply amazing to think about. Brady has always backed up his greatness with an amazing style of play, but to see these types of low numbers for interceptions over the years is simply unheard of.

Throughout his career, Brady has always been one of the most competitive players in the game, and there’s nothing he would love more than a shot to win his fifth Super Bowl. With an extremely favorable matchup against a team like the Texans, expect Brady to take advantage of the situation and shine in this key Divisional Round matchup.

13. New England Will Be Up 20+ at Halftime

Remember when the New England Patriots and Houston Texans met at the beginning of the season? If the Texans struggled against the Patriots during that 27-0 loss when Tom Brady wasn’t even in the lineup, just imagine what could happen this time around since the game is more meaningful.

Unfortunately in that matchup, Houston failed to take advantage of Brady’s suspension, as it was Jacoby Brissett that was running the show for New England on offense since Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to watch from the sidelines due to an injury. Fast forward to this weekend in which the Texans will be facing the Patriots once again, only this time with Brady under center.

Houston may have looked impressive at times on defense against Oakland in the Wild Card round, but even they know how quickly this game against New England could get out of hand. As history shows, once Brady gets the offense rolling, there’s no looking back as the quarterback has proven numerous times over the years that he doesn’t always believe in the mercy rule.

Instead, Brady will look to build a large enough lead early on to make sure this contest is over before the second half even gets underway.

12. Brock Osweiler Gets Benched

It wasn’t the most spectacular performance against the Oakland Raiders, but Brock Osweiler did just enough on offense to help the Houston Texans advance to the Divisional Round against the New England Patriots. To see Osweiler finish with more interceptions (16) than touchdowns (15) during the regular season was nothing short of embarrassing for the Texans quarterback, but he redeemed himself a little for his performance against the Raiders.

Along with throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown, Osweiler managed to record a rushing touchdown as well during Houston’s 27-14 win against Oakland. However, keep in mind that Osweiler has already faced New England once this year, and it certainly wasn’t pretty as the team failed to record a single point while playing in the national spotlight.

If the Texans end up in a position where they’re forced to overcome a huge deficit, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bill O’Brien get desperate, and end up benching Osweiler. Let’s not forget this is the same head coach that made the gutsy decision to bench Osweiler in favor of Tom Savage a few weeks ago with the team fighting for the division title, meaning he could easily lean towards that direction again in the postseason.

11. C.J. Fiedorowicz Leads Texans Receivers

The decision by the Houston Texans to bring Brock Osweiler on board prior to the 2016 season was supposed to benefit DeAndre Hopkins in the passing game when considering the wideout was one of the best in the league, despite not having a reliable quarterback. For a player that caught 187 passes for 2,731 yards with 17 touchdowns during the previous two years, Hopkins was expected to flourish with Osweiler under center.

So how did this scenario work out for the Texans? Well, the team may have been crowned division champions along with winning their first playoff game, but the duo of Osweiler and Hopkins failed to live up to the hype. For reasons that can’t be explained, Osweiler just couldn’t figure out a way to develop the necessary chemistry with Hopkins during the regular season, which is a shame when considering how any quarterback would love to have the wideout for a weapon of their own.

New England doesn’t need to review game film to understand just how dangerous Hopkins can be in the passing game, and Matt Patricia‘s plan will revolve around containing the wideout. When this happens, Osweiler will need all of the extra help he can get from other members on Houston in the passing game, which is where C.J. Fiedorowicz comes into play.

The tight end is coming off his best year with the Texans from a numbers perspective, and this game against the Patriots seems like the perfect opportunity for him to have that big breakout performance everybody has been waiting for.

10. Tyreek Hill Doesn’t Find End Zone

The 2016 season was filled with plenty of amazing performances by rookies, and one of the players that has stuck out the most is Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs. If it wasn’t for some red flags prior to the draft due to some of his off-the-field issues, there’s a good chance Hill would have been selected higher, as too many teams saw the former West Alabama star as too much of a risk.

Despite his past, the Chiefs were willing to take a risk on Hill with the intention of giving the rookie a chance to turn things around, and it’s certainly paid off when seeing how much of an impact he’s made this year. The one thing that sticks out the most from Hill is his speed makes him a serious threat whenever he receives the football since he’s capable of taking off at any time.

Whether it’s as a receiver or a returner, Hill seems to have a bright future in Kansas City after seeing everything he’s already accomplished as a rookie. With that being said, the rookie could be in for a rough outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers when seeing how much better the defense and special teams has been playing in the second half of the season.

