NFL playoff picture: Seeds, standings and division titles on the line in Week 16

The NFL’s Week 16 is headlined by the renewal of several fierce rivalries loaded with playoff implications in both conferences, but Christmas Day will be owned by the AFC. The Steelers and Ravens will stage a de facto AFC North title game on Sunday in Pittsburgh; that night, the Chiefs may be playing to keep the AFC West crown out of the Raiders’ grasp for one more week if Oakland wins on Saturday. The Eagles did their part to cause some chaos in the NFC with their Thursday night win over the Giants, keeping Big Blue from clinching a spot in the field, and there is sure to be plenty of shuffling ahead.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in, and which teams would be on the bubble? Here’s an updated look at how the playoff seeds shake out, plus a breakdown of the teams on the outside looking in as of Week 16’s action. Teams with an asterisk (*) have clinched a playoff berth.

AFC

  • 1
    1New England Patriots*

     

    record: 12–2 (AFC: 9–1)
    AFC East champion. Week 16: vs. Jets.

  • 2
    2Oakland Raiders*

     

    record: 11–3 (AFC: 8–2)
    AFC West leader. Week 16: vs. Colts.

  • 3
    3Pittsburgh Steelers

     

    record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–3)
    AFC North leader. Week 16: vs. Ravens.

  • 4
    4Houston Texans

     

    record: 8–6 (AFC: 6–4)
    AFC South leader. Week 16: vs. Bengals.

  • 5
    5Kansas City Chiefs

     

    record: 10–4 (AFC: 7–3)
    First wild card. Week 16: vs. Broncos.

  • 6
    6Miami Dolphins

     

    record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–4)
    Second wild card. Week 16: at Bills. 

In the hunt

  • 7
    7Baltimore Ravens

     

    record: 8–6 (AFC: 7–3)
    Week 16: at Steelers.

  • 8
    8Tennessee Titans

     

    RECORD: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: at Jaguars.

  • 9
    9Denver Broncos

     

    Record: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: at Chiefs.

  • 10
    10Indianapolis Colts

     

    record: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)
    Week 16: at Raiders.

  • 11
    11buffalo bills

     

    RECORD: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)
    Week 16: vs. Dolphins.

NFC

  • 1
    1Dallas Cowboys*

     

    record: 12–2 (NFC: 8–2)
    NFC East champions. Week 16: vs. Lions.

  • 2
    2Seattle Seahawks*

     

    record: 9–4–1 (NFC: 5–4–1)
    NFC West champions. Week 16: vs. Cardinals.

  • 3
    3Atlanta Falcons

     

    RECORD: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)
    NFC South leader. Week 16: at Panthers.

  • 4
    4Detroit Lions

     

    Record: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)
    NFC North leader. Week 16: at Cowboys.

  • 5
    5New York Giants

     

    record: 10–5 (NFC: 7–4)
    First wild card. Week 16: Lost to Eagles, 24–19.

  • 6
    green bay packers

     

    record: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)
    Second wild card. Week 16: vs. Vikings. 

In the hunt

  • 7
    7tampa bay buccaneers 

     

    record: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)
    Week 16: at Saints. 

     
     

  • 8
    8washington redskins

     

    record: 7–6–1 (NFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: at Bears.

  • 9
    8Minnesota Vikings

     

    record: 7–7 (NFC: 4–6)
    Week 16: at Packers.

  • 10
    10New Orleans Saints

     

    record: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: vs. Buccaneers.

  • 11
    11Carolina Panthers

     

    record: 6–8 (NFC: 5–5)
    Week 16: vs. Falcons.

The Colts, Bills, Saints, Panthers and Vikings all need to win their final two games and get a series of fortunate outcomes in games across the league to sneak into the playoff field. With a win over the bumbling Jets, the Patriots can clinch the AFC’s top seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs; the Cowboys already locked those honors up in the NFC when the Giants lost in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Falcons can secure an NFC South title that was in doubt for longer than many may have expected at midseason if they beat the Panthers on the road and the Bucs fall in New Orleans. The Packers look primed to fulfill Aaron Rodgers’s vow to run the table, but they have to get past their division rivals in Minnesota (at home) and Detroit (on the road) to do it.

