What channel is the 2017 NFL draft on? Rounds 2 and 3 viewing information

The second and third rounds of the 2017 NFL draft will take place on Friday night.

The Browns selected Myles Garrett with the first pick in the draft on Thursday. The Bears traded up to grab Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick.

Cleveland was productive on Friday, also drafting Jabrill Peppers in the first round. The 49ers also earned plaudits for their moves on Thursday, coming away with Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster.

Here's how to watch Friday's draft coverage.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/NFL Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

