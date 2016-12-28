7. Rams, Eagles make massive trades to move up for QBs

The Titans and Browns earned the first two picks of the 2016 draft, but as quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz became crystallized at the top of draft boards, both teams chose to deal their spots away, shaking up the draft order in the process. First, the Rams jumped up from the 15th pick to No. 1, and once word leaked out they had their eye on Goff, the Eagles jumped from No. 8 to No. 2 to secure their man, Wentz. By the time Round 1 rolled around, the first two selections had been drained of all surprise—but fans got their share of that in the weeks leading up to it. —Eric Single

