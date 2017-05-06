NFL Mock Draft 2018: Way-too-early complete first round version

Well the 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means, time to look ahead to the way-too-early 2018 NFL Mock Draft.

The 2018 NFL Draft class packs a lot more punch on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at quarterback. Some select names have a chance to do great things in the 2017 season leading up to next season’s draft which leads up o this year’s mock draft.

There is a good number of playmakers emerging in the running game for next season’s 2018 NFL Draft. LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice should serve as a solid successor to former teammate Leonard Fournette, who is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Guice has an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft with a solid 2017 campaign, as does Penn State Nittany Lions running Saquon Barkley. Barkley ran for 1,496 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

In terms of wide receivers, there’s Calvin Ridley of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference. Then there’s Courtland Sutton from the SMU Mustangs in the underrated American Conference. The AAC had 15 players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, more than the Big 12 Conference (14).

Here’s a look at the prospect landscape with a way-too-early 2018 NFL Mock Draft. Note: Order is based on 2018 Super Bowl odds.

1

Sam Darnold QB, USC

The Cleveland Browns took former Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Myles Garrett with last year’s top pick. With another top pick, they could draft the quarterback of the future in Sam Darnold from the USC Trojans in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darnold took over as the starting quarterback at USC this past season and put up impressive numbers. Darnold’s numbers could see a jump with a full season at starter under his belt this upcoming season.

He threw for 3,085 passing yards and 31 touchdowns as a freshman last year. Darnold led Trojans’ on an impressive 52-49 comeback victory where he threw for 453 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

He completed 67.2 percent of his passes, which ranked second in the Pac-12 by season’s end. Darnold’s 31 passing touchdowns ranked fourth in the conference and his 246 completions ranked third.

Darnold will have some weapons on offense to showcase to a lot of ability after signing a strong recruiting class this past offseason. With a strong sophomore season, Darnold could be the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

2

Josh Rosen QB, UCLA

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t gamble on a quarterback in 2017 and with good reason as this year’s draft class boasts a stronger group. Drafting Josh Rosen of the UCLA Bruins in the 2018 NFL Draft gives them a guy familiar with the West Coast style of play.

Rosen hit a bit of a sophomore slump in 2016 which ended with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Last season, things didn’t quite go as planned for Rosen and the Bruins. He threw for 1,915 passing yards and 10 touchdowns along with five interceptions through six games and UCLA finished with a 4-8 record.

In 2015, he threw for 3,669 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in his freshman season. With renewed health and a renewed focus, Rosen should see an improvement in 2017.

The Bruins will need to find their running game in 2017 but with Rosen under center, they should still be a decent offensive team, but defense remains a concern.

Regardless, Rosen should have UCLA playing at a high level next season and be a top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

3

Josh Allen QB, Wyoming

The New York Jets went all-in on defense in the 2017 NFL Draft, which should pay off for them. However, a gamble on Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft should pay future dividends for them too.

Allen had a strong sophomore season at quarterback for the Cowboys in the Mountain West Conference. They had an 8-6 record, much improved from their 2-10 season in 2015.

Allen threw for 3,203 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 14 starts for Wyoming last season. He completed 56.0 percent of his passes while leading the MWC in passing touchdowns. He was second in passing yards but also first in interceptions with 15.

His return to college shows he’s aware of his need to improve. He has time, now he just needs to grow with his experience. Wyoming faces Iowa (Sept. 2) and Oregon (Sept. 16) next season which should give Allen a chance to prove his abilities to play on the national stage.

4

Saquon Barkley RB, Penn State

The Los Angeles Rams gambled on some young weapons for quarterback Jared Goff to throw to in this past draft. They could take a gamble on a running back in the 2018 NFL Draft. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley should do great things for them.

Barkley is prime for a run at the Heisman Trophy in 2017. With quarterback Trace McSorley under center, they have a chance to win the Big Ten Title and then some next season.

The rising junior has posted back-to-back 1,000 rushing yard seasons in 2015 and 2016. Last season, he was the 2016 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year with 1,496 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 402 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Barkley led the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns and was second in rushing yards in 2016. After taking the conference by surprise last season, they’re sure to up the ante this year with Barkley in the backfield.

5

Derwin James Safety, Florida State

The Chicago Bears made some questionable decisions in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, drafting Florida State Seminoles safety Derwin James in the 2018 NFL Draft should change things in Chicago should he fall in their hands.

