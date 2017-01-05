NFL Draft: Ravens Must Target Corey Davis With 16th Pick

The Baltimore Ravens need to make the 2017 NFL Draft, one to remember by drafting Corey Davis.

Corey Davis is one of the most explosive play-makers in the 2017 NFL Draft class. The Western Michigan star is one of the most exciting wide receiver prospects in some time. If he falls to the 16th pick it is an obvious choice for the Baltimore Ravens. The promise of Davis is something that Ozzie Newsome would even be justified trading up for.

The Ravens have not had much success drafting wide receivers. It goes back to their early selection of Travis Taylor in the 2000 NFL Draft. Taylor was supposed to be a big time play-maker. He ended up being a solid contributor but he was not the superstar the Ravens wanted. Since then, the Ravens have missed on guys like Mark Clayton, Tandon Doss, Yamon Figurs and Demetrius Williams.

The Ravens need to get a young wide receiver. There is nothing wrong with signing a veteran like Pierre Garcon. Even if the Ravens intend to draft Davis, that is still a viable free agency option. It would just be nice to get Flacco a young super star for once.

What Makes Davis Special:

The first thing you notice is the incredible production. Davis had 97 receptions for 1,500 yards this season. For the third season in a row, Davis scored double digit touchdowns. This season, Davis had 19 touchdown receptions. The most impressive thing is that Davis saw his productivity increase every season. Davis had 67 receptions in his freshman campaign, and each year the numbers gradually got bigger. We are talking about a big play waiting to happen.

Davis has the things that you cannot coach. Davis has a thick 6’3″ frame and blazing speed. When he catches the football he has great instincts. If you think he is fast running routes, you should see him with the football. It’s like he has an entirely different gear. Davis has the build of Julio Jones. While he is a small school prospect, Davis has big time talent.

Davis looks the part of a great player. He could be the Ravens version of Julio Jones or Dez Bryant. He could be the Ravens Antonio Brown or A.J. Green. Why should the Steelers and the Bengals be the only AFC North teams with a top target?

Why He Is Perfect For The Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens need all the play-makers they can get. Marty Mornhinweg coming back doesn’t fill Baltimore with resounding hope. Newsome needs to give the Ravens so much talent that Mornhinweg can’t fail. If the Ravens drafted Davis they could have an incredible collection of speed at the wide receiver position.

Davis would come in right away and be the number one weapon for Joe Flacco. Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman would then give the Ravens three burners. If Chris Moore comes along that is four speed demons that the Ravens can stretch the field with.

Davis is more than a deep threat though. Davis is a guy who can run every route. This player is NFL ready. Western Michigan may not play against top level competition but Davis is playing at an advanced level. The Ravens would be getting a receiver who understands the nuances of the craft. There is a very high floor for a guy like Davis. With the size, speed and hands that he has it is hard to fail.

His Draft Stock Could Soar

There is no doubt that Davis is a first round talent. He checks every box that a draft scout could possibly have for a wide receiver. At the end of the day, the Ravens may have no chance to get this guy. If Davis outshines his fellow draft prospects at the NFL combine, then he could be a top 10 pick. The Ravens have to hope he falls to 16th.

There are other wide receivers in this draft worthy of a top selection. Mike Williams is somebody competing with Davis. Williams is another 6’3″ speedy wide receiver. He comes from Clemson, so the bigger spotlight may make him the top wide receiver in this draft. Davis just seems to be a special talent, the kind of player that the Ravens have always lacked.

The Ravens need to find a big time talent at the wide receiver position. There is no player that fits that description more than Davis, in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Ravens have to go into this draft with the hopes of getting Davis no matter what.

