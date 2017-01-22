NFL Draft: Why LB Reuben Foster is the perfect 49ers fit at No. 2

After a disappointing season, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves with another high pick in the NFL Draft. What they intend to do with it is anybody’s guess. Here’s why Reuben Foster makes the most sense.

To say that the 49ers are staring at a classic case of déjà vu would be an understatement.

Football is done and the reboot was unsuccessful. It was a noble effort, but now it’s time to clean house and initiate the rebuild.

When the 2017 NFL season kicks off, the team will have a new head coach, a new general manager and a plethora of high draft selections.

The bad news is that the team has many holes to fill. However, the good news is that the team has many holes to fill. Allow me to explain. That means the war room can implement the strategy of drafting the best player available in every round.

So who is that player? The smart money is on Reuben Foster.

After four seasons of selecting defense in the first round, fans are hoping for the perfect offensive selection. With less than 100 days until the draft, wide receiver Mike Williams seems to be the fan favorite.

While it’s obvious that the 49ers have been lacking that true number one receiver for many seasons, there’s another need that sits as a higher priority.

Last season, the 49ers run defense came up short to say the least. In 16 games of football, the team ranked dead last. They allowed 165.9 yards-per-game on the ground. That wasn’t just bad enough for worst in the league, it was 23 yards more than the two teams tied for second worst (Miami, Cleveland.)

Securing a dominant inside linebacker is important for two reasons. Number one, it helps to bolster the run defense, an area the team is in desperate need of improving. And two, and probably most important, it will take pressure off fellow inside man NaVorro Bowman.

Bowman is the heart and soul of the 49ers defense, he’s also suffered his second traumatic injury in just three seasons.

Last season against the run, Foster recorded 20 tackles in 106 snaps, 15 of them resulting in a defensive stop. Even more impressive, in six games when defending the run, he missed on only tackle. Foster isn’t just good against the run, he dominates everyone that crosses his path.

He’s an every down linebacker, who gets to the ball carrier in a hurry and drives him to the ground with aggression and brutal strength. The only thing more intriguing than his love for the game is his awareness. It’s almost as if he knows where the play is going to end up.

There’s no doubt that defensive ends DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead are quality selections. In fact, they are probably the most intriguing defenders that the team has. However, since the retirement of Patrick Willis, the front office has failed to address that missing piece up the middle.

If selected with pick number two, Foster will not only make opposing backs think twice about running his way, he’ll provide solid coverage against the passing attack as well.

Reuben Foster is not only an incredible athlete, he’s productive across the board. In addition to 199 career tackles he’s also produced six quarterback sacks and knocked down nine passes.

Adding to his already impressive resume at Alabama, Foster capped off his senior season by being named the recipient of the Butkus Award. It’s the highest honor given to a linebacker proving that he is in fact the best in the nation. Foster is the fourth Alabama player to win the prestigious award. He joins Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley and the late Derrick Thomas.

Reuben Foster is a tremendous talent that will have no problem making a transition to the NFL. If he’s drafted by San Francisco with the second overall pick, he will join a very young defense that is already stocked with some intriguing prospects..

He is the missing piece that will pull this defensive unit together, and he’ll be a team leader for years to come

This article originally appeared on