James had his 2016 season cut short due to a torn left meniscus in his knee, but he was well on his way to a productive season. He had 8 tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted) and his first career interception in the Seminoles’ 45-34 season-opening victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

He suffered his injury the following week against the Charleston Southern Eagles. James could have returned for Florida State’s bowl game but he decided to hold off his return until 2017.

James has looked good so far in the Florida State spring game. He picked up where he left off last season, recording seven tackles, three for a loss and two sacks. So far, he’s showed no signs of rust after his injury. If he can continue to stay healthy, he’ll be high on a lot of team’s draft boards next cycle.

6

Tyquan Lewis EDGE, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills cleaned house of all their scouts after the 2017 NFL Draft. In the 2018 NFL Draft, they’ll start over on defense by potentially drafting edge rusher Tyquan Lewis of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Lewis earned the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award after leading the Ohio State defense to a strong 2016 season. He recorded 29 tackles (17 solo, 12 assisted), 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups last season.

The Buckeyes defense allowed 15.5 points per game (third in the FBS) and 296.1 total yards per game (sixth in the FBS) in 2016. Lewis’ return for his senior season gives them a chance at redemption in the College Football Playoff.

With a number of Ohio State players returning on both sides of the ball, Lewis has a chance to elevate his draft stock. The Buckeyes look to redeem themselves after a 31-0 shutout in the College Football Playoff Semifinal to the Clemson Tigers.

7

Christian Wilkins DT, Clemson

The New Orleans Saints filled a lot of needs with this past NFL Draft. So, this upcoming draft gives them the flexibility to upgrade their defensive line. Taking a defensive specialist like Christian Wilkins in the 2018 NFL Draft should serve the Saints well.

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins should give their front-four a huge lift. Wilkins is a 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds who made strides in his sophomore season on the Tigers defense.

He was a second-team All-ACC selection as well as an All-America selection after recording 48 tackles (24 solo, 24 assisted), 13.0 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season.

Wilkins made 15 starts in 2016 after starting just one game his freshman season in 2015. Despite being on the defensive line, he played a key role in the pass-rush with a lot of pass breakups.

With continued development, Wilkins could be an early draft entrant in no time. This upcoming season should be a good one for him as the Clemson defense should still be good.

8

Malik Jefferson OLB, Texas

The Jacksonville Jaguars need another anchor on defense. Outside linebacker Malik Jefferson from the University of Texas should fill that void in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’d be a deadly combination next to former UCLA Bruins linebacker Myles Jack in the Jaguars’ linebacking core.

Jefferson is a rising junior who has still managed success on the Longhorns defense despite recent results. He has 18 starts in 22 games so far and head coach Tom Herman’s arrival could elevate his status in the Big 12 Conference.

Jefferson had 60 tackles (44 solo, 16 assisted), 9.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after finishing seventh in the conference in sacks.

Jefferson could see his draft stock rise with another big season in Austin. He’s got great playmaking ability at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds for a linebacker.

Under a new system, look for him to breakout for the Longhorns defense and lead a charge for the Big 12 Championship.

9

Minkah Fitzpatrick CB, Alabama

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted a few safeties in the latter rounds of the previous draft. Their main focus was on the offensive line and wide receiver in 2017. Passing up on cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick will be hard to do in the 2018 NFL Draft, however.

Fitzpatrick is a rising junior who stepped up when safety Eddie Jackson went down with a broken leg. He’ll be one of the top defensive backs in next year’s draft class.

He racked up 66 tackles (42 solo, 24 assisted), seven pass breakups, six interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He recorded three interceptions against Arkansas on October 8.

Fitzpatrick earned first-team All-America and All-SEC honors for his play in 2016. His knack for the ball in coverage showed with two interception returns for touchdown. He has four interception returns for touchdowns in his career, which is a new Alabama record.

He enters the 2017 season as a top defensive back to watch on the Crimson Tide defense.

10

Derrius Guice RB, LSU

The Washington Redskins reloaded on the defensive side of the ball in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 2018 NFL Draft should give them a good shot at an offensive playmaker.

Drafting LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice should be a good look for them. He should be a top pick by the end of the upcoming college football season. He’s got a dinner wager riding on it with some other top running backs too.

Guice started six games in 2016 while rushing for 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the SEC in rushing yards, rushing yards per carry (7.6) and was second in rushing touchdowns.

Despite playing behind running back Leonard Fournette for most of the season, Guice showed his durability as a viable option out of the backfield. He also ran for over 250 rushing yards twice last season, which could happen a lot more often in 2017.

