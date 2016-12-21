NFL Draft: Tyrone “18-wheeler” Swoopes Declares as a TE

Former Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes is eyeing the NFL

The 18-wheeler is pulling out of Austin, and headed towards the NFL. Tyrone Swoopes has decided he will pursue the NFL Draft, but not as a quarterback.

Instead, the 6’4, 225 lb Swoopes will attempt to transition into a tight end.

As a quarterback for the Longhorns, Swoopes was used primarily as a runner and had zero catches. In 39 collegiate games, Swoopes rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Physically, the 18-wheeler fits the bill for playing tight end. Mechanically, the transition will be tougher than he probably realizes. He should know route trees as a quarterback, but how to run them effectively and efficiently is a different story.

Catching the ball and developing as a blocker will be the major adjustments Swoopes will have transitioning from quarterback to tight end. He’s probably never had to block in his entire football career.

Unless Swoopes flashes some dramatic improvements as a receiver and blocker, he will go undrafted come this spring. At best, you can expect to see Swoopes as a late seventh-round draft pick a team such as the Patriots or Chiefs try to mold.

Most collegiate quarterbacks who make a position change when going into the NFL become a wide receiver. Recent examples would be Julian Edelman, Terrelle Pryor, Josh Cribbs, Braxton Miller, and Brad Smith.

Some have gone to running back, like Michael Robinson and Denard Robinson. Swoopes could potentially transition into a hybrid-fullback tight end if he gets the opportunity given his size and strength.

