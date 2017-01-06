NFL Playoffs 2016: Biggest X-factor for each team

Every year there is a player or two who turns the NFL playoffs into his surprising personal showcase. Who’s the X-factor for each of the 12 remaining teams?

This year’s playoff field includes plenty of stars like playoff-tested quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan. As usual, the onus will be on those signal-callers in this quarterback-driven NFL.

But none of these signal-callers can get the job done without some help. Just about every postseason, there is a performer or two or more that elevates his game seemingly out of nowhere. It might be a longtime veteran with a club or a free-agent offseason pickup who has quietly had a solid year. It could even be a late-season addition to a roster that steps it up for the next month or so.

In any case, 12 remaining teams adds up to a dozen X-factors. Let’s see if each marks their spot in these upcoming playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons: WR Taylor Gabriel

Although wideout Taylor Gabriel sat out the Atlanta Falcons’ season finale against the New Orleans Saints, the big-play asset should be on the field in a few weeks when Dan Quinn’s club hosts a divisional playoff tilt on January 14.

The one-time Cleveland Browns performer seemed like an afterthought during Atlanta’s first seven games of the season. Gabriel was inactive for two of those contests all told, caught eight passes for 101 yards and zero scores along that stretch.

The next eight contests would be much different. The speedy wide receiver totaled 27 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns. Four of those trips to the end zone covered 35-plus yards. Add in four carries for 51 yards and a scores and only running backs Devonta Freeman (13) and Tevin Coleman (11) scored more total touchdowns for the NFC South champions in 2016.

Look for offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and red-hot quarterback Matt Ryan to give Gabriel more opportunities to show what he can do as opposing secondaries focus on Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

Dallas Cowboys: RB Alfred Morris

While the division champion and the NFC’s number-one seed in the 13-3 Dallas Cowboys were edged out by the Buffalo Bills for the most rushing yards in the league in 2016, no team totaled more running plays than Jason Garrett’s club this season.

And no player racked up more attempts for more yards than Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott. The fourth overall pick in last April’s draft totaled 322 carries for 1,631 yards (15 touchdowns) and did that despite sitting out the regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Ohio State Buckeyes’ standout has at least 20 carries in 12 of those 15 outings and was the only player in the league to amass at least 300 rushing attempts.

Elliott was used to a heavy workload in college. But if the Cowboys are get to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than two decades, they will need the rookie runner to be as fresh as possible. That’s where fifth-year pro Alfred Morris comes into play. In four seasons with the Washington Redskins, he never missed a start. In his first season with Dallas, he’s been the team’s second-leading ball-carrier in terms of carries. The two-time Pro Bowler ran 69 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns this season.

When it comes to the Dallas’ offense, the focus will remain on Elliott and that fabulous offensive line. However, don’t be surprised if Morris (who has a twinge of playoff experience) gets a few more carries than some would expect in this postseason.

Detroit Lions: WR Anquan Boldin

Losers of their last three games following a 9-4 start, the Detroit Lions went from potential NFC North champions to the conference’s No. 6 seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Jim Caldwell’s club will have to do things the hard way if they are to reach the Super Bowl for the very first time. On Saturday night, it all begins for quarterback Matthew Stafford and company as they head to the Pacific Northwest to clash with the postseason-tested Seattle Seahawks.

This is a Detroit team that certainly has playoff experience, especially when it comes to their deep receiving corps. Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Andre Roberts have all seen the second season and with mixed results.

But when it comes to making an impact on several franchises come the playoffs it’s hard to match what veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin brings to the table. He’s reached the Super Bowl with both the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. His last appearance in the postseason came in the 2013 NFC title game with the San Francisco 49ers in Seattle.

The savvy pro has amassed 68 receptions for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 playoff games with Cardinals (3), Ravens (8) and Niners (3). This season, he was the Lions’ second-leading pass-catcher with 67 receptions, good for just 584 yards but also productive enough to lead the club with eight scores.

While Seattle’s legion is busy lowering the boom on Tate and Jones, look for the crafty Boldin to make his mark not only in this contest but perhaps going forward as well.