The Steelers realize how much of a game changer Hill can be, and don’t be surprised if they spend extra time this week developing a strategy to contain the rookie, whether it’s through offense or special teams.

9. Travis Kelce Records 100+ Yards With Two Scores

Travis Kelce has done a phenomenal job this year with establishing himself as one of the league’s top pass-catching tight ends, and his numbers from this season back it up. Even though he only found the end zone four times, Kelce’s clutch Week 16 performance against the Denver Broncos in which he caught 11 passes for 160 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, shows just how much of a dangerous threat he truly can be.

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the higher seed heading into Sunday’s matchup, but believe it or not, they’re actually underdogs to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team is coming off a very impressive playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins. As ridiculous as this sounds, this really shouldn’t be a surprise when seeing the outcome from Week 4 with these AFC contenders.

In fact, that game was arguably a big wakeup call for Kansas City after Pittsburgh blew them out 43-14. After that disastrous performance, the Chiefs would only go to lose two more games over the remainder of the season to finish with a 12-4 record heading into the playoffs.

When taking all of this into consideration, Kelce and the rest of his teammates will be playing with an extra chip on their shoulders, as there’s nothing Kansas City would love more than to win the more meaningful game this time around.

8. Antonio Brown Finds End Zone Twice

Foot injury or no foot injury for Ben Roethlisberger, it’s not going to matter for Antonio Brown as the wide receiver looks to carry over his success from Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins into the next round against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown shined for the Steelers during their first playoff matchup after catching touchdown passes of 50 and 62 yards in the first quarter against the Dolphins.

Coincidentally, Brown managed to score two touchdowns in the first quarter as well when Pittsburgh faced Kansas City at the beginning of the season. Brown has always proven he’s capable of turning a simple screen pass into a long touchdown as was displayed on Wild Card Weekend, and the team will need all of they help they can get facing a very tough Kansas City defense.

Brown may have found success during the first time around, but even he knows it’s not going to be easy to match that same success in the playoffs. Then again, if Brown was as motivated as he was last weekend to record his first career postseason touchdown, just imagine his level of excitement heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with an opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship.

7. Le’Veon Bell Receives 30+ Carries

How impressive has Le’Veon Bell been for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? The fact that Bell finished the year with 1,884 yards from the line of scrimmage to go along with nine touchdowns despite only appearing in 12 games shows how valuable he is for the Steelers during their playoff run.

Just look at Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in which Bell singled-handedly carried the backfield after finishing with 167 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns on 27 carries. In fact, the third scoring drive for Pittsburgh consisted of Bell running the football on every play before eventually finding the end zone (10 plays, 83 yards in 5:27).

After seeing these numbers, one can only imagine how much Pittsburgh will rely on Bell during next weekend’s matchup against Kansas City since Andy Reid‘s defense is going to have quite the work cut out for them containing Antonio Brown. Bell continues to prove he’s capable of handling any workload the Steelers are willing to throw at him, and don’t be surprised if he receives more than 30 carries when they face the Chiefs.

Also, let’s not forget Bell rushed for 144 yards on just 18 carries back in Week 4 against Kansas City, which also happened to be his 2016 debut.

6. Steelers Pull Off Close Win

As impressive as the Kansas City Chiefs have looked down the stretch, there’s still a reason why they’re underdogs heading into what is expected to be an intense matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. From an offensive perspective, the Steelers have the upper hand compared to the Chiefs when seeing all of the dangerous weapons Ben Roethlisberger has to work with, which is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the AFC North champions as the early favorites.

Plus, one of the main reasons behind these early lines is most likely due to the results from the first meeting between these two at the beginning of October. When looking at how dominant Pittsburgh’s offense looked in the Wild Card Round, there’s every reason in the world to believe they can do the same against Kansas City.

Believe it or not, the last time the Chiefs managed to reach the AFC Championship came during the 1993 season, despite numerous playoff appearances since then. There’s no denying how impressive Kansas City has looked since that embarrassing loss back in Week 4, but it’s tough not to select Pittsburgh to defeat Andy Reid‘s squad for the second time this year for a possible trip to Foxborough (sorry Houston Texans fans).

5. Ezekiel Elliott Rushes For 150+ Yards and Two Touchdowns

When the Dallas Cowboys selected Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, it was obvious the former Ohio State star would most likely flourish playing behind one of the top offensive lines in football. However, Elliott took those expectations to a whole new level with the way he played as a rookie after recording 1,994 yards from the line of scrimmage to go along with 16 touchdowns in 15 games.

