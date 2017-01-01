NFL opponents 2017: AFC South schedules

Here’s a look at the opponents for the AFC South in 2017.

Even though the NFL will not release its official 2017 schedule until sometime in April, fans can still know who most of their team’s opponents are. While fans won’t know the specific order they will face their opponents in, most opponents are known because of how the NFL creates its schedule. In 2017, the AFC South will face the AFC North and NFC West, along with one team from the AFC West and one team from the AFC East. Here’s a look at the team schedules for the AFC for the 2017 season.

The Houston Texans will enter the 2017 NFL season as the division champions. At home, they will face the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders. On the road, the Texans, led by J.J. Watt, will take on Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

This could be an interesting offseason for the Colts, who might have a new head coach by Week 1 of the 2017 season. At home, Indy will face Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, San Francisco, and the Kansas City Chiefs. On the road, they will face Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Seattle and the Miami Dolphins.

The upstart Tennessee Titans will face Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Denver Broncos at home in 2017. On the road, they will face Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, San Francisco and the Buffalo Bills.

We already know the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter 2017 with a different head coach. Their new coach will lead the team at home against Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the San Diego Chargers. On the road, the Jaguars will face Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, San Francisco and the New York Jets.

