NFL Free Agency: Why WR Alshon Jeffery Is a Must Have for the 49ers

Since the “mutual parting” of ways between the franchise and former head coach Jim Harbaugh, the San Francisco 49ers have been at the bottom of the wine barrel in the NFL. Free agency is a start for the 49ers, and with plenty of cash to spend, it begins with Alshon Jeffery.

With the firing of head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, and the hiring of Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looming on the horizon, San Francisco has set its sights on clearing house and rebuilding.

Heading into the 2017 season, the Niners have a plethora of cap space — an estimated $81.1 million, according to Over The Cap. San Francisco also has holes to fill on its roster. Not just a few holes, either.

One of the biggest knocks on the current 49ers roster is its dearth of stars. Void of NaVorro Bowman and Joe Staley, the team legitimately has no other established stars to claim. That lack of playmaking ability is what should remain the top priority for the San Francisco front office this offseason.

Looking at this year’s free-agent class, the two crown jewels reside in Washington and Chicago, respectively. And that’s what the Niners need — A stud, a go-getter. A name. Someone they can pair pieces with.

Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is that someone. Jeffery, 26 and coming off a 2016 season in which he served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The 6-foot-4 South Carolina product has shown he has the size and talent to produce at the NFL level.

In his last full season, which came in 2014, Jeffery posted a 85/1133/10 stat line — with Jay Cutler as quarterback, nonetheless. That’s firepower the 49ers have rarely had at the receiver position in recent memory.

Per Pro Football Reference, only two other instances in this decade has San Francisco had a WR post a similar season: Michael Crabtree in 2012 (85/1105/9) and Anquan Boldin in 2013 (85/1179/7).

Jeffery in a Kyle Shanahan offense would be a delight. We have seen the success of the Atlanta receiving corps with Shanahan at the helm of play calling duties, in the likes of Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Taylor Gabriel.

Considering the state of the WRs currently on the 49ers roster — which features Jeremy Kerley, Aaron Burbridge, Rod Streater, DeAndre Smelter and Chris Harper — Jeffery would be an immediate and much-needed upgrade to a corps that ranked dead last in receiving in 2016.

With rumors swirling around a potential Kyle Shanahan and Kirk Cousins reunion in Santa Clara, the idea of Jeffery coming to the 49ers becomes that more appealing.

If the circumstances were right, meaning San Francisco would sign Cousins on the open market due to Washington not applying the tag to their signal-caller, a pairing of Cousins and Jeffery would be an ideal situation for San Francisco: two seasoned players at two key positions in the NFL and an promising HC who has shown his offenses to be potent.

Given their cap room situation, the Niners could afford Cousins and Jeffery.

Using Spotrack, Jeffery’s estimated market value sits at $13.1 million annual salary (five years for $65.5 million) and Cousins’ value sits at $23.4 million annual salary at five years for $117.2 million.

Of course these are only estimates, but the Niners could easily facilitate both deals at those numbers — even could afford to overpay, if need be.

It is clear moving forward that changes must come on both sides of the ball.

Jeffery’s deep play ability and big frame, combined with Cousins’ affinity for the deep ball, would bring change to a San Francisco offense that is parched of explosiveness.

