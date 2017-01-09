NFL to investigate whether Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Matt Moore

Matt Moore took one of the biggest shots of the season on Sunday against the Steelers when linebacker Bud Dupree leveled him after scrambling outside the pocket. Moore remained on the ground as he was examined by the medical staff before making his way to the sidelines.

Moore returned to the game mere minutes after the hit, missing just one play. As a result of his quick turnaround, the NFL and players’ association will review the application of the concussion protocol to determine if it was followed correctly.

Full statement from NFL spokesman on league's review of the Dolphins and the concussion protocol. No conclusions have been drawn pic.twitter.com/7viqEzybzY — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 9, 2017

After the game, the Dolphins issued a statement saying Moore was treated on the field by the training staff and cleared by an unaffiliated neurologist, as well as a team physician before checking back in.

Moore said he didn’t suffer a concussion on the play despite admitting he got “smoked” by Dupree.

“It was a clean hit. Super clean…A hit in the chest area, facemask to the chest. We’ll see what Roger [Goodell] says,” Dupree told ESPN’s Josina Anderson after the game. “I understand why there was still a flag. But we should go through the appeal process and get everything all right.”

This isn’t the first time the concussion protocol has been investigated by the league. In Week 1, the NFL also did the same after Cam Newton was repeatedly hit in the helmet while still remaining in the game.