NFL Draft prospects to watch in National Championship Game

The National Championship Game will feature plenty of NFL prospects, with as many as eight projected to go in the first round next April.

Just like last season, the National Championship Game will feature the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. Last year, the Crimson Tide earned their fifth national title in the last eight years, beating the Tigers in an instant classic, 45-40. Clemson will be looking for revenge on Monday night, as they have enough talent to topple the dynasty that is the Alabama Crimson TIde.

While all eyes will be on Raymond James Stadium for the title game on Monday, we fast forward to next April, where both schools should be well represented in the NFL Draft. Here is a breakdown of some of the names to look for during the National Championship Game, and were we expect those players to be selected. The top eight players are listed in the order we feel they will be selected within the group, not where they will be selected overall.

Late Round Prospects

LB Ben Boulware, Clemson

Boulware is the heart and soul of the Clemson defense, as his play has inspired all of those who have played alongside of him during his time on campus. While there are plenty of question marks regarding his physical ability at the next level, his passion for the game will never be questioned. Boulware was an All-ACC First Team selection by the coaches in the conference, and was named the Jack Lambert Award winner, which is given to the best linebacker in college football.

C Jay Guillermo, Clemson

When it comes to pass protection, Guillermo is one of the better centers in all of college football. He has helped keep star quarterback Deshaun Watson upright over the past two seasons, and was recently named an All-ACC First Team selection. While he may go late in the draft, he definitely has the talent to be a good player at the next level, and has proven to be the leader of the Tigers offensive line during their two National Championship Game runs.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama

Tomlinson is as good a run stuffer as their is in college football, and has become a leader on the Crimson Tide defense. A redshirt senior, Tomlinson has the size and strength to play at the next level, and has really enjoyed flying under the radar for the Tide. While Jonathan Allen gets most of the publicity, Tomlinson has developed into a legitimate NFL prospect, and he should hear his name called next April.

CB Tony Brown, Alabama

The biggest question mark for Brown has come off the field, where he was forced to serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of the season. Once he came back, Brown assumed his role in the Crimson Tide defense, showing incredible speed in the Alabama secondary. Brown was an All-American in Track and Field at Alabama in the 4×400, and has the physical gifts to be a serious player at the next level.

Mid-Round Prospects

RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson

There are a few big name running back prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft, as Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook are expected to be selected in the first round. In the second tier, there may not be a better prospect than Wayne Gallman, who has been an explosive player for Clemson. He has great speed, can slash and take it to the house, and could be someone who slides into the second round due to his incredible football I.Q.

WR Artavis Scott, Clemson

While star wide reciever Mike Williams gets most of the publicity, Artavis Scott is definietly someone who is going to be playing on Sundays. Scott is one of the more clutch wide receivers in college football, and has really been a productive player since arriving on campus. He has another year of eligibility left, but is expected to go as high as the third round, so he will likely declare for the draft after the title game.

TE Jordan Leggett, Clemson

In a draft with a shortage of tight end prospects, Jordan Leggett could find himself being drafted as early as the second round in April. Leggett has good speed for a guy his size, and has developed into a nice run blocker during his time with the Tigers. Scouts have said he has three-down potential at the next level, and he certainly has the hands to make all the catches, whether up the seam, or over the middle.

DT Carlos Watkins, Clemson

Watkins really has emerged during the 2016 season, as he has been a disruptive force in the middle of the Clemson defense. In total, Watkins accounted for 8.5 sacks during the Tigers title run this season, becoming one of the more feared defensive tackles in the ACC. He has all the physical ability to be a solid player at the NFL level, and some believe he could go as high as the third round in next April’s draft.

LB Ryan Anderson, Alabama

Tim Williams and Reuben Foster both are likely to go in the first round next April, but their fellow linebacker, Ryan Anderson, could soon hear his name after. At 6-foot-2, Anderson plays with a ton of passion, and has become an excellent pass-rusher. He is fast enough to play on the outside at the next level, though he also hits with the power of a player who can play on the inside. He is one of the more versatile linebackers in the SEC.

