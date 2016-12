It turns out Rams owner Stan Kroenke has a threshold for mediocrity. In Jeff Fisher's four seasons as Rams head coach, the team’s best record was 7-9. Still, the Rams decided to make Fisher the nucleus of the franchise during relocation and even awarded him a contract extension after the Rams hit the 4-8 mark this season. One week later he was fired. — Melissa Jacobs