Guice gives the LSU Tigers offense at least one reliable weapon at running back. Now, they just need to find a consistent quarterback.

11

Da’Shawn Hand DT, Alabama

The Cincinatti Bengals are another team that could use a strong rusher on the interior defense. In the 2018 NFL Draft, Da’Shawn Hand could be a defensive tackle that intrigues them.

Hand is prime for a breakout season in his final season with Alabama. He appeared in 10 games in 2016 with 21 tackles (10 solo, 11 assisted), 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a force fumble.

Hand was a lot more productive in 2015, back when the Crimson Tide won a National Championship. He only had 16 tackles on the season, but 6.5 tackles were for a loss and 3.0 of them were sacks. Next season, the expectations for Hand will increase as Alabama looks to return to the College Football Playoff.

Hand ranks as one of the top interior defensive lineman in this year’s draft class. At 6-foo-4 and 280 pounds, he’s got good pass rushing ability and continues to improve in the rushing attack.

12

Arden Key EDGE, LSU

The Tennessee Titans continue to improve on the defensive side of the ball by drafting defensive end Arden Key, a strong pass rusher off the edge. Edge rushers have become an-added necessity with quicker offense taking over the NFL.

The Titans beefed up the secondary and the receiving core in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, Key off the edge of the defensive line is a needed force in the 2018 NFL Draft. Key started nine games in 2015, 11 in 2016.

He was a second-team All-SEC selection with the LSU Tigers last season. He recorded 55 tackles (23 solo, 22 assisted), 12.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The LSU defense allowed just 15.8 points per game and 117.3 rushing yards per game last season. He was second in the conference in sacks and fifth in forced fumbles.

As the anchor of the Tigers’ defense this upcoming season, he’s ready to lead by example. At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, Key has an opportunity to show off his athleticism as a top defensive end in 2017.

13

Courtland Sutton WR, SMU

The Detroit Lions draft wide receiver Courtland Sutton from the SMU Mustangs. The Lions do their best to potentially replace deep threat Calvin Johnson who retired after the 2015 season.

Sutton had a strong sophomore season for the Mustangs in 2016. He had a career-high 76 receptions for 1,246 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last year.

The rising junior set a career-high in receptions (13) and receiving yards (252) back on November 19 while catching two touchdowns against the South Florida Bulls. He’s a 6-foot-4, 214-pound prospect with the athleticism and strength to be one of the best receivers in the country. He has a chance to go over the 1,000-yard receiving mark next season.

Sutton had five games with at least 100 receiving yards and caught at least two passes in every game in 2016. After seeing 15 players drafted from the American Athletic Conference in the 2017 NFL Draft, Sutton is another player from the conference with tons of NFL ability.

14

Deon Cain WR, Clemson

The Philadelphia Eagles got better on the defensive front in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, this go around they’ll upgrade the receiving core with their 2018 NFL Draft pick.

Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain adds a true winner as well as an explosive possession receiver. Cain had a breakout season in 2016 and returns as their top receiver next season.

Cain has decent size at 6-foot-1 and speed at 210 pounds to be a reasonable downfield threat for any NFL team. He caught 38 passes for 724 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns last season.

The Tigers will have a new quarterback to break-in next year. Cain should help his development along nicely. He ranked fifth in the ACC in receiving yards per reception (19.1) and fourth in receiving touchdowns a season ago.

He caught four passes for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Louisville Cardinals back on October 1. Then, he caught five passes for 94 receiving yards against Alabama in last year’s National Championship game.

15

Mike McGlinchey OT, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey returns for his senior season looking to win a National Championship. His winning pedigree makes him a key prospect for the Houston Texans, a team who could use his ability on their offensive line.

McGlinchey returns alongside teammate Quenton Nelson to give Notre Dame a solid duo on the blocking front. He has 27 starts in the past two seasons, earning the starting job full-time in 2015 at right tackle.

Last season, he made 14 starts for the Fighting Irish at the right tackle position. However, a 4-8 record has McGlinchey returning for a final season despite being a highly-rated prospect already. At 6-foot-8 and 312 pounds, he has a large frame that can utilized well at the next level.

He’ll have a new quarterback to help along the way in 2017, which should serve him well. Potential Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson could similar help. If all things go according to plan, McGlinchey could be a top lineman in the 2018 NFL Draft.

16

Jerome Baker OLB, Ohio State

Outside linebacker Jerome Baker burst onto the scene for the Ohio State Buckeyes as a sophomore, now he’s an early first-round projection to the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. He can provide the Dolphins with explosion and tackling ability much like Dion Jordan did back with the 2013 NFL Draft pick.