S Eddie Jackson, Alabama

Jackson broke his leg during the 2016 season, and will miss the National Championship Game. Still, he is projected to go between the third and fifth rounds next April, and has the potential to be a quality free safety at the next level. He needs to add weight if he is going to stick in the NFL, but his 4.5 40-yard dash speed should keep him on somebody’s roster.

8 Cordrea Tankersley CB, Clemson

The 2017 NFL Draft is loaded at the cornerback position, and as many as five or six could go in the first round. One of those prospects in Cordrea Tankersley, who scouts believe will be either a late first-round pick, or early second-round. He has all the physical talent to be an outside cornerback at the next level, and has proven to be a shutdown player during his time with the Clemson Tigers.

After the 2015 season, Tankersley toyed with the idea of heading to the NFL, but wisely chose to come back to Clemson. He had some flaws in his game that he needed to work on, and with the added experience, is now a legitimate first-round prospect. He has stepped up big as of late for the Tigers, intercepting three passes between the ACC Championship and College Football Semifinal.

There is so much depth at this position that Tankersley may fall out of the first round, but NFL teams love his ballhawking ability. He is going to be a very good player at the next level, and if he can work on his discipline, he could turn into an elite cornerback. He has the size and speed to cause fits in man coverage, and has played in some huge games throughout his career.

The cornerback position is at such a premium in the NFL, as the league has really turned into a quarterback-driven league. Teams are going to want someone with the physical tools to come right in and play right away. Of all the cornerbacks in this draft, there are only a few that project higher than Tankersley, who should be covering the Tides’ best receiver on Monday night.

7 Tim Williams LB, Alabama

Tim Williams is one of the biggest wildcards in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he also could be a player who winds up paying the biggest dividends. There is no questioning his talent, as he has the size and speed to be a dominant outside linebacker at the next level. The real question comes when you speak of his character, as off-the-field issues have forced him to miss time throughout his collegiate career.

On the field, Williams may be the best pass rusher in this draft. To look at him is to see the likes of Khalil Mack and Vic Beasley, two men who have become absolute stars at the NFL level. He has that kind of ability, and while he may not become as good as Mack and Beasley, if he can get into the right system, he has the ability to be a Pro Bowl player. After being buried in Alabama’s deep rotation his first two years, Williams has become a star, and is likely done after the National Championship Game.

At the next level, Williams has the ability to play in either a 3-4 or 4-3 defense, as he could also be used as an edge rusher. Once the ball is snapped, there are few players in the country who can get off the edge quicker than he can. This past offseason, Williams added some bulk to his frame, and after dominating for the Tide, his draft stock could not be higher.

Playing alongside Reuben Foster and Jonathan Allen, Williams has helped continue the Crimson Tide dynasty. On Monday night, he is definitely going to try to get after Deshaun Watson all game long, and should be able to disrupt the Tigers passing game. He is going to go in the first round next April, the only question is whether teams can look beyond his troubled past to see his potential at the next level.

6 O.J. Howard TE, Alabama

O.J. Howard is an elite tight end prospect, and will no doubt be the first player at his position selected next April. Howard has a rare blend of size and speed, and is the kind of tight end that can take over a game. He is by far the best receiver on the Crimson Tide offense, and projects to be an impact player at the next level.

Tight end is such a premium position in the NFL, as those teams with good tight ends often find themselves in the playoffs. Howard has very soft hands, great speed for someone his size, and also can get the job done in pass blocking. At 6-foot-6, Howard gives the opposition fits, and Clemson could be in for another long night against him on Monday.

In last year’s National Championship Game, Howard was named the game’s Offensive MVP, after roasting the Tigers defense for two long touchdowns. In total, Howard caught five balls for over 200 yards, while cementing his place as the best tight end in the country. He has been an impact player once again in 2016, and outside of Michigan’s Jake Butt, may be the only first-round talent at his position.

