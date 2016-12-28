9. Rams move from St. Louis to Los Angeles

Back in January it looked as though it would be the Chargers and Raiders who would be relocating to Carson, Calif., while the Rams stayed in St. Louis. But after a six-hour meeting in Houston, the vote swung dramatically. It was instead Stan Kroenke and his Rams who moved back to Los Angeles, where they’d be featured on Hard Knocks and, despite the change of scenery, proceed to put together yet another subpar season. —Amy Parlapiano

This article originally appeared on