Baker took over the starting job after Dante Booker went down with an injury and never looked back. He displayed his versatility and athleticism all-season long, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Baker had 83 total tackles (45 solo, 38 assisted), 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was second on the team in tackles and tackles for loss, showcasing his unique abilities.

The rising junior had an interception return for a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ 45-24 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners back on September 17. he recorded 15 tackles, a sack and an interception against rival Michigan. With big games on the schedule in 2017, look out for Baker on the Ohio State defense.

17

Tarvarus McFadden CB, Florida State

The Carolina Panthers transition to replace cornerback Josh Norman leads them to draft cornerback Tarvarus McFadden from the Florida State Seminoles. McFadden is a cornerback who knows how to make a play when the ball is thrown his direction.

He would beef up any team’s secondary at the next level. After drafting former Miami cornerback Corn Elder, adding McFadden as a first round pick could do some good in improving the pass defense.

The rising junior made 14 starts in 2016 for the Seminoles’ secondary. He had 19 tackles (16 solo, three assisted), eight interceptions and six pass breakups to finish the season. McFadden led the ACC and FBS in interceptions to earn first-team All-America and All-ACC accolades a season ago.

McFadden returns in 2017 looking to take a strong Seminoles’ defense to the ACC Championship game. He had an interception in eight different games for Florida State in 2016. Look for his name on a few Preseason Awards Watch lists.

18

Josh Sweat EDGE, Florida State

The Indianapolis Colts’ search for the next Dwight Freeney leads them to draft defensive end Josh Sweat of the Florida State Seminoles

Sweat is an edge rusher that is coming into his own in the ACC. He recorded 41 tackles (25 solo, 16 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and a forced fumble in 2016.

Sweat made 10 starts in 12 games opposite defensive end DeMarcus Walker (Denver Broncos). He has a chance to do more damage next to rising sophomore defensive end Brian Burns. Burns had 9.5 sacks and earned freshman All-American honors last season.

Sweat came up short to earn All-Conference nods but still was second on the team in tackles for loss and third in sacks.

He had 18 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in the Seminoles final three games of 2016. Look for him to pick up where he left off next season as they open against Alabama.

19

Calvin Ridley WR, Alabama

The Baltimore Ravens give veteran quarterback Joe Flacco a new weapon with Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley. General manager Ozzie Newsome also has a penchant for Alabama players which he can use in his favor.

Ridley has the size at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds to be a reasonable weapon in an NFL offense. Adding him gives the Ravens a solid possession receiver with tons of potential as a deep threat as well.

Ridley is a rising junior who has already set the Crimson Tide freshman record for receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,045 receiving yards) in a single-season back in 2015.

Last season, he caught 72 passes for 769 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He earned second-team All-SEC honors for his play. Ridley caught a career-high 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Kentucky Wildcats back on October 1.

With quarterback Jalen Hurts returning and a new offensive coordinator, he’s set to be a top target in the Alabama offense.

20

Mitch Hyatt OT, Clemson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers strengthen their offensive line by acquiring offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt of the Clemson Tigers. Hyatt goes from blocking from one ACC quarterback to a former rival in quarterback Jameis Winston (Florida State).

Hyatt has made an impact since his arrival to Clemson in 2015 playing over 2,000 snaps so far. He’s got 29 starts in the past two seasons under his belt. Hyatt was an All-ACC selection after 14 starts in his sophomore season, playing nearly 1,000 snaps.

In his freshman season, he earned first-team freshman All-American and third-team All-ACC honors with 15 starts. He enters 2017 leading the way for a new quarterback to take the reins.

The Clemson offense averaged 504.3 total yards (12th in the FBS) and 39.2 points per game (14th in the FBS) last season on their way to a National Championship. Hyatt returns with an added chip on his shoulder at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds.

21

Christian Kirk WR, Texas A&M

The Arizona Cardinals realize veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald is 33 approaching 34 years old and decide to draft his eventual successor: Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Kirk is a multi-dimensional player who gives the Cardinals a quickstarter on special teams. He has 623 punt return yards and five punt return touchdowns through two seasons.

Kirk averaged 21.7 punt return yards per return, first in both the SEC and FBS last season. He also led the conference in punt return yards with 282.

On offense, he could develop into a reliable deep-threat if given time. He had a career-high 83 catches for 928 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.

