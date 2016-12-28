15. Carson Palmer implodes in NFC Championship Game

The Cardinals’ first-half in the NFC title game: Punt, Punt, Punt, Fumble, Touchdown, Fumble, Interception. Carson Palmer? He was responsible for all of those first-half turnovers. By halftime, Arizona trailed 24–7, and it didn’t get any better from there—Palmer completed his epic collapse with three more interceptions, including a pick-six, and the Panthers cruised to the Super Bowl with a 49–15 win. — Amy Parlapiano

