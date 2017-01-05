NFL Playoff Predictions: 2017 match ups, winners, and Super Bowl champion

These NFL playoff predictions look at the special match ups in the wild card round all the way to Super Bowl LI.

Sure, the regular season was crazy — but now twelve teams have a chance to win it all.

How the NFC played out was unexpected, with rookie sensations in Dallas rolling to the top seed. A strong, centered running game balanced with efficient passing and a tremendous offensive line were the keys to success.

On the flip side, the AFC was won by the usual suspects in New England. Tom Brady missed a fourth of the season and this team still went 14-2. If elite still means anything to Brady, he’ll want you to know it this season.

Before we see the top seeds in action during the divisional round, we have to look at the playoff games on wild card weekend.

In the AFC, Miami will travel to Pittsburgh for a date with the Steelers and the Raiders will start their journey in Houston.

Opposite them, the Giants will travel to Lambeau field for the red-hot Packers and the Lions will get a taste of Seattle.

Here’s a look at my predictions for every game.

Raiders vs Texans

The last time these two teams played, they were in Mexico City singing a different tune. Oakland was in the middle of a truly impressive run, and Derek Carr and Brock Osweiler still saw the field.

Albeit they’re off for very different reasons, the changes at quarterback means a different kind of game on the gridiron.

Osweiler was recently benched for backup Tom Savage, while Carr suffered a broken fibula shortly before the regular season wrapped up.

This will be the Raiders’ first playoff game in over a decade, and it’ll start in the same stadium they hope to play in for this year’s Super Bowl.

After going with Matt McGloin for their final regular season game, injury forces the Raiders into a corner with Connor Cook.

For a rookie quarterback, he will have a lot of weight on his shoulders, but could deliver if the Texans crack.

The fact that Houston is also having major quarterback problems gives the Raiders a serious chance they might not have against other teams. If they’d been somehow stuck playing a team like Pittsburgh in the first round, good luck to you.

While it’s true they’ll be a different team without Derek Carr, that doesn’t automatically mean they’ll be back.

There’s plenty of offense to watch in this game, and we could end up seeing a lot of fireworks.

Prediction:

Oakland Raiders 20 Houston Texans 15

Steelers vs Dolphins

The game between the Steelers and Dolphins could be one of the best games of the wild card round. Miami finished off a hard season with great effort and the curious case of Matt Moore heading into the playoffs.

Pittsburgh had a great season as well, winning the AFC North and getting big production from Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell.

For the Dolphins to win, their game plan has to start with accepting the fact that they won’t stop everything. They’ll be going up against one of, if not the, best receiver in the league and a running attack that is fearless.

But the Steelers have to be careful too.

Speaking of homework…..The Dolphins have plenty of favorable matchups vs. the Steelers. If Miami can run the ball efficiently they'll win. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 3, 2017

They’ve gotten the short end of the stick for underestimating opponents in the playoffs before.

Anybody remember Tim Tebow and his overtime Hail Mary that ended Pittsburgh’s season?

Matt Moore will be at quarterback for the Dolphins, as they too face quarterback problems.

Of all quarterbacks playing in an emergency situation, Moore perhaps deserves the most respect. In four games played this season, he’s acquired a passer rating over 100 and thrown eight scores and just three picks.

Having the Steelers defense on his case will be tough, but the Dolphins have no reason to throw in the towel before the game starts.

If it all goes to Pittsburgh’s head, the Steelers could be in real trouble.

Prediction:

Miami Dolphins 19 Pittsburgh Steelers 13

Lions vs Seahawks

Matthew Stafford has been a pleasant surprise this season, but now the tests are coming for him and the Detroit Lions.

After seeming like they’d pull away with the NFC North, the Lions saw that all crumble as the Packers snatched it from them in the final game.

Consequently, the Lions lose out on getting to have a playoff game at home and will instead be taking a trip to Seattle.

Playing the Seahawks in front of their home crowd isn’t an easy feat to tackle. The league’s best players have had trouble there in the past, but this time around things could be different.

Stafford’s confidence late in games needs to show in order for the Lions to see the second round.

THE DAILY DRIVE: Five reasons the #Lions believe they can bounce back, win at Seattle: https://t.co/nCFzAhUi6O pic.twitter.com/o8VqD5qdQk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 3, 2017

They managed to play sound football as a team for most of the season, and can’t let the Week 17 loss to Green Bay stick with them.

Consequently, playoffs have to be a different story.

Then, looking at the Seahawks, they’re out on a mission to return to the Super Bowl. Russell Wilson and company have another strong team ready to make anybody nervous.

This doesn’t come without strings, however.

Seattle clearly struggled in their regular season game against Tampa Bay — a game the Bucs won 14-5. While Tampa Bay didn’t make the post-season cut, there are plenty of things that the Lions can use from that game to try and gain an edge.

Also, the Lions could even learn a thing or two about which defensive pressures work best from the Los Angeles Rams, who also beat Seattle this season.

Expect a shootout.

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 34 Seattle Seahawks 29

Giants vs Packers

Two teams that fans love to root for to beat the Patriots, but only one of them will survive. You might even hear the argument from some folks that the winner of this game wins it all.

But that’s not necessarily true.

New York has been the only kryptonite to phase the Dallas Cowboys this season, exposing them for what they are when up against a truly elite defense.

Outside of the Giants, Dak Prescott hasn’t had noticeable discomfort and other issues, as he’s lost twice to them already.

Green Bay, on the other hand, comes into the game winners of six straight, division champs, and a chance to win in front of their home crowd.

Additionally, Aaron Rodgers could see the Falcons or Cowboys with a win, setting up a highly-anticipated match up between teams that don’t like each other.

The New York defense is where the problems begin for Green Bay. Not everyone was able to stay healthy all season, and all it takes is one mental mistake against the Giants for them to make you pay.

If they can get into Rodgers’ head, Eli Manning will have a much easier time getting the other offense rolling.

Finally, Odell Beckham Jr. will be a factor, but not the deciding one.

This game will be more of a grind out to the last play.

Prediction:

New York Giants 13 Green Bay Packers 10

Raiders vs Chiefs

I see the second round of the AFC playoff picture coming to a front featuring AFC West rivals.

Oakland and Kansas City took one of the toughest divisions in football as their own this year, and now they can fight it out until one of them lands in the conference title game.

The Chiefs and Raiders will no doubt play close, but not having Derek Carr seems too much of an obstacle for this team to tackle.

They proved to be dangerous with him under center and on the field, but without him it won’t bode well for the team.

There’s always next year, right?

How the West Was Won: 8 Stats that show how we went undefeated in the toughest division in the @NFL. ➡️ https://t.co/cWC2jOMMf7 pic.twitter.com/cTetB4xleQ — z-Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2017

Honestly looking at Kansas City, I beg the question of why not?

New England won’t be right in their face in the second round because they too got a first round bye. It’s only because they beat the Raiders in the regular season, though.

Expect that to pay off at this stage of the playoffs, especially with the game being in Kansas City.

Oakland isn’t taken out of the picture easily though.

They won the majority of their games on the road in the early part of the season, making them an even stronger powerhouse than if those wins had come at home.

Additionally, Connor Cook could surprise us all. But that would take more than a miracle at this point.

Prediction:

Kansas City Chiefs 27 Oakland Raiders 13

Dolphins vs Patriots

No matter how the Dolphins weave their way out of the first round, all of the talk from then on will be about Matt Moore.

Taking the Steelers out of the playoff picture early would send a message to the Patriots they don’t want to hear, and normally don’t get until at least the AFC championship.

We’re coming for you next.

Moore got a chance to play the Patriots in the final week of the season, and didn’t do so bad.

Even in a loss, Moore handled the pressure decently, and would probably do well in a rebound.

Should the Dolphins find themselves at this point, they shouldn’t be favored or given an edge, really.

Tom Brady threw 3 TD with 0 picks Sunday, giving him the best TD-Int ratio for a single-season, breaking Nick Foles' mark set in 2013. pic.twitter.com/cm4xTkoPvP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2017

They can, however, make things really interesting.

Getting to Tom Brady is something few teams can do, but the Dolphins are capable of it. In order for that to happen, their rush defense is going to need to be spectacular, though.

Brady tends to shine in pressure playoff situations, but holding the Patriots off if it comes down to a rally is the best-case scenario for the fins.

I doubt the Dolphins could get a win, but I do see New England getting a scare in the midst of advancing.

Prediction:

New England Patriots 20 Miami Dolphins 16

Lions vs Cowboys

In the opposite of the Giants-Packers wild card game, the Cowboys and Lions give us a game with two teams we didn’t think would really be here.

Let alone facing each other.

Detroit didn’t do so well in their chance at the Cowboys in the spotlight. A lame duck second half cost the Lions dearly, as the Cowboys handled business and won by multiple touchdowns.

The obvious story out of Dallas continues to be their phenomenal rookie combo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot.

Matthew Stafford becomes fastest player to 30,000 Pass yards (109 games) in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/zqZYBF6H65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2017

Chances are that Elliot won’t run into too many problems with his running game in this situation. He’s been a force to be reckoned with consistently, and is arguably the MVP of the league.

Alongside him, however, Dak Prescott could end up being the Achilles’ heel this team didn’t want.

Playing great in the regular season has it’s perks, but the playoffs will tell us if the play of Prescott meant something or if it was just a mirage.

The fourth round pick pioneered a 13-3 season for the Cowboys following Tony Romo’s pre-season injury.

While the Lions are by no means a hot pick, I’m siding with them to take down the bad boys.

Matthew Stafford will shine and take the Lions to a place we haven’t seen them before.

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 30 Dallas Cowboys 17

Giants vs Falcons

It’s easy to be surprised by what the Falcons have done this year. They’ve managed to secure home field in the divisional round by winning the NFC South — the same division as last year’s conference champ.

While rooting for them to get to the Super Bowl might seem like a just cause, the reality is they’ll have to go through the Giants.

