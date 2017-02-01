NFL Draft: Standout offensive players from the 2017 Senior Bowl

*Ralph Mancini and Dan Dahlke both contributed to this article.

NFL general managers, scouts and coaches from all 32 teams were on hand in Mobile, AL this week for the Reese’s Senior Bowl to get a first-hand look at some of the nation’s top prospects in an effort to gauge both their raw physical tools along with their ability to pick up and execute plays and schemes drawn up by the staffs of the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

What this annual showcase accomplishes above anything else is giving young men from small and/or mid-major colleges an opportunity to exhibit their skills in a spotlight setting that they’re seldom afforded.

This year’s crop of Senior Bowl athletes was a superb one with considerable talent at just about every position with the exceptions of quarterback and offensive tackle.

Some players were placed in the uncomfortable position of playing in a particular technique or coverage that they were accustomed to, but it helped the NFL representatives learn more about what each participant could or couldn’t do, as well as much development they would require overall at the next level.

Lombardiave.com staff writers, Ralph Mancini and Dan Dahlke, provide their list of outstanding performers on offense from Senior Bowl week.

Ralph’s Standout Quarterback

Davis Webb, California: As mentioned in the intro, the quarterback position wasn’t one that was chock full of future franchise signal callers, which explains why only six were invited instead of the customary eight.

Webb looked to possess the biggest upside mainly due to his quick delivery and big arm capable of executing outside-the-numbers throws. The Pac-12 product’s most glaring bugaboo is his lack of consistency in completing accurate downfield passes.

In fact, he missed quite a few during the week. Although he improved in many areas as the week progressed, including taking snaps from center, he still misfired on a couple of deliveries on game day.

However, Webb was also named The Most Outstanding Player of Saturday’s competition for all the successful plays he authored where he identified single coverage or, in other instances, dropped the ball in between the safety and corner.

His best play of the contest was a late second-quarter downfield offering in which Davis looked off the safety covering Evan Engram in the middle of the end zone as long as possible to ensure that his real target, Josh Reynolds, would get the single coverage he was looking for on the 39-yard touchdown.

That one sequence demonstrated that Davis takes well to coaching and may have vaulted himself to being a second-round pick in April.

And while he’s already been compared to longtime backup Derek Anderson, I would like to simply think of him as a bigger and stronger version of Jared Goff.

Dan’s Standout Quarterback

Nate Peterman, Pitt: After a solid week of practice, Peterman made several nice throws during the Senior Bowl game on Saturday. He led the North squad in passing with 153 yards and a touchdown and completed 16 passes on 23 attempts.

Peterman showed good pocket awareness to avoid pressure. Midway through the first quarter on 2nd-and-7, Peterman did a nice job sidestepping Carlos Watkins to avoid the sack and then he showed good decisiveness by tucking in the ball and running for the first down.

He also threw a nice back shoulder pass to Amara Darboh for 11 yards near the end of the first quarter. His solid day was capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones near the end of the fourth quarter to bring the North squad back in the game.

While Peterman’s Senior Bowl performance was far from perfect, the former Pittsburgh quarterback showed the tools, arm strength, and poise in the pocket to be an NFL quarterback.

Ralph’s Standout Running Backs

Kareem Hunt, Toledo: Toledo’s all-time leading rusher turned heads all week with his varied skill set to run inside, outside and makes catches out of the backfield.

The 21-year-old made one of the more spectacular receptions of the week by spinning around and using his soft hands to haul in an underthrown pass at full speed.

Hunt dazzled onlookers with his stop-and-go quickness and ability to make people miss on misdirection tosses and plays to get him in space, but he also has enough size to pound it in between the tackles.

The dynamic back was arguably the best player on the field during the actual game by leading all rushers with 118 yards on 15 carries.

Hunt used his extraordinary balance in gaining about eight yards on a 2-and-5 play in the first quarter by staying on his feet despite Montravius Adams getting a hand on him on the penetration.

That balance is no doubt a product of a very sturdy lower body.