Green Bay Packers: TE Jared Cook

We wish we could provide you with tight end Jared Cook’s career playoff stats during his eight seasons in the NFL.

There’s a simple explanation. For the first time, the former University of South Carolina product will be making postseason plans for the first time.

“Coming from my perspective, you know how tough it is,” said the veteran tight end to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “It’s a difficult league to play in and it’s a place I’ve been trying to get to for eight years. It’s a feeling I’ve always wanted to feel and now being able to feel it for the first time, I can’t even describe how cool it is.”

In his first season with the Packers after seven years with both the Tennessee Titans and then-St. Louis Rams, Cook was available for just 10 games and made five starts. He finished fifth on the team, snaring just 30 passes – one for a touchdown. But those catches added up to 377 yards, a 12.6 average that gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers a downfield threat at the position the prolific passer has lacked since the days of Jermichael Finley.

Green Bay’s offensive arsenal contains the likes of wideouts Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, who this season combined for 172 catches, good for 2,254 yards and 26 scores – 14 of those by Nelson. Lest we forget wide receiver Randall Cobb, who may or may not be available for this game (ankle), as well versatile Ty Montgomery, tight end Richard Rodgers and promising rookie wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

But it’s Cook that will present some matchup problems for a few defenses along the way, starting with the New York Giants on Sunday.

Houston Texans: ILB Benardrick McKinney

When you’re the leading tackler on the NFL’s top-ranked defense, it’s usually a little tough to remain in the background.

But when you have a unit that boasts such names as Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus and the currently-sidelined J.J. Watt, it’s somewhat easy to get lost in the crowd.

A second-round pick in 2015, Benardrick McKinney finished with 58 stops and one sack. His follow up campaign proved to be quite a show. He topped the Texans with 129 tackles (79 solo). Throw in five sacks, 11 quarterback hits, a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble and the second-year pro was more than some just piling up numbers. McKinney contributed in various ways and was far from just busy plugging the middle. And what bears watching is those aforementioned pass-rushing numbers as only outside linebackers as Mercilus (7.5) and Clowney (6) totaled more quarterback traps for the team in 2016.

What that means is that McKinney will be counted on to do a lot of both during this possible four-game postseason run. We know that the team’s play against the run has gotten noticeably better as of late. In their last nine contests, Houston is allowing only 71.9 yards per game on the ground. That’s quite a turnaround for a unit that gave up 135.4 yards per game rushing in their first seven outings in 2016. Three times over that stretch Texans defenders surrendered at least 160 yards. But McKinney has done his share rectifying this issue and is capable of so much more.

It’s safe to say the defense will have to carry the load for this team in the playoffs. And the team’s second-year inside linebacker will have a quiet but major say in the matter.

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Albert Wilson

Since rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill is no longer a secret and on his way to the Pro Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning to another player at his position during the upcoming playoffs that could emerge from the shadows and lead the club to some postseason success.

Albert Wilson finished sixth on the club with 31 catches, good for only 279 yards and a pair of scores. But his most memorable moment of 2016 came at the Georgia Dome when he ran 55 yards for a touchdown off a fake punt. It was one of the key plays in Kansas City’s 29-28 victory over the eventual NFC South champions.

These Chiefs don’t wow you with big-time numbers. But what quarterback Alex Smith does is get the football in the hands of his playmakers. Hills leads the team with a dozen touchdowns, nine of those rushing (3) and receiving (6). Tight end Travis Kelce led the club with 85 receptions and scored four touchdown while averaging an impressive 13.2 yards per grab. Running back Spencer Ware ran for a team-high 921 yards (3 touchdowns) but managed an imposing 13.5 yards per reception (2 touchdowns) on 33 catches.

Similar to Hill, Wilson has shown that he could be both a rushing and receiving threat, as well as a factor on special teams. We are not suggesting that he would have the same impact as the explosive rookie. But head coach Andy Reid will almost certainly put him in a position to succeed while catching the opposition completely off-guard.