Kirk led the SEC in receptions last season. With a new quarterback under center next season, he could produce the same result next season. He had 12 total touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, but that number could skyrocket with a bigger role on offense this upcoming season.

22

Cameron Smith ILB, USC

The Minnesota Vikings drafting inside linebacker Cameron Smith from the USC Trojans elevates their defense. The Vikings could use his run-stopping and coverage ability in their linebacking core.

Smith has lettered twice so far since enrolling early in 2015. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree with 83 tackles (45 solo, 38 assisted), 7.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The rising junior linebacker led the Trojans in tackles and was fourth in tackles for loss last season. The Trojans coaching staff grabbed some key recruits this past cycle making things in Southern Cal very interesting for 2017.

Smith leads an underrated defensive group looking to shake off a slow start that left them outside the College Football Playoff by season’s end. With a much improved offense and stronger quarterback play, the Trojans could be in the playoff picture this season. Look for Smith to play a role in those efforts and raise his 2018 NFL Draft profile.

23

Orlando Brown OT, Oklahoma

The Kansas City Chiefs took a risk early in the first round in the past draft. In the 2018 NFL Draft, they’ll add some protection around future quarterback Patrick Mahomes with offensive tackle Orlando Brown, from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Brown has started every game (26) the past two seasons for the Sooners, earning All-American honors along the way. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and voted the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2016, the first sophomore to ever to win.

Brown has blocked for an offense that produced over 200 rushing yards and 300 passing yards last season as the lone power in the Big 12 Conference left. As other teams attempt to catch up to the shift in talent headed to the NFL, the Sooners continue to produce first-rounders.

Brown serves as an option for a balanced Chiefs offensive attack that will transition to quarterback Patrick Mahomes eventually.

24

James Washington WR, Oklahoma State

The New York Giants acquired a reliable running back in the 2017 NFL Draft. This time, they draft a reliable wide receiver in Oklahoma State Cowboys’ receiver James Washington. Washington can make life easier for Odell Beckham in the passing game.

Washington is prime for another big season at wide receiver along with quarterback Mason Rudolph. He caught 71 receptions for 1,380 passing yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. He was second in the conference in receiving yards, fourth in receiving touchdowns.

Washington was a first-team All-Big 12 selections after a stellar junior campaign. He caught a career-high nine passes for a career-high 296 receiving yards over the Pittsburgh Panthers in a 45-38 win.

He isn’t the tallest receiver at 6-foot but his 205-pound frame allows him to get open and create plays in open space. Washington enters his senior year as one of the top receivers to watch in the country.

25

Jaire Alexander CB, Louisville

The Denver Broncos address a need in the secondary and on special teams by drafting cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Louisville Cardinals. Alexander had a breakout season in 2016 which was largely overshadowed by teammate Lamar Jackson.

The rising junior had 39 tackles (31 solo, eight assisted), nine pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Cardinals ‘ secondary last season. Two of his interceptions came against eventual National Champs’, the Clemson Tigers.

On special teams, he had 209 punt return yards and a touchdown. He had a 69-yard punt return touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles on September 17. He had 130 punt return yards in that game, a 63-20 victory.

The Louisville defense should be a lot more improved with a majority of starters returning like Alexander, for example. The second-team All-ACC selection would give any team good cover corner as well as a wild card on special teams at the next level.

26

Denzel Ward CB, Ohio State

Cornerback Denzel Ward returns as another first-round talent for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Atlanta Falcons would love to have the rising junior on their roster. If Ward falls into the Falcons lap in the 2018 NFL Draft, they’ll be happy to have him. They need to add some depth in their secondary.

His stock should rise with a breakout season pending. He has impressive skills in coverage that should blossom into something special in 2017. Ward didn’t make any watch lists in 2016 but he should be on a lot of team’s radars entering the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward returns as one potential cornerback to replace Gareon Conley and Malik Hooker on either side. He had 23 tackles (12 solo, 11 assisted) and nine pass breakups last season through 10 games.

Ward should develop nicely under Urban Meyer in 2017, as he continues to fill NFL rosters with top-tier talent out of Columbus. He was a true freshman back in 2015 where he got most of his time on special teams. Now, he’s ready to be a starter two seasons later.

27

Martinas Rankin OT, Mississippi State

The Seattle Seahawks traded out of the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the 2018 NFL Draft, they may not need to if they’re still searching for offensive line help.

Offensive tackle Martinas Rankin has fit in quite nicely with the Mississippi State Bulldogs since arriving as a junior college transfer in 2015. The 6-foot-5, 307-pound prospect cracked the starting lineup this past season and hopes to build on that in 2017.

