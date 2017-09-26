NFL, Facebook enter 2-year joint venture for video, content

NEW YORK (AP) The NFL and Facebook have announced a two-year deal to deliver official NFL video and other content to fans.

The league says in a statement Tuesday it will publish NFL Game Recaps and official highlights from all regular-season games starting this week, along with the playoffs and Super Bowl.

NFL Media will distribute content from its production arm, NFL Films, on Facebook’s Watch platform.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL