14. Sam Bradford traded to Vikings

Just 12 days before the start of the season, the Vikings lost franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a torn ACL and dislocated knee suffered in practice, sending Minnesota into panic mode and the NFL hot stove into chaos. That the Vikings made a move for a quarterback was no surprise, but their trade partner was: The Eagles had openly touted Sam Bradford as their starter all summer and seemed reluctant to throw No. 2 pick Carson Wentz into the fire, but Minnesota’s offering of a first-round pick was too tempting to pass up. For the second consecutive off-season, Bradford was the centerpiece of a stunning blockbuster trade, and for the second consecutive year, he has left the team that moved heaven and earth to get him feeling shortchanged. —Eric Single