Rankin received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft advisory board already, so his return will certainly elevate his stock depending on how well the Bulldogs finish the season. They were 6-7 in 2016.

Rankin is part of an underrated group of offensive lineman set to take the NFL by storm. He just needs to do his part and show scouts his potential as a pro-level tackle. Rankin just needs to build on the one season of experience he has as starting left tackle.

28

Marquis Haynes EDGE, Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels had a bit of a down season in 2017 with a 5-7 record. However, defensive end Marquis Haynes still did his part to have a strong season.

He chose to return for his senior campaign which should make him a top priority in the 2018 NFL Draft, particularly for the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders got some help in the secondary in 2017, but more help on the defensive line is on the way in the form of Haynes.

Haynes had 53 tackles (29 solo, 24 assisted), 11.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception for the Rebels last season. He led the team in tackles for loss and sacks to earn All-SEC third-team accolades.

Haynes returns looking to add to his record-setting tackles for loss and sacks numbers, where he ranks third in school history in both categories. He’s got strong pass-rushing ability off the edge and also a knack for creating turnovers. With another impressive season, Haynes is another coveted edge rusher NFL teams could become very fond of next draft.

29

Dre’Mont Jones EDGE, Ohio State

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that could use an edge rusher like Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Dre’Mont Jones in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jones is a redshirt freshman who turned heads with his play in 2016. He was inserted into the starting rotation and fared well despite limited experience.

Jones entered Ohio State with a torn ACL injury in 2015, but rehabbed quite nicely to make his return last season. He had 51 total tackles (22 solo, 29 assisted) and 4.0 tackles for loss. He’s got nice moves off the edge for a 6-foot-3 and 280-pound defensive end.

He had seven tackles and a tackle for loss against the Michigan Wolverines back on November 26 in the Buckeyes’ regular season finale.

Jones brings depth up front for an Ohio State defense that returns a lot of talent in 2017. A strong season could push his stock up even more along with a few other teammates on the list.

30

Azeem Victor LB, Washington

The Green Bay Packers drafted linebacker Vince Biegel (Wisconsin Badgers) in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the 2018 NFL Draft, adding Washington Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor is key to getting even better defensively.

Victor’s season was cut short after 10 games when he broke his leg on November 12 in a 26-13 loss to the USC Trojans. If he can return healthy and back to his usual form, he’ll be a first-rounder in the 2018 NFL Draft in no time.

Victor still finished third on the team in total tackles (68) and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection for his play in 2016. He also had three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He wasn’t as active in the secondary as he was in 2015 (6 pass breakups and an interception), however, he still showed his ability to fly to the ball and make plays.

Victor will have to make up for the departure of some key defensive players, he should show his overall ability with a strong 2017 season.

31

Quenton Nelson OG, Notre Dame

The Dallas Cowboys picking Nelson in the 2018 NFL Draft is more about adding depth than needing an immediate starter. Nelson would replace the loss of Ronald Leary, now with the Denver Broncos.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a bit of down year in 2016 with a 4-8 record, but the return of offensive guard Quenton Nelson gives them hope for next season.

Nelson has made 23 starts in 24 games since stepping onto campus in South Bend back in 2015. His return to Notre Dame for his senior season, along with fellow tackle Mike McGlinckey, gives the team some experienced offensive lineman for a new quarterback in 2017.

The Fighting Irish also have a new offensive coordinator Chip Long, who was with the Memphis Tigers last season. With a few shakeups, the Fighting Irish should be an improved offensive team.

With Long at the helm, Nelson should be in good hands to improve as an overall blocker up front. As he creates a new direction for the Fighting Irish offense, look for Nelson to play a key role up front.

32

Quin Blanding Safety, Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers safety is one player who could use a change of scenery with the New England Patriots. As a potential first-round pick, Blanding is proof that you don’t necessarily need to be on a winning team in college to be successful on defense.

Blanding is a three-year starter with 36 starts. He returns for his senior season with the Cavaliers A a leader in the secondary who flies to the ball in coverage. He has racked up 358 total tackles in his career at Virginia, the most-ever by a defensive back in Virginia football history.

Blanding is tied for eighth in school history in total tackles and earned All-ACC first-team honors in 2016 despite Virginia’s 2-10 record. He had a career-high 70 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Getting drafted to the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft could give Blanding much-needed clarity in the career-direction department. The Patriots are one team who could use an experienced safety like him in their secondary.

