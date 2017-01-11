NFL extends Chargers relocation deadline by two days

If you weren’t tired of it before, you’re probably tired of it now. Get ready for the saga to continue for at least two more days. The NFL has extended the Chargers deadline to decide whether to stay put in San Diego or move to Los Angeles.

Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and the NFL playoffs, the NFL has decided to give the Chargers a couple of more days to decide as to where they will call home. The decision is now due on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Not much else to say here, except that the longer this goes on, the possibility of the Chargers working something out locally grows. Is this a sign that the Chargers might be close to putting something in San Diego together? Will the NFL and Stan Kroenke, the Rams’ billionaire owner, pony up, as rumors have it, in order to keep the Chargers in San Diego and therefore the L.A. market solely for the Rams?

Regardless of what is brewing, here’s to the Bolts staying put!

