NFL Free Agency: 10 Big-Name Players the 49ers Should Target in 2017

The San Francisco 49ers are going to have plenty of cap space this offseason. And with a nice list of pending NFL free agents, here are 10 well-known players the Niners should target in free agency this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers are in a unique situation heading into the 2017 offseason.

Per Over the Cap, the Niners are going to boast $78,199,673 against the estimated $168 million salary cap this year — second most in the NFL behind the Cleveland Browns.

That gives a new 49ers general manager plenty of room with which to work. Whoever he might be, the next GM isn’t going to be tied to a bad cap situation in Santa Clara. And it’s even possible the Niners free up more money by releasing expensive players like linebacker Ahmad Brooks, safety Antoine Bethea and quarterback Colin Kaepernick this offseason.

While big-name free agents aren’t always the best way to go, in terms of building a contender, San Francisco still needs to make some substantial upgrades.

We should expect the Niners to land a number of blue-chip players capable of stepping into underperforming positions across the 53-man roster.

But it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the next GM to target two or three well-known players in an attempt to land key playmakers for 2017 and beyond.

Niner Noise talked about lesser-known free agents previously. Guys like that will help. But now it’s time to evaluate players fans know well.

Here are 10 big-name free agents who should be on San Francisco’s wish list this offseason.

No. 10: Safety Tony Jefferson

Safety might not be a pressing need for San Francisco. But adding a player like Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson certainly could help.

He’s the type of guy who can line up all across the field — over the top, on the outside and in the box for active run defense.

Jefferson will get a substantial raise from his $1.671 base salary in 2016. And if the 49ers land a proactive defensive coordinator this offseason, Jefferson might be the perfect fit in the Niners defense.

Why He Fits

Veteran safety Antoine Bethea will turn 33 years old this upcoming season. And it’s not far removed from possibility the 49ers cut him before Week 1. Fellow safety Jaquiski Tartt regressed in 2016, and he never quite filled the role of a hybrid linebacker.

Moving defensive back Jimmie Ward from corner to safety might negate this need. But the addition of a player like Jefferson could keep Ward in a cornerback spot for the foreseeable future.

And, at 24 years old, Jefferson has yet to hit his prime.

No. 9 Cornerback Trumaine Johnson

The 49ers already have a lot of cornerbacks on their roster. Aside from Jimmie Ward and Rashard Robinson though, none are exactly the kind one would want to build a secondary around.

Enter Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

Johnson finished 2016 with just one interception but was tied for the Rams lead in passes defended (11). And he had an 81.0 overall grade on the year, per Pro Football Focus, which would immediately be an upgrade over a large chunk of San Francisco’s defensive backs.

The 27-year-old Johnson won’t come cheap. He just finished up a $13.952 million contract year in Los Angeles.

But if the Niners want to splurge to seriously upgrade their secondary, Johnson would be a wise choice.

Why He Fits

Johnson would be the closest thing to a shutdown corner on the market, and the 49ers haven’t had one of those in a long, long time.

San Francisco’s secondary was routinely picked apart late in the season last year. And while the future of someone like Robinson looks bright, adding Johnson would ensure two young corners are on the outside. And the move would give the Niners the flexibility to keep Ward either at the nickel position or even to move him to his natural safety position.

Overall, the 49ers lack defensive playmakers. Johnson is on the verge of becoming one.

No. 8: Outside Linebacker Nick Perry

It’s more than clear the 49ers need help in the pass rush this upcoming season. Veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks is likely on the way out, and Aaron Lynch’s 2016 campaign was forgettable at best.

Aside from defensive end DeForest Buckner and, to a lesser extent, DE Ronald Blair, San Francisco lacks any player competent enough to get to opponents’ quarterbacks.

This is where Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry comes into play.

Perry led the Packers with 11 sacks on the year. And Pro Football Focus dished him an 83.1 grade on the year, which would immediately provide the Niners with an upgrade on the edge.

The 26-year-old Perry should get a substantial pay raise from his $4.875 million salary in 2016. But it’s a number San Francisco can easily afford.

Why He Fits

True, the 2017 NFL Draft class has a good deal of pass-rushers with good value. But any defensive coordinator knows the importance of having as many pass-rushers as possible.

Signing Perry would take pressure off the next general manager to land a stud pass-rusher in the draft. So it wouldn’t be the end of the world if the Niners couldn’t get their hands on a guy like, let’s say, Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett.

Such a move might actually free up Lynch to do more on the field, with teams knowing full well he’s not the only guy to stop from the outside.

No. 7: Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor

The 49ers are going to need a complete overhaul at wide receiver this offseason. Aside from No. 1 wideout Torrey Smith, there isn’t exactly a lot of proven talent here. Most of it has turned bust. And who knows if the team brings back slot receiver Jeremy Kerley in 2017.

Cleveland Browns wideout Terrelle Pryor — yes, the converted quarterback — managed 1,007 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year.

And that was on an anemic and quarterback-less Browns offense.

Assuming the Niners bring in a head coach with some offensive creativity, Pryor has probably done enough to showcase an ability to be a playmaker.

Why He Fits

It’s a bit of an out-of-the-box move, but Pryor would take pressure off Smith. And this would give San Francisco two wideouts opposing defenses would need to respect.

Pryor probably won’t command a huge contract this offseason. But he’ll be a target, considering the free-agent market for receivers isn’t particularly deep.

Still, if the 49ers can’t land a big-name guy in free agency or early in the NFL Draft, Pryor would be a nice holdover option for 2017 and beyond.

No. 6: Offensive Guard Kevin Zeitler

The offensive line may not be as pressing a need for the 49ers this offseason. But, like most other positions, it could stand to use some upgrades.

According to Football Outsiders, the Niners ranked 30th in pass protection last year and dead last in run blocking. Those are bad numbers, especially considering the addition of free-agent guard Zane Beadles and first-round draftee Joshua Garnett a year ago.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Kevin Zeitler would be an immediate upgrade over either Garnett or Beadles. His 87.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade ranked sixth among all qualified guards last season.

Like many others on this list, Zeitler won’t come cheap. He made $8.07 million in 2016, and that number could easily climb in 2017.

Why He Fits

The 49ers will probably be patient with Garnett. Beadles, on the other hand, is a different story.

If signed, Zeitler would likely push Beadles into a pure interior-backup role. Garnett would start at right guard, while Zeitler would move to the left.

And it’s even more important considering San Francisco is likely to add a young quarterback via the NFL Draft this offseason. Protecting him will be a top priority.

No. 5: Defensive Tackle Brandon Williams

The 49ers sorely missed nose tackle Ian Williams last year. And his absence led directly to San Francisco’s run defense finishing dead last with 2,654 yards against on the ground.

Who knows if Williams comes back, and it would be fine if he does. Injury concerns aside, of course.

But if the Niners wanted to dip into free agency, they could do worse than lure in Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

At 27 years old, Williams won’t offer much in the pass rush. Against the run though, Williams is one of the better interior defenders on the market. Pro Football Focus gave him a respectable 77.9 run-stopping grade on the year, which could provide a serious boost to the biggest of San Francisco woes.

Why He Fits

This point is moot if the 49ers bring back Ian Williams. Assuming they don’t Brandon Williams is a great option.

He won’t cost a lot either, as nose tackles typically don’t range much higher than $3 million per season for a top-tier guy.

Additionally, Williams has the flexibility to rotate out to a defensive end in sub packages if needed. That will help too.

No. 4: Safety Eric Berry

Keep in mind everything previously mentioned about the 49ers safety situation. But instead of landing a guy like Tony Jefferson, San Francisco could go all out for an impact playmaker like Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

Berry’s four interceptions and six passes defended were enough to earn All-Pro accolades on the year. And who can forget some of the amazing plays he made during Kansas City’s stretch run late in the season?

