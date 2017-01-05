NFL Playoff Predictions: 2017 match ups, winners, and Super Bowl champion

Dec 25, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 31-27. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

These NFL playoff predictions look at the special match ups in the wild card round all the way to Super Bowl LI.

Sure, the regular season was crazy — but now twelve teams have a chance to win it all.

How the NFC played out was unexpected, with rookie sensations in Dallas rolling to the top seed. A strong, centered running game balanced with efficient passing and a tremendous offensive line were the keys to success.

On the flip side, the AFC was won by the usual suspects in New England. Tom Brady missed a fourth of the season and this team still went 14-2. If elite still means anything to Brady, he’ll want you to know it this season.

Before we see the top seeds in action during the divisional round, we have to look at the playoff games on wild card weekend.

In the AFC, Miami will travel to Pittsburgh for a date with the Steelers and the Raiders will start their journey in Houston.

Opposite them, the Giants will travel to Lambeau field for the red-hot Packers and the Lions will get a taste of Seattle.

Here’s a look at my predictions for every game.

Raiders vs Texans

Nov 21, 2016; Mexico City, MEX; Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) and linebacker Shilique Calhoun (91) and defensive end Jihad Ward (95) celebrate during a NFL International Series game against the Houston Texans at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last time these two teams played, they were in Mexico City singing a different tune. Oakland was in the middle of a truly impressive run, and Derek Carr and Brock Osweiler still saw the field.

Albeit they’re off for very different reasons, the changes at quarterback means a different kind of game on the gridiron.

Osweiler was recently benched for backup Tom Savage, while Carr suffered a broken fibula shortly before the regular season wrapped up.

This will be the Raiders’ first playoff game in over a decade, and it’ll start in the same stadium they hope to play in for this year’s Super Bowl.

After going with Matt McGloin for their final regular season game, injury forces the Raiders into a corner with Connor Cook.

For a rookie quarterback, he will have a lot of weight on his shoulders, but could deliver if the Texans crack.

The fact that Houston is also having major quarterback problems gives the Raiders a serious chance they might not have against other teams. If they’d been somehow stuck playing a team like Pittsburgh in the first round, good luck to you.

While it’s true they’ll be a different team without Derek Carr, that doesn’t automatically mean they’ll be back.

There’s plenty of offense to watch in this game, and we could end up seeing a lot of fireworks.

Prediction:

OaklandRaiders

20

HoustonTexans

15

Steelers vs Dolphins

The game between the Steelers and Dolphins could be one of the best games of the wild card round. Miami finished off a hard season with great effort and the curious case of Matt Moore heading into the playoffs.

Pittsburgh had a great season as well, winning the AFC North and getting big production from Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell.

For the Dolphins to win, their game plan has to start with accepting the fact that they won’t stop everything. They’ll be going up against one of, if not the, best receiver in the league and a running attack that is fearless.

But the Steelers have to be careful too.

They’ve gotten the short end of the stick for underestimating opponents in the playoffs before.

Anybody remember Tim Tebow and his overtime Hail Mary that ended Pittsburgh’s season?

Matt Moore will be at quarterback for the Dolphins, as they too face quarterback problems.

Of all quarterbacks playing in an emergency situation, Moore perhaps deserves the most respect. In four games played this season, he’s acquired a passer rating over 100 and thrown eight scores and just three picks.

Having the Steelers defense on his case will be tough, but the Dolphins have no reason to throw in the towel before the game starts.

If it all goes to Pittsburgh’s head, the Steelers could be in real trouble.

Prediction:

MiamiDolphins

19

PittsburghSteelers

13

Lions vs Seahawks

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) adjust his glove during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford has been a pleasant surprise this season, but now the tests are coming for him and the Detroit Lions.

After seeming like they’d pull away with the NFC North, the Lions saw that all crumble as the Packers snatched it from them in the final game.

Consequently, the Lions lose out on getting to have a playoff game at home and will instead be taking a trip to Seattle.

Playing the Seahawks in front of their home crowd isn’t an easy feat to tackle. The league’s best players have had trouble there in the past, but this time around things could be different.

Stafford’s confidence late in games needs to show in order for the Lions to see the second round.

They managed to play sound football as a team for most of the season, and can’t let the Week 17 loss to Green Bay stick with them.

Consequently, playoffs have to be a different story.

Then, looking at the Seahawks, they’re out on a mission to return to the Super Bowl. Russell Wilson and company have another strong team ready to make anybody nervous.

This doesn’t come without strings, however.

Seattle clearly struggled in their regular season game against Tampa Bay — a game the Bucs won 14-5. While Tampa Bay didn’t make the post-season cut, there are plenty of things that the Lions can use from that game to try and gain an edge.

Also, the Lions could even learn a thing or two about which defensive pressures work best from the Los Angeles Rams, who also beat Seattle this season.