"If Playoff Eli shows up… The Giants could do what we've seen them do twice before." –@wingoz NYG Playoff Preview:https://t.co/Reao28MSuL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2017

Quarterback Matt Ryan is having a great year so far, but that Giants defense is more than capable of ending that abruptly.

It’s a side of the ball that has caused problems for even rookie sensation Dak Prescott — beating the former Mississippi State player twice already.

While the game is in Atlanta, the Giants are no stranger to playing in unfavorable conditions.

Eli Manning is a different player in the playoffs, and that has to be respected, even now.

As bold as this sounds, I see the Giants walking all over the Falcons and landing a conference title game date with the Lions.

Prediction:

New York Giants 38 Atlanta Falcons 21

Chiefs vs Patriots

Now comes the time in the playoffs where we will see if the Patriots can be stopped from yet another Super Bowl berth.

There aren’t many fully healthy challengers in the AFC this time around, but the Chiefs make the list. Kansas City won the AFC West, fighting off the Raiders and surviving into the final weeks of the regular season.

Denver had also given the Chiefs room for concern at the early stages of the season, but that quickly faded away.

#Chiefs QB Alex Smith posted a 95.6 QBR vs. AFC West in 2016. Eight stats that led to a division championship: https://t.co/GoaLBQHNIX pic.twitter.com/HlT1Xwp5kW — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 4, 2017

Kansas City will be coming into this game off of another huge home win over Oakland. If the Raiders surpass the Texans, they’ll easily crumble to a much healthier, hungrier division rival.

But whether or not the Chiefs could survive in New England has yet to be determined.

Alex Smith will have to be lights out, and Andy Reid will have to be smarter than ever.

Bill Belichick will be ready to unleash havoc in tandem with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. This year has demonstrated what Brady can do in a return from early suspension.

Misbehavior meant he couldn’t play in the first quarter of the season. That will finally bite him with an AFC title on the line.

Prediction:

Kansas City Chiefs 17 New England Patriots 12

Giants vs Lions

With Kansas City hypothetically clinching their place in Super Bowl LI, it’s time for the NFC to send a team to Houston.

Both New York and Detroit provided crazy, memorable seasons — but only one will get to represent their conference in the big game.

It’s hard to see Matthew Stafford, as good as he’s been, make it through the Giants’ defense consistently. Championships are often built on those kinds of play-stoppers as opposed to play makers.

Meet the NYPD (New York Pass Defense) – a #Giants unit that's become one of the best in the league. READ: https://t.co/a0R4znKoai pic.twitter.com/BbPpIZuVAe — New York Giants (@Giants) January 5, 2017

Running the ball won’t do much good for the Lions, but it’ll be their best bet to keep things close.

Zack Zenner is the x-factor for this game for that reason. Getting a solid rush every now and then isn’t going to be the problem — making that what your scoring depends on is.

Should the Giants shut out the passing attack that Stafford is known for, his arm will only do so much. It makes Eli Manning’s specific contributions not that wonderful, but we saw last year with his older brother that it’s possible to ride defense to the Super Bowl.

Now they’ll have a shot to win it for themselves.

Prediction:

New York Giants 24 Detroit Lions 13

Giants vs Chiefs

With the world watching, Super Bowl LI will feature Eli Manning’s New York Giants and Alex Smith’s Kansas City Chiefs.

New York will ride their defense to this point, while the route the Chiefs have to take is a little more complicated.

Kansas City depended on a bad opponent in the divisional round and a lapse of judgment here and there from the best quarterback of all time.

New York, on the other hand, straight up earned it.

Pushing their way first through Green Bay, then through Atlanta before finishing off Detroit, the Giants won’t be on anyone’s wish list.

The Chiefs will see success the franchise hasn’t tasted in far too long, but they’ll fall short — and possibly hard — against New York.

Giants Defense: 1st in TDs allowed

1st in red-zone %

2nd in PPG

2nd in DVOA

2nd in passer rating

3rd in rushing — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) January 5, 2017

New York has been the best in the business when it comes to stopping team’s inside of the red zone. They’ve allowed the fewest touchdowns and are in the top three in other major categories.

On paper, it shouldn’t be close.

Where Kansas City will have an edge is their mental toughness. Playing in the AFC West gave them an edge that’s hard to compare elsewhere in the league.

Sure, you could argue New York is in the same boat since they didn’t win the division — but would you really say they weren’t the best team?

They took down Dallas twice, with the Cowboys starting their best players, and did so in convincing fashion. Don’t let the regular season records fool you.

I see the Giants taking a big early lead while Kansas City doesn’t connect until a bizarre second half and tremendous fourth quarter.

They don’t say defense wins championships for nothing.

Prediction:

New York Giants 31 Kansas City Chiefs 27

Closing Thoughts

In the end, we will see history repeat itself a little bit.

One of the Manning brothers riding a historically good defense all the way to a Super Bowl championship.

This will be Eli’s first Super Bowl win not to come against the Patriots, which could still happen if the Chiefs slip up in the conference title game.

To try and rule out New York because they’re a wild card is silly — it’s been done before.

Ensuring that you have a reliable defense is what will determine the sole survivor of the playoff chase.

But for now, let’s just buckle up and get ready for Houston.