For as good as he is at the college level, his skill set should make him even more dangerous at the next level. The NFL game revolves around the passing game, and having an elite tight end is something all organizations clamor for. Howard is going to be an elite player in the NFL, and the only question is really which team is going to be lucky enough to have him on their roster in 2017.

5 Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson

What can you say about Deshaun Watson? Throughout his career at Clemson, Watson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and many believe he will continue to get better at the next level. He has led the Tigers to back-to-back National Championship Games, and on Monday night, he will get the opportunity to close out his college career with a major upset over the Crimson Tide.

While this NFL draft class does not scream franchise quarterback, there are scouts who believe that is exactly what Watson will become. The scouts have been very undecided as to where he falls, as some have placed him as low as the fourth round. That is not going to happen, as there are at least ten teams in the NFL who need to make a change at quarterback for the 2017 NFL season.

Watson can do it all, and while his decision-making has come under fire this season, he has all the tools to be a solid quarterback at the next level. He has shown the ability to play big in big games, and if can get into the right system, he should be able to flourish in the NFL. Watson may not be ready to step in and start an NFL game his rookie season, but any team looking to draft their future signal-caller has to be looking long and hard at Watson.

Clemson is not the program they are now without Watson, and in the last two years, he has been a Heisman finalist. He will go down as one of the more decorated college quarterbacks in recent memory, and Clemson is going to have a hard time finding someone to duplicate his production once he goes to the NFL. Watson is going to be drafted in the first round, and whether that is in the top-five, or in the middle of the round, some team is going to be getting a fantastic player, and an even better person.

4 Reuben Foster LB, Alabama

In a draft class that is littered with incredible defensive talent, Alabama’s Reuben Foster is the best linebacker of the group. There is nothing he cannot do on a football field, and he has the physical gifts to be an impact player from day one at the next level. The Crimson Tide defense has become one for the ages, and Foster is the unquestioned leader of the group.

Not only is Foster a beast when it comes up stopping the run, but he also has incredible pass coverage skills. At the NFL level, Foster is going to be an incredibly versatile player, as he has the skill set to be a plug-and-play type of player in any scheme. He has the speed to play sideline to sideline, and has as quick a first step as any player in this draft.

Foster is an intimidating hitter, who is always looking to punish the opposition. Possessing one of the better football I.Q.s in this draft, Foster knows how to play the angles, and can diagnose an offense with the best of them. He can cover in man schemes as well as he can in zone, and is one of the more effective pass rushers in the draft class.

There is no question that he is a first-round talent, and some scouts feel he could be selected in the first five picks. Any team looking to bolster their linebacking corps should look for Foster, who is as good a leader as he is a player. Alabama would not have the defense they do without Foster, whose impact on the game goes far beyond the stat sheet. Look for Foster to be selected very early in next April’s draft.

3 Mike Williams WR, Clemson

There is little question as to who is the best wide receiver prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Clemson Tigers have been blessed to have Mike Williams on their roster during their recent run, and he has emerged as one of the best players in college football. While Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook was a Heisman finalist in 2016, Williams is going to be the receiver who makes the biggest impact at the NFL level.

Not only is Williams regarded as the best wide receiver prospect in this draft, but some feel he is the best receiver prospect we have seen in a long time. We have all seen the highlight reel catches, but Williams is the kind of player who gives his all on every play. Not only can he go and get the deep ball, but he goes over the middle, and his physical gifts make him someone you do not see come around very often.

Williams has incredible hands, and can make the kind of catches that only people like Odell Beckham Jr. can during games. He has elite speed, and his route-running really separates him from the other talent at his position in this draft. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has had the luxury of throwing the ball to Williams during his career, and it has turned both of them into first round talents.

There are plenty of teams that could use a true WR1 in next April’s draft, including a handful picking in the top ten picks. Williