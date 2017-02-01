NFL Hosts Plays For Life During Super Bowl Week

The National Football League’s Super Bowl LI Women’s Summit, Plays for Life, focuses on helping young women achieve future greatness.

Confident, strong and successful women are an important commodity. Sports and the sports industry can foster a supportive environment to assist the next generation of women.

The two-day event, Plays for Life, will host approximately 250 Houston-area teen girls. Speakers at the event will share their personal journeys to hopefully inspire the next generation. The hope is to inspire these women to achieve their goals while dealing with life’s challenges. Attendees will be taught critical tools for personal and professional development.

“We recognize the opportunity and value of using our biggest platform—the Super Bowl—to support the development of the young women in the Houston community and their future success both personally and professionally,” said NFL Chief Marketing Officer Dawn Hudson.

While this event is held during the Super Bowl, Plays for Life is more than a sports event. Although many of the 30 speakers come from a sports background, their life experiences are meant to inspire women in all aspects of life. From overcoming setbacks to setting new goals, this women’s summit hopes to create future leaders in the community.

“From all of us at NASA, we are thrilled to be a part of the Super Bowl LI activities in our hometown of Houston, including Plays for Life,” said veteran astronaut and director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center Ellen Ochoa, Ph.D. “America’s space program continues to capture the imagination from people across the country and around the globe. It is my hope the young women attending will be inspired to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math and continue to reach for the stars.”

The NFL Plays for Life and Women’s Summit will live stream on http://www.MAKERS.com Everyone can join the social media conversation with #NFLWomensSummitt. To learn more about these programs and partnerships, please visit www.nflwomenssummit.com.

Encouraging a little girl’s dream can make a huge difference in both her life, the community and the world. Confidence comes from the belief that every girl can and will do great things. Hopefully, Plays for Life sparks a bright future for many young women.

