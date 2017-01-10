NFL Draft: Why Deshaun Watson Slips Into the 1st Round

Debate all you want, but Deshaun Watson will be drafted in the first-round of the NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has a national championship on his resume, and is looking to top it off with a first-round NFL Draft selection.

On the field Watson has several things to clean up, despite his coaches saying he’s the best player in the country. Fans saw Watson become rattled against Alabama after taking multiple hits, questions around his durability arose.

Mechanically there are still things to clean up, and his accuracy will improve as his mechanics become more refined.

Most talent evaluators will hand Watson a second-round grade based on his success in college, and the improvements still required to succeed in the NFL.

While his talents may not scream first round, whichever team drafts Watson will look for him to be a franchise leader. Quarterbacks are becoming even harder to find, let alone at a reasonable price.

Should a team draft Watson in the first-round, that franchise would have five years of control. Any round after the first would mean Watson is locked up for only four years.

Since the quarterback position is one of the toughest in sports, and their price tag is typically astronomical, having Watson under control for five years makes too much sense for a team.

If Cleveland decides to pass on a quarterback with the number one pick, and Watson is still available towards the end of the first, expect them to inquire about moving back into the first-round.

Same could be said for San Francisco, Chicago, Buffalo, New York, or even New Orleans. Trading away a mid-round draft pick to acquire a franchise quarterback for an additional year is well worth the price for a team struggling to get back on track.

So while the on-field product may not scream first round, the on-paper realities point towards Watson being a late first-round draft choice.

