NFL lists 8 teams eligible to appear on Hard Knocks on HBO

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns headline the most intriguing candidates for HBO’s Hard Knocks series in 2017.

While the NFL Playoffs are not yet underway, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next season.

One of the most entertaining parts of the preseason is learning which team will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks series, which documents one team through training camp. With the playoffs set and coaching changes underway, we now know some of the potential teams that could be featured on Hard Knocks in 2017.

Any team can volunteer to be featured, but the NFL has the right to choose one for mandatory inclusion if they have a returning head coach, have not made the playoffs in the past two years, and have not appeared on the series in the past decades.

That leaves these eight teams eligible for the series as things currently stand if none volunteer, according to Dan Hanzus NFL.com. The Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans

While the documentary is always fun to watch no matter what, a few teams could be more intriguing in 2017 than others. An inside look at a rising Tampa Bay team with quarterback Jameis Winston could be particularly interesting.

The Cleveland Browns could also be a good fit as they will have the No. 1 pick while entering year two of an ambitious rebuild. Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts may also draw the attention of the NFL, as many were surprised the franchise retained coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson.

Last year’s Hard Knocks featured Jeff Fisher and the Los Angeles Rams in their first training camp after relocating. While the Rams were unwatchable on the field. the documentary provided a few memorable moments, including Fisher’s infamous 7-9 rant.

What team do you want to see appear on the next season of Hard Knocks?

The new season of Hard Knocks will air in the summer of 2017.

This article originally appeared on