The former Rocket authored back-to-back big runs in the third quarter. His second carry saw him quickly dart through a hole and explode for a 43-yard scamper demonstrating electric burst once he gets passed the front seven.

The one concern with Hunt is what weight will he show up at once he’s drafted? After playing at 225 pounds at Toldeo, the future pro is now listed at 208.

From the looks of things, it doesn’t seem as if he’s lost any power.

The one area where Hunt will need to improve in is his pass blocking, as he was easily beaten on an outside rush by Haasson Reddick in Thursday’s practice with an arm-over move.

Corey Clement, Wisconsin: While some anonymous scouts have already pegged the Big-Ten product as an “ordinary” back, his film and week of practice indicate that he has all the traits of a complete ball carrier that could start for several teams in the NFL.

At 5-foot-10 ½”, 221 pounds, Clement is a well-built athlete that made significant strides in his blocking technique as the week wore on. The former Badger, in fact, was seen reanchoring and sinking his hips versus a variety of defenders, including 238-pound linebacker Jordan Herdman, who was driven into the ground by the New Jersey native.

Clement, moreover, put forth a solid effort catching the ball out of the backfield from Tuesday through Thursday (see well-executed corner route versus Connor Harris in Tuesday’s practice).

The fact that he carried the ball only three times on Saturday might have been attributed to how hard he went down on his knee at the end of his first run of the contest.

On those three carries, though, No. 6 ran inside the tackle box with a purpose.

During the previously-referenced initial tote, Clement ran through contact for about eight yards and later followed that up with a 10-yard advance in which he ran right through Rayshawn Jenkins’ attempt to ankle tackle him.

Clement is a classic downhill runner that also has enough agility to cut laterally and accelerate downfield.

Dan’s Standout Running Backs

Jamaal Williams, BYU: Williams recorded a modest 29 rushing yards and nine receiving yards on 10 touches in Saturday’s game, but the former Cougar running back was one of the standout players of Senior Bowl week.

At 6-feet and 211 pounds, Williams is a powerful downhill runner with good breakaway speed. However, Williams really showcased his ability as a receiver out of the backfield and his ability to pick up blitzes in pass protection. According to Draft Analysts’ Tony Pauline, Williams “was the best of all the backs in blocking drills” and “terrific catching the ball all week.”

Williams showcased a complete game down in Mobile, and while some have concerns about his injury history, the former BYU back proved that he can hold up well in every phase of the game.

Going into the week, I viewed Williams as a solid Day 2 running back with immediate starting potential in the NFL, and his performance down in Mobile seems to reaffirm this notion.

Matt Dayes, NC State: Dayes looked explosive and decisive in the running game during Saturday’s game. He broke free several nice runs and was one of the most impressive players on the South squad.

After fumbling on his first carry in the game, Dayes recovered and strung together several nice runs, finishing the day with 66 yards on the ground on seven carries (9.4 avg) and a rushing touchdown. On a 17-yard run in the first quarter, Dayes showed excellent agility by juking safety John Johnson in the open field.

Dayes also broke free a 15-yard run late in the third quarter to set up his 2-yard touchdown run on the next play and a 24-yard rush in the fourth quarter where he showed excellent acceleration through the hole to break through the second level of the defense.

Anyone watching Dayes Tuesday through Thursday wouldn’t be surprised by his Saturday performance. Dayes broke off several long runs during team periods in practice throughout the week. He’s a quick, dynamic runner, and at 5-foot-7 and 205 pounds, he could be a very good change-of-pace back in the NFL.

He definitely solidified himself as a mid-round halfback in the NFL Draft.

Ralph’s Standout Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington: The Eastern Washington wideout was among the select handful that were consistently dominant at their respective positions, as he put on a clinic in terms of beating his man and coming down with the football.

From Day One, Kupp was schooling every corner in front of him by beating both Desmond King and Jourdan Lewis with his quickness off the line and instant acceleration out of his breaks.

In addition, the all-time receptions, yards and touchdowns leader in FCS history is a pure snatcher of the ball. He makes it a point to catch everything with his hands.