Expect a shootout.

Prediction:

DetroitLions

34

SeattleSeahawks

29

Giants vs Packers

Oct 9, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive back Quinten Rollins defends against New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

Two teams that fans love to root for to beat the Patriots, but only one of them will survive. You might even hear the argument from some folks that the winner of this game wins it all.

But that’s not necessarily true.

New York has been the only kryptonite to phase the Dallas Cowboys this season, exposing them for what they are when up against a truly elite defense.

Outside of the Giants, Dak Prescott hasn’t had noticeable discomfort and other issues, as he’s lost twice to them already.

Green Bay, on the other hand, comes into the game winners of six straight, division champs, and a chance to win in front of their home crowd.

Additionally, Aaron Rodgers could see the Falcons or Cowboys with a win, setting up a highly-anticipated match up between teams that don’t like each other.

The New York defense is where the problems begin for Green Bay. Not everyone was able to stay healthy all season, and all it takes is one mental mistake against the Giants for them to make you pay.

If they can get into Rodgers’ head, Eli Manning will have a much easier time getting the other offense rolling.

Finally, Odell Beckham Jr. will be a factor, but not the deciding one.

This game will be more of a grind out to the last play.

Prediction:

New YorkGiants

13

Green BayPackers

10

Raiders vs Chiefs

Dec 8, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio talks with running back Latavius Murray (28) during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I see the second round of the AFC playoff picture coming to a front featuring AFC West rivals.

Oakland and Kansas City took one of the toughest divisions in football as their own this year, and now they can fight it out until one of them lands in the conference title game.

The Chiefs and Raiders will no doubt play close, but not having Derek Carr seems too much of an obstacle for this team to tackle.

They proved to be dangerous with him under center and on the field, but without him it won’t bode well for the team.

There’s always next year, right?

Honestly looking at Kansas City, I beg the question of why not?

New England won’t be right in their face in the second round because they too got a first round bye. It’s only because they beat the Raiders in the regular season, though.

Expect that to pay off at this stage of the playoffs, especially with the game being in Kansas City.

Oakland isn’t taken out of the picture easily though.

They won the majority of their games on the road in the early part of the season, making them an even stronger powerhouse than if those wins had come at home.

Additionally, Connor Cook could surprise us all. But that would take more than a miracle at this point.

Prediction:

Kansas CityChiefs

27

OaklandRaiders

13

Dolphins vs Patriots

Jan 1, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a warmup pass before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

No matter how the Dolphins weave their way out of the first round, all of the talk from then on will be about Matt Moore.

Taking the Steelers out of the playoff picture early would send a message to the Patriots they don’t want to hear, and normally don’t get until at least the AFC championship.

We’re coming for you next.

Moore got a chance to play the Patriots in the final week of the season, and didn’t do so bad.

Even in a loss, Moore handled the pressure decently, and would probably do well in a rebound.

Should the Dolphins find themselves at this point, they shouldn’t be favored or given an edge, really.

They can, however, make things really interesting.

Getting to Tom Brady is something few teams can do, but the Dolphins are capable of it. In order for that to happen, their rush defense is going to need to be spectacular, though.

Brady tends to shine in pressure playoff situations, but holding the Patriots off if it comes down to a rally is the best-case scenario for the fins.

I doubt the Dolphins could get a win, but I do see New England getting a scare in the midst of advancing.

Prediction:

New EnglandPatriots

20

MiamiDolphins

16

Lions vs Cowboys

Dec 26, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In the opposite of the Giants-Packers wild card game, the Cowboys and Lions give us a game with two teams we didn’t think would really be here.

Let alone facing each other.

Detroit didn’t do so well in their chance at the Cowboys in the spotlight. A lame duck second half cost the Lions dearly, as the Cowboys handled business and won by multiple touchdowns.

The obvious story out of Dallas continues to be their phenomenal rookie combo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot.

Chances are that Elliot won’t run into too many problems with his running game in this situation. He’s been a force to be reckoned with consistently, and is arguably the MVP of the league.

Alongside him, however, Dak Prescott could end up being the Achilles’ heel this team didn’t want.

Playing great in the regular season has it’s perks, but the playoffs will tell us if the play of Prescott meant something or if it was just a mirage.

The fourth round pick pioneered a 13-3 season for the Cowboys following Tony Romo’s pre-season injury.

While the Lions are by no means a hot pick, I’m siding with them to take down the bad boys.

Matthew Stafford will shine and take the Lions to a place we haven’t seen them before.

Prediction:

DetroitLions

30

DallasCowboys

17

Giants vs Falcons

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates a touchdown by running back Devonta Freeman (not pictured) with running back Tevin Coleman (26) in the first quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons won 38-32. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It’s easy to be surprised by what the Falcons have done this year. They’ve managed to secure home field in the divisional round by winning the NFC South — the same division as last year’s conference champ.

While rooting for them to get to the Super Bowl might seem like a just cause, the reality is they’ll have to go through the Giants.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is having a great year so far, but that Giants defense is more than capable of ending that abruptly.

It’s a side of the ball that has caused problems for even rookie sensation Dak Prescott — beating the former Mississippi State player twice already.

While the game is in Atlanta, the Giants are no stranger to playing in unfavorable conditions.

Eli Manning is a different player in the playoffs, and that has to be respected, even now.

As bold as this sounds, I see the Giants walking all over the Falcons and landing a conference title game date with the Lions.

Prediction:

New YorkGiants

38

AtlantaFalcons

21

Chiefs vs Patriots

Jan 1, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) runs the ball as referee Walt Anderson (left) follows during the first half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Now comes the time in the playoffs where we will see if the Patriots can be stopped from yet another Super Bowl berth.

There aren’t many fully healthy challengers in the AFC this time around, but the Chiefs make the list. Kansas City won the AFC West, fighting off the Raiders and surviving into the final weeks of the regular season.

Denver had also given the Chiefs room for concern at the early stages of the season, but that quickly faded away.

Kansas City will be coming into this game off of another huge home win over Oakland. If the Raiders surpass the Texans, they’ll easily crumble to a much healthier, hungrier division rival.

But whether or not the Chiefs could survive in New England has yet to be determined.

Alex Smith will have to be lights out, and Andy Reid will have to be smarter than ever.

Bill Belichick will be ready to unleash havoc in tandem with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. This year has demonstrated what Brady can do in a return from early suspension.

Misbehavior meant he couldn’t play in the first quarter of the season. That will finally bite him with an AFC title on the line.

Prediction:

Kansas CityChiefs

17

New EnglandPatriots

12

Giants vs Lions

Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) pitches the ball to running back Rashad Jennings (23) in the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

With Kansas City hypothetically clinching their place in Super Bowl LI, it’s time for the NFC to send a team to Houston.

Both New York and Detroit provided crazy, memorable seasons — but only one will get to represent their conference in the big game.

It’s hard to see Matthew Stafford, as good as he’s been, make it through the Giants’ defense consistently. Championships are often built on those kinds of play-stoppers as opposed to play makers.

Running the ball won’t do much good for the Lions, but it’ll be their best bet to keep things close.

Zack Zenner is the x-factor for this game for that reason. Getting a solid rush every now and then isn’t going to be the problem — making that what your scoring depends on is.

Should the Giants shut out the passing attack that Stafford is known for, his arm will only do so much. It makes Eli Manning’s specific contributions not that wonderful, but we saw last year with his older brother that it’s possible to ride defense to the Super Bowl.

Now they’ll have a shot to win it for themselves.

Prediction:

New YorkGiants

24

DetroitLions

13

Giants vs Chiefs

Jan 1, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) celebrates after scoring touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With the world watching, Super Bowl LI will feature Eli Manning’s New York Giants and Alex Smith’s Kansas City Chiefs.

New York will ride their defense to this point, while the route the Chiefs have to take is a little more complicated.

Kansas City depended on a bad opponent in the divisional round and a lapse of judgment here and there from the best quarterback of all time.

New York, on the other hand, straight up earned it.

Pushing their way first through Green Bay, then through Atlanta before finishing off Detroit, the Giants won’t be on anyone’s wish list.

The Chiefs will see success the franchise hasn’t tasted in far too long, but they’ll fall short — and possibly hard — against New York.

New York has been the best in the business when it comes to stopping team’s inside of the red zone. They’ve allowed the fewest touchdowns and are in the top three in other major categories.

On paper, it shouldn’t be close.

Where Kansas City will have an edge is their mental toughness. Playing in the AFC West gave them an edge that’s hard to compare elsewhere in the league.

Sure, you could argue New York is in the same boat since they didn’t win the division — but would you really say they weren’t the best team?

They took down Dallas twice, with the Cowboys starting their best players, and did so in convincing fashion. Don’t let the regular season records fool you.

I see the Giants taking a big early lead while Kansas City doesn’t connect until a bizarre second half and tremendous fourth quarter.

They don’t say defense wins championships for nothing.

Prediction:

New YorkGiants

31

Kansas CityChiefs

27

Closing Thoughts

Aug 27, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates with teammates against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, we will see history repeat itself a little bit.

One of the Manning brothers riding a historically good defense all the way to a Super Bowl championship.

This will be Eli’s first Super Bowl win not to come against the Patriots, which could still happen if the Chiefs slip up in the conference title game.

To try and rule out New York because they’re a wild card is silly — it’s been done before.

Ensuring that you have a reliable defense is what will determine the sole survivor of the playoff chase.

But for now, let’s just buckle up and get ready for Houston.