Miami Dolphins: FS Michael Thomas

The Miami Dolphins are not only in the playoffs for the first time since 2008, that also marks the last time the franchise enjoyed a winning season. After opening the year with a 1-4 record, first-time NFL head coach Adam Gase led the club to nine wins in their final 11 outings to grab a wild card invite.

However, this is a team with a major flaw. And it’s not one you would expect with players such as defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, defensive end Cameron Wake, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Byron Maxwell on the field.

Only three teams in the league have allowed more total yards per game. And only the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns were easier to run the ball against this season. Despite a 9-2 record in their final 11 contests, the Dolphins allowed a combined 73 points in their losses to the Ravens (38) and Patriots (35) over that stretch.

On Sunday, there’s a rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this time at Heinz Field. Vance Joseph’s defenders must put the clamps on Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and more importantly, running back Le’Veon Bell. The latter has totaled 1,094 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in his last six games.

So what can safety Michael Thomas do to help? The former undrafted free agent from Stanford University finished the season with 39 stops, one sack, three quarterback hits, as well as a forced fumble, fumble recovery and pass defensed. More significantly, he racked up 19 tackles and a forced fumble on special teams. Thomas is a big reason why the Dolphins are ranked in the NFL’s Top 10 in both punt and kickoff coverage.

Along with his defensive responsibilities, Thomas will also be around to make sure the Miami defense isn’t forced to operate on a short field. Those Dolphins’ defenders will need every advantage it can get.

New England Patriots: WR Michael Floyd

From off-the-field issues to an immediate on-the-field success, the new wide receiver for the New England Patriots made numerous impressions on the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

But there could be a lot more down the line as Michael Floyd gets more and more acclimated with his new team and legendary quarterback. In his debut with the New England Patriots in Week 16, the former Arizona Cardinals’ wideout was target twice and caught one pass for six yards.

It was a much different story a week later in South Florida. Tom Brady took aim four times and connected with Floyd on three occasions, good for 36 yards and one refused-to-be-denied touchdown. But it was his block on Miami defensive back Tony Lippett on teammate Julian Edelman’s 77-yard touchdown reception that was a shot that was heard clear back to Foxborough.

The Patriots took a chance grabbing Floyd a few weeks ago. He was released by the Cardinals following a DUI arrest in December and signed by New England three days later (via Alex Reimer of Forbes). He adds to a pass-catching corps that already includes wide receivers Edelman and Danny Amendola, tight end Martellus Bennett and running back James White. But it is also a group that is missing the physical presence of Rob Gronkowski. With one timely block, Floyd showed he was willing to do the dirty work as well. When you play for Bruce Arians, as was the case in Arizona, blocking is part of being a wide receiver in his offense.

So the Patriots have another offensive weapon with playoff experience who figures to help in the playoffs. How quickly things change in a league where you can go from an ex-Cardinal to an X-factor.

New York Giants: DT Damon Harrison

The New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. This is a franchise that had missed the postseason six of the previous seven years. And it’s not surprise as to why this club found itself back in position to challenge for a Super Bowl appearance.

Big Blue shelled out a lot of green this offseason to fix what ailed the league’s bottom-ranked defense in 2015. That unit also finished dead last in the NFL against the pass, totaled only 31 sacks, gave up 31 touchdown passes and ranked 24th against the run.

This year, New York is a Top 10 defensive unit. A team that allowed 442 points in 2015 knocked that down to 284. A club that surrendered 46 offensive touchdown a year ago came close to cutting that in half (25). And thanks to defensive tackle Damon Harrison, only two teams in the NFL gave up fewer rushing yards per game than the Giants.

Yes, while 2016 high-priced free-agent pickups such as defensive end Olivier Vernon (team-high 8.5 sacks) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (3 interceptions) have delivered and received a little more fanfare, defensive tackle Damon Harrison has done his job plugging the middle and also contributed 2.5 sacks along the way. This is the time of the year that teams really crank up the running game and the former New York Jets’ nose tackle is literally the biggest reason the Giants are allowing a mere 88.6 yards per game on the ground.

Vernon, Jenkins and Pro Bowl strong safety Landon Collins have all enjoyed strong seasons. And so has Harrison, who may be the true catalyst to another Super Bowl run for this franchise.

