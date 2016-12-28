1. Colin Kaepernick takes a knee during national anthem

Before the 49ers’ third preseason game, cameras caught Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem, which we would later learn was in protest of mass police brutality. What ensued was both a movement and nightmare for the NFL. Players across the league kneeled or raised a fist during the anthem in solidarity while fans interpreting Kaepernick’s act as disrespectful stopped watching the NFL in droves. — Melissa Jacobs