Now, the Cowboys hope their beloved running back will carry over his success from the regular season into the playoffs with the team facing a tough first matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Even if the defense of the Packers has been fantastic at stopping the run, Elliott has proven to be the type of running back capable of taking down some of the best defenses, even during his college days.

Dallas may have finished with the best record in the NFC during the regular season, but facing arguably the hottest team in the postseason in Green Bay is going to be no easy task. The only chance the Cowboys are going to have against the Packers will be a strong performance by Elliott in the ground game. Between sitting the final game of the regular season along with Dallas having a first-round bye, at least Elliott’s legs will be extra rested.

4. Dez Bryant Finds End Zone

Two years ago, Dez Bryant was the unfortunate victim of a controversial catch against the Green Bay Packers that ended up backfiring for the Dallas Cowboys. Whether it should have been a catch will always be one of the greatest debates in football, but there’s nothing Bryant or the Cowboys can do about it now other than focus on the present.

This time around, it will be Dallas hosting Green Bay instead of the other way around as there’s nothing Bryant and company would love more than to defeat arguably the hottest teams in football at the moment. Let’s not forget that, along with the Cowboys having the top seed in the NFC, they did pull off the unimaginable during the regular season by earning a victory at historic Lambeau Field.

Revenge will certainly be a major factor in this exciting playoff matchup, and it’s safe to assume Bryant will do everything in his power to make sure he finds the end zone at least once. Bryant’s numbers may not be what most teams expect from a No. 1 wide receiver with his size and strength, but the Cowboys didn’t need to rely on him as much thanks to the production from other key members on offense.

3. Davante Adams Scores Two Touchdowns

Aaron Rodgers has proven numerous times throughout his career that he’s capable of making just about any player around him better, but it’s tough to imagine a better chemistry than he currently has with Jordy Nelson. This dynamic duo has caused all sorts of problems for opponents over the years, but Rodgers may have to adjust to playing without his favorite target in the Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, Nelson was forced to leave Sunday’s game for the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants following a cheap shot to the rib area. Only time will tell when it comes to whether Nelson will be healthy enough to suit up against the Cowboys, but if the wideout is unable to play, at least Rodgers will feel confident in his other targets.

While Randall Cobb is the first name to come to mind after finding the end zone three times against the Giants, Davante Adams could end up being the difference maker for the Packers after he caught 12 touchdown passes during the regular season. For a wide receiver that is usually seen as the third option in the passing game, that’s a pretty impressive statistic for Adams.

2. Aaron Rodgers Records Five Touchdowns

Don’t look now, but Aaron Rodgers is playing at an elite level where the argument can be made that he’s the last quarterback any opponent wants to face at the moment. Rodgers made a bold statement in the middle of the season when the Green Bay Packers were sitting with a 4-6 record when he said the team was capable of running the table, and so far the quarterback has come through on his end after Sunday’s miraculous win over the New York Giants.

After struggling for most of the first half, Rodgers helped the Packers turn things around by helping the offense score 38 points against one of the league’s top defenses in the Giants. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, Rodgers has thrown 12 touchdowns without a single interception over the last three games, which is unbelievable to think about when considering Green Bay was playing with their backs against the wall.

Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans marked the last time Rodgers recorded an interception, and with the way he’s been playing as of late, there’s a good chance he could light up the defense of the Cowboys in the Divisional Round. Not to mention, Rodgers could end up throwing more anyway when seeing how much the ground game has struggled in the second half of the season due to injuries from Eddie Lacy and James Starks.

1. Dak Prescott’s Struggles Result in Packers Win

Back when the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers faced off in the middle of October, Dak Prescott put forth a phenomenal performance, tossing three touchdowns while completing 18 of 27 passes for 247 yards. As impressive as this win on the road was for Prescott and the Cowboys, the circumstances are completely different this time around, as the winner from Sunday’s game will be one victory away from representing the NFC in Houston for the Super Bowl.

After earning the No. 1 seed thanks to an impressive 13-3 finish during the regular season, there’s still plenty of reason for concern surrounding Dallas heading into their showdown with Green Bay. Experience will most likely come into play as young players like Prescott will be playing with a whole new level of pressure that comes with participating in the postseason.

Prescott has played like a veteran at times instead of a rookie on numerous occasions throughout his first NFL season, but now the rookie faces the tough task in taking down arguably the hottest tea the NFC has to offer in the Packers. From an experience perspective, Aaron Rodgers has a major advantage over Prescott, and the Green Bay quarterback even has a Super Bowl ring to prove it.