Kupp totally undressed Brendan Langley in one drill by cutting inside of him on a slant the first time and soon after left the corner standing in the middle of field by feigning a quick move inside and suddenly breaking outside on the uncontested reception.

The third-generation football player seems to get open more on his head fakes and stutter steps than with pure speed, but separation—not straight-line speed—is real key to success for anyone that makes a living catching the football.

This four-time FCS All-American just has a natural feel for breaking free from the defender in front of him.

But Kupp also came down with contested catches while also showing the ability to get open by breaking down his defender and coming back to his quarterback, as he did on one connection with Peterman.

On game day, the aspiring NFL pro had a minimal role by recording two grabs for 14 yards. One of those catches, though, was of the one-handed variety that Kupp secured while diving to the ground.

The bottom line with this 6-foot-2 ½” pass catcher is that he didn’t even need to step on the field Saturday given what he showed from Tuesday through Thursday.

Watching Kupp compete and effortlessly reel in throws outside of his frame might remind some fans of Jordy Nelson, although the young weapon informed NFL Network analysts that he patterns his game after Larry Fitzgerald.

The former Big Sky Conference standout certainly has the skills and confidence to be just as productive as both of those grizzled veteran receivers.

Zay Jones, East Carolina: Hearing others commenting on how you catch “everything” has to be the ultimate compliment for any receiver, but Jones did that and so much more in Mobile, as the 6-foot-2 prospect has undoubtedly elevated his draft stock.

It would be difficult to envision Jones not hearing his name called within the Top 50 picks three months from now.

Production has never been a question with the former East Carolina Pirate, who led the FBS in receptions (158) and receiving yards (1,746), but scouts wanted to know if he could beat people deep due to how he mostly played in the slot during his time in Greenville.

Jones impressed on both deep and shallow routes, including crossing patterns, slants and downfield shots.

He was too quick off the line for Rasul Douglas in one drill in which the cornerback couldn’t get a hand on the lanky receiver to force him to the outside.

Langley later found out that Jones could be just as tough to deal with even when you do get your hands on him with the American Athletic Conference (AAC) phenom accelerating away from his man on another pass play.

On Saturday, Jones was one of the game’s shining stars by reeling in six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Among his highlights were a 10-yard catch that required him to elevate and go into full extension in order to come down with the ball on 3rd-and-5.

Later in the first quarter, the Dallas, TX native went up high in the back of the end zone to secure a poorly-thrown Peterman pass, which would have been a touchdown if the receiver could have kept both feet in bounds.

After having another score called back, Jones was back in the end zone again on a play in which he beat Arthur Maulet on a shallow slant where he needed to have a tight grip on the ball with his opponent desperately attempting to rip out of his clutches.

This fast riser has the size, versatility and body control that will allow him to have an immediate impact on whatever team he gets drafted by.

His fearlessness to make contested catches and ability to adjust to balls thrown away from his body are traits that will pay immediate dividends in any type of system.

The fact that his father, Robert, was a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Dallas Cowboys doesn’t hurt either.

Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech: Generously listed at 5-foot-8, Taylor is as quick as a hiccup in the slot and defensive backs struggled mightily in trying to keep the Conference USA phenom under wraps in practice.

In one drill versus Lewis, Taylor didn’t let the corner’s stab knock him off his route. Instead, he used his start-and-stop ability to throw his man off balance and spun around toward to the quarterback to secure the sideline throw.

The undersized pass catcher proved to possess the ability to run several different routes, but he’s the type of player that NFL teams will want to get out in space on short flares and dump-offs due to his quickly eat up yards.

His change-of-direction skills after the catch will make Taylor one slippery customer that should be able to run by, under and around defensive backs especially on chain-moving third-down plays.

The former Louisiana Tech slot man wasn’t featured in the actual Senior Bowl game (one reception on two targets), but put in a solid enough week to solidify his draft standing.

Dan’s Standout Wide Receivers

Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky: After a strong week down in Mobile, Taylor really proved he belongs among the top receivers in this year’s draft class. According to Pauline, Taylor “was the smoothest receiver on the field this week, making catches at full speed and immediately working down the field for yards after catch.”

Scouts raved about Taylor’s explosiveness in the open field and ability to create separation through precise route-running and sharp breaks. While Taylor only recorded one reception on two targets in the Senior Bowl game, the former Western Kentucky wideout showed consistent hands throughout the week of practice.

Both in one-on-one drills and team periods, Taylor hauled in contested catches and showed excellent concentration to track the ball in the air. He also fought through defenders to create yardage after the catch and take the ball upfield for big plays. He was perhaps the best player on the field during Wednesday’s practice.

While many will overlook Taylor because he only measures in at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds and played at a smaller school, the dynamic receiver has the speed, explosiveness, and tenacity to be an effective boundary receiver in the NFL.

Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M: Reynolds had a bit of an up-and-down week. He dealt with a few drops in practice, but then he also made several eye-popping receptions. This theme continued on Saturday during the Senior Bowl game.

Reynolds finished as the game’s leading receiver with 96 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Reynolds made his hay down the sidelines, hauling in passes over his shoulder or tiptoeing near the sideline.

His most impressive catch came in the second quarter when Reynolds gained a step on cornerback Brendan Langley down the sideline and hauled in a 39-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Davis Webb. Reynolds showcased impressive concentration and ball tracking ability on the catch. His length (6-3, 190) was also on display, which gives him a distinct advantage as a receiving target.

Reynolds could be a very good receiver at the next level if he shows more consistency and limits the number of drops. He possesses the combination of length, speed, and athleticism to make him a very effective boundary receiver in the NFL. He’s also great at the catch point and adjusting to the ball in the air.

Reynolds’ week down in Mobile may confirm he’s a Day 2 receiver in the draft.

Ralph’s Standout Tight End

Evan Engram, Ole Miss: The Mississippi State tight was as good as advertised demonstrating major giddy-up after the catch and evoking comparisons to Jordan Reed.

Engram runs and moves like a wide receiver and should be a major headache for safeties or linebackers entrusted with the unenviable task of defending the 6-foot-3 playmaker.

But while the three-year college starter can line up out wide, in the slot or in the backfield and make catches at all three levels, he’s not an in-line tight end.

Calling him a “willing” blocker doesn’t mean that he’ll be qualified to match up with NFL defensive ends given his long, lean 236-pound frame. He may be willing, but will he be able?

An NFL coaching staff will need to start from square one insofar as working on his technique as a blocker along the line of scrimmage.

But the Rebels all-time yards and touchdowns leader at the tight end position will be a high draft pick (think Day 2) due to his big-play potential to stretch the field and ability to break a few tackles along the way.

Not many tight ends in the NFL can take a two-yard dump-off and turn it into a 50-yard play. Engram is one of those people.

Dan’s Standout Tight Ends

O.J. Howard, Alabama: Howard was awarded the Practice Player of the Week, and for good measure. Howard stood out in every drill and team period, showcasing his athleticism, strong hands, and superb blocking ability.

On Tuesday’s practice, Howard hauled in multiple one-handed catches, as well as demonstrated his ability to go deep and make plays downfield.

Howard was the talk of the Senior Bowl, and perhaps the top prospect down in Mobile. He capped off the strong week with four receptions for 39 yards on four targets for the South squad in the game on Saturday.

Going into the Senior Bowl, Howard was widely regarded as a top-20 player in the draft. His performance throughout week cemented this take, and maybe even pushed him up to top-ten territory, especially after carrying himself well in interviews.

Michael Roberts, Toledo: Roberts was quiet in the Senior Bowl game, recording 1 reception for 4 yards, but Toledo tight end still impressed scouts throughout the week.

At 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds, Roberts is a stout in-line tight end with tremendous strength and run blocking ability. He also showed good quickness and route-running ability in passing drills. He’s an unsuspecting athlete with underrated hands.