More importantly, Berry has overcome enough adversity to provide what looks to be a young 49ers defense the mentoring so desperately needed in Santa Clara.

Why He Fits

It’s simple. Berry is a playmaker. And the 49ers don’t have nearly enough of those.

The Chiefs likely won’t use another franchise tag on Berry this offseason. But if they let him slip, Berry is the kind of player to help lead a porous Niners defense over the next few seasons.

And he’d be an immediate upgrade over anyone San Francisco has in its secondary right now.

No. 3: Linebacker Melvin Ingram

San Diego Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram probably would be a household name if he was playing in a big market.

His 46 tackles and eight sacks in 2016 only tell a part of the story.

Some outside linebackers are strict pass-rushers or strict coverage guys. That’s not the case with Ingram. He’s a pocket-wrecking force, capable of getting to quarterbacks, defending well against the run and even holding his own in coverage.

As noted earlier, linebacker Ahmad Brooks is on his way out. And Aaron Lynch could use some additional help.

Ingram is just the guy to do it.

Why He Fits

Just imagine a 49ers front-seven defense comprised of Ingram, inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman, defensive end DeForest Buckner and fellow DE Arik Armstead. Sounds like a pretty mean group, doesn’t it?

Such a move would put Lynch into more of a pass-rush specialist role. He might thrive in that more than being an every-down linebacker.

Plus, adding Ingram would ensure the Niners don’t have to worry so much about stopping the run in sub packages. That’s a big deal for this offseason.

No. 2: Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins certainly proved himself worthy of being a franchise signal-caller last season.

While it’s hard to see Washington let Cousins go in free agency — it wouldn’t be a shock to see another franchise tag placed on him — San Francisco would be a plausible destination for the 28 year old as the team looks to find a true starting-caliber quarterback.

If he does walk, Cousins is certainly going to get paid by some team in need of a guy under center.

But remember, the 49ers have plenty of cap space to make this work. And these kinds of players don’t come around too often.

Why He Fits

If we knew what kind of scheme the Niners were going to run in 2017, it would be so much easier to point at Cousins being a fit or not. But we have no clue.

Like many of these players, the perfect fit is contingent on whoever San Francisco brings in as head coach and/or general manager. Perhaps this tandem views Cousins as a solid option for the next few seasons, while a young quarterback is groomed after being drafted this April.

Or, perhaps, Cousins’ upward trend is something the Niners want to bank on continuing if he hits the market.

No. 1: Wide Receiver Alshon Jeffery

Chicago Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery is the true definition of a No. 1 receiver in today’s NFL.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Jeffery would immediately become a favorite target for anyone under center in San Francisco this year.

True, Jeffery will be a sought-after free agent this offseason. But an injury-plagued 2015 campaign, as well as a four-game suspension last year, should keep the 26-year-old wideout’s contractual demands relatively close to the $11.164 million he earned in 2016.

Why He Fits

As noted earlier, the 49ers need an overhaul at wide receiver. Outside of Torrey Smith, the Niners don’t have long-term options here. At least reliable ones, and even Smith’s 2015 and 2016 numbers beg for improvement.

One would expect those numbers to increase if a player like Jeffery was lining up opposite of Smith. San Francisco would have two impact receivers on the field at all times.

With the quarterbacking situation unknown for this year, any weapon in a signal-caller’s arsenal is going to be a highly valued prize.

The 49ers aren’t going to be able to sign every one of these players. We know this. Heck, they might only land one or two, if any at all.

It’s also a reasonable assumption the Niners will have to overpay to lure in free-agent talent this offseason. Given the amount of cap space though, the 49ers aren’t in a position where they have to be picky.

If anything, this is a wish list. Nothing more. San Francisco has more than enough needs this offseason. But landing a few of these guys would certainly alleviate some of those and help set up the franchise for its elongated rebuild phase.

This article originally appeared on