Oakland Raiders: FS Reggie Nelson

If you’re going to win an NFL championship, you have to get contributions from all facets of the team.

For the vast majority of the season, the Oakland Raiders have been one of the league’s best stories thanks in large part to quarterback Derek Carr.

Simply put, the Silver and Black were a 12-win team due to their third-year signal-caller. Before going down in the fourth quarter with a broken fibula in the Week 16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Carr had thrown for 3,937 yards and 28 scores and turned over the ball on nine times. He rescued his team numerous times during the season as the Oakland defense didn’t make the strides many were expecting. Jack Del Rio’s team averaged 26.0 points per game this season but also allowed just 24 points per contest.

Now Carr is gone and Del Rio has banged-up Matt McGloin and rookie Connor Cook at his disposal this weekend at Houston. And it looks like the latter will make his first NFL start against the Texans.

If only the Raiders had someone reliable on defense that could flip the table and make life easier for his suddenly-questionable offensive unit.

Enter veteran safety Reggie Nelson, who like his defensive counterparts got off to a slow start. Oakland split its first two games and allowed a combined 69 points in the process. But Nelson would get his first interception and finish the season with a team-high five picks and seven total takeaways. The Raiders would force a total of 30 turnovers this season. If they can get a few more from Nelson over the next few weeks (with an assist from Khalil Mack and/or Bruce Irvin), life for the Oakland offense without its Carr could be a lot easier.

Pittsburgh Steelers: S Sean Davis

After an extremely difficult start, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense began to make strides. Coordinator Keith Butler’s unit wound up finishing 12th in the NFL in fewest yards allowed and the team’s pass rush enjoyed a second-half surge.

Youth was certainly served. First-round pick Artie Burns tied for the team lead with three interceptions while defensive lineman made his presence felt.

Then there was safety Sean Davis. The second-round pick from the University of Maryland would wind up playing in all 16 games (making 8 starts) and finished fourth on the team with 69 total tackles. But it was over the course of the last seven weeks that the young defender rally came into his own and emerged as a big-time factor on this unit.

Christopher B. Mueller of the Beaver County Times had this breakdown when it came to the former Terrapin, who came up with a big game in the season finale against the Cleveland Browns:

“After garnering the Steelers’ Rookie of the Year honor, Davis registered nine tackles, a sack and fumble recovery in the win. He has been on the field for every snap during the current seven-game win streak while playing beyond his years to help pace the Steelers’ secondary…”

Davis has really stood out the last five games, totaling at least seven stops in each of those contests. He also totaled three passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and had an interception of New York Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning over that stretch.

The ability to get the quarterback is especially intriguing. And it could be an asset the Steelers may use more than usual during the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks: WR Jermaine Kearse

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times has the latest on the Seahawks’ addition of legendary kick return specialist Devin Hester.

The 11-year pro hopes to take the sting out of losing speedster Tyler Lockett to a broken leg in Week 16 against the Cardinals. The second-year wideout and return artist would have been an ideal candidate to make this list. But our choice is no slouch, especially when it comes to the postseason.

In five seasons with Pete Carroll’s club, wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has yet to total at least 50 receptions in any one campaign. He’s never reached the 700-yard receiving mark in any year. In 69 regular-season contests with the club, Kearse has scored only 11 touchdowns.

But it has been a different story when it comes to the playoffs, especially as of late. Over the last three postseasons, Kearse has played in all eight games. In those contests, he’s totaled 28 catches for an impressive 471 yards and six touchdowns. He’s reached the end zone twice in each of those playoff campaigns. That 16.8 yards per reception is even more impressive considering what’s on the line in those contests. And the underrated pro has made his share of spectacular grabs.

These are not your recent Seattle Seahawks. A team usually associated with a beastly ground attack ranks 25th in the league in rushing. Quarterback Russell Wilson saw his numbers drop overall from a year ago when he was the NFL’s top-rated passer. But Carroll is even more dependent on his fifth-year signal-caller than ever.

Wideout Doug Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham were the team’s top pass-catchers this season. But it is playoff time and opponents will have to deal with the curse of Kearse.

