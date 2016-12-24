NFL playoff picture: Seeds, standings and division titles on the line in Week 16
The NFL’s Week 16 is headlined by the renewal of several fierce rivalries loaded with playoff implications in both conferences, but Christmas Day will be owned by the AFC. The Steelers and Ravens will stage a de facto AFC North title game on Sunday in Pittsburgh; that night, the Chiefs may be playing to keep the AFC West crown out of the Raiders’ grasp for one more week if Oakland wins on Saturday. The Eagles did their part to cause some chaos in the NFC with their Thursday night win over the Giants, keeping Big Blue from clinching a spot in the field, and there is sure to be plenty of shuffling ahead.
If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in, and which teams would be on the bubble? Here’s an updated look at how the playoff seeds shake out, plus a breakdown of the teams on the outside looking in as of Week 16’s action. Teams with an asterisk (*) have clinched a playoff berth.
AFC
-
11New England Patriots*record: 12–2 (AFC: 9–1)AFC East champion. Week 16: vs. Jets.
-
22Oakland Raiders*record: 11–3 (AFC: 8–2)AFC West leader. Week 16: vs. Colts.
-
33Pittsburgh Steelersrecord: 9–5 (AFC: 6–3)AFC North leader. Week 16: vs. Ravens.
-
44Houston Texansrecord: 8–6 (AFC: 6–4)AFC South leader. Week 16: vs. Bengals.
-
55Kansas City Chiefsrecord: 10–4 (AFC: 7–3)First wild card. Week 16: vs. Broncos.
-
66Miami Dolphinsrecord: 9–5 (AFC: 6–4)Second wild card. Week 16: at Bills.
In the hunt
-
77Baltimore Ravensrecord: 8–6 (AFC: 7–3)Week 16: at Steelers.
-
88Tennessee TitansRECORD: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)Week 16: at Jaguars.
-
99Denver BroncosRecord: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)Week 16: at Chiefs.
-
1010Indianapolis Coltsrecord: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)Week 16: at Raiders.
-
1111buffalo billsRECORD: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)Week 16: vs. Dolphins.
NFC
-
11Dallas Cowboys*record: 12–2 (NFC: 8–2)NFC East champions. Week 16: vs. Lions.
-
22Seattle Seahawks*record: 9–4–1 (NFC: 5–4–1)NFC West champions. Week 16: vs. Cardinals.
-
33Atlanta FalconsRECORD: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)NFC South leader. Week 16: at Panthers.
-
44Detroit LionsRecord: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)NFC North leader. Week 16: at Cowboys.
-
55New York Giantsrecord: 10–5 (NFC: 7–4)First wild card. Week 16: Lost to Eagles, 24–19.
-
6green bay packersrecord: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)Second wild card. Week 16: vs. Vikings.
In the hunt
-
77tampa bay buccaneersrecord: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)Week 16: at Saints.
-
88washington redskinsrecord: 7–6–1 (NFC: 5–5)Week 16: at Bears.
-
98Minnesota Vikingsrecord: 7–7 (NFC: 4–6)Week 16: at Packers.
-
1010New Orleans Saintsrecord: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5)Week 16: vs. Buccaneers.
-
1111Carolina Panthersrecord: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5)Week 16: vs. Falcons.
The Colts, Bills, Saints, Panthers and Vikings all need to win their final two games and get a series of fortunate outcomes in games across the league to sneak into the playoff field. With a win over the bumbling Jets, the Patriots can clinch the AFC’s top seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs; the Cowboys already locked those honors up in the NFC when the Giants lost in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
The Falcons can secure an NFC South title that was in doubt for longer than many may have expected at midseason if they beat the Panthers on the road and the Bucs fall in New Orleans. The Packers look primed to fulfill Aaron Rodgers’s vow to run the table, but they have to get past their division rivals in Minnesota (at home) and Detroit (on the road) to do it.
- Aaron Rodgers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
-