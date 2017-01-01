NFL playoff picture: Final look at the AFC and NFC field and standings
Sports Illustrated
It all comes down to this. Although six of the eight divisions were decided in the first 16 weeks of the season, the NFC North and AFC West need one final Sunday of games to crown a champion. But division titles are just one aspect of the drama surrounding the last day of this year’s playoff race, as the teams whose spots are already secured jockey for seeding and four teams play for their lives on the NFC wild-card bubble.
As the playoff picture takes shape on Sunday, check back for the most up-to-date look at the 2017 playoff field below, as long as the remaining scenarios that would lock in the final seeds and standings.
AFC
-
11New England Patriots*record: 13–2 (AFC: 10–1)AFC East champion. Week 17: at Dolphins.
-
22Oakland Raiders*record: 12–3 (AFC: 9–2)AFC West leader. Week 17: at Broncos.
-
33Pittsburgh Steelers*record: 10–5 (AFC: 7–3)AFC North champions. Week 17: vs. Browns.
-
44Houston Texans*record: 9–6 (AFC: 7–4)AFC South champions. Week 17: at Titans.
-
55Kansas City Chiefs*record: 11–4 (AFC: 8–3)First wild card. Week 17: at Chargers.
-
66Miami Dolphins*record: 10–5 (AFC: 7–4)Second wild card. Week 17: vs. Patriots.
NFC
-
11Dallas Cowboys*record: 13–2 (NFC: 9–2)NFC East champions. Week 17: at Eagles.
-
22Atlanta Falcons*RECORD: 10–5 (NFC: 8–3)NFC South champions. Week 17: vs. Saints.
-
33seattle seahawks*Record: 9–5-1 (NFC: 5-5-1)NFC West champions. Week 17: at 49ers.
-
44green bay packersRECORD: 9-6 (NFC: 7-4)NFC North leader. Week 17: at Lions.
-
55New York Giants*record: 10–5 (NFC: 7–4)First wild card. Week 17: at Redskins.
-
6detroit lionsrecord: 9–6 (NFC: 7–4)Second wild card. Week 17: vs. Packers.
In the hunt
-
77Washington RedskinsRECORD: 8–6–1 (NFC: 6–5)Week 17: vs. Giants.
-
88tampa bay buccaneersrecord: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)Week 17: vs. Panthers.
A quick rundown of the seeds and titles left to be clinched in Week 17: