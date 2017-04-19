NFL players react to Aaron Hernandez’s suicide
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was dead in his prison cell on Wednesday morning, where he was serving a life sentence for 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, just days after being acquitted in a separate double murder case in Boston.
After the news broke on Hernandez's death, current and former NFL players shared their reactions on Twitter.
Or not https://t.co/npmyK2z9PV
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2017
I thought he was about to appeal his case. Wow🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/XFm6DzGzC6
— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) April 19, 2017
Waking up to terrible news. If you have a chance to right your wrongs. Please jump at the opportunity turn over a new leaf and live!
— Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) April 19, 2017
— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) April 19, 2017
#RIP Aaron Hernandez…something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide…#prayingfor✌🏾…
GOOD MORNING TO ALL…
— Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017
Goodmorning world… more bad news
— Ralph LaurenLIP (@Tony_Lippett14) April 19, 2017
Adversity should never beat you… have a blessed day
— Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 19, 2017
Man that just hit home. Extremely thankful to be here. In all our circumstances I pray we all find comfort in a higher source.
— LaRoy Reynolds (@LetItReign52) April 19, 2017