After standing out last week in the East-West Shrine game, Roberts built on his momentum in Mobile and showed scouts he can hang with the top tight ends in this draft class.

Roberts looks like a solid mid-round prospect.

Ralph’s Standout Offensive Linemen

Dan Feeney, Indiana: This aggressive mauler consistently locked up his opponents in pass protection with his flawless technique by proactively jabbing the oncoming defender with his strong hands as a way of countering his inside rush.

Technique is the name of the game for any offensive lineman and Feeney is no exception with the way he constantly moves his feet. His lower body gives him that added force he needs to not only keep opposing linemen at bay, but to also steer them away from the pocket.

Just watch the two-time team captain engage defenders for a few plays and you’ll quickly understand why he gave up only one sack in 310 pass attempts as a senior in 2016 after surrendering zero sacks in 475 pass plays as a junior the year prior.

Feeney played some center during the week and saw a few reps at tackle, which isn’t the position he’s best suited for since he lacks the lateral agility to neutralize outside pressure, as evidenced by a Chris Wormley edge rush during practices.

The interior blocker did well in keeping a lower center of gravity and standing his ground versus the mammoth 350-pound Stevie Tu’ikolovatu.

A lineman’s best bet is to try to get around Feeney because once he gets his hands on somebody, he has them on lockdown.

In game-day action, the Indiana bruiser engaged in a fun battle with Clemson’s Carlos Watkins.

On a 1st-and-10 run play, Feeney exploded into Watkins and moved him back a few yards on a block in which he generated power through his hips while maintaining good balance.

This first-team All Big-Ten member can step into somebody’s starting lineup and start from Day One.

Kyle Kalis, Michigan: The 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman excels as a run blocker and showed quality footwork during the week in mirroring his opponents that employed a variety of moves in order to break free.

The two things that stand out about Kalis is that he’s seldom on the ground and also displays great awareness on both running and passing plays when it comes to serving as a help blocker.

In the game, the aspiring future pro wrestler—true story—led the way on an 18-yard burst on the part of (Kareem) Hunt in the fourth quarter.

Kalis has the ability to pull and bends his knees to put him a favorable position to engage his adversaries, although he doesn’t quite have Feeney’s strong hands to sustain blocks.

He is a Day 3 pick with upside.

Kyle Fuller, Baylor: Not to be confused with the Chicago Bears cornerback that goes by the same name, Fuller is a built like an offensive tackle at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds, but has the ability to get low from the center position and fire off the snap in the ground game—an area where the 315-pound prospect has been especially dominant in his time in Waco.

The All Big-12 center turned in a solid showing during Senior Bowl week due to his ability to get to the second level and block in space.

His 34-inch arms allow him to immediately reach his opponents and hold them in place.

In the game, the interior lineman did fall victim to a quick move by (Montravius) Adams, who penetrated the pocket on a C.J. Beathard fumble.

On the previous play, Fuller was charged with an offensive holding infraction that cost the South a touchdown.

Fuller will need to work on his pass blocking at the next level, but has the tools to start with a year of seasoning.

Dan’s Standout Offensive Linemen

Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky: I’m not sure a player can be a standout player after only practicing for one day, but Lamp’s brief performance is definitely worth noting.

While Lamp left Mobile after one day of practice because of a high ankle sprain, the former Western Kentucky tackle was dominant in one-one-one blocking drills, and then continued his solid play in the team period, lining up at both guard and tackle.

It would have been nice to see what he could do over the course of the entire week, but the small glimpse we got in Tuesday’s practice, definitely reaffirms the narrative that Lamp is an early-round prospect.

Taylor Moton, Western Michigan: Moton quietly had a very strong week. While not many will note the former Western Michigan tackle’s performance, Moton repeatedly stonewalled pass rushers in one-on-one drills.

Motion plays with a strong base and he shows tenacity in the run game. He was flagged twice in Saturday’s game. Once for a false start and another for holding, but despite needing to clean up his game, Moton shows a lot of promise as a potential starting right tackle in the NFL.

He’s going to be a good find for team in the middle rounds of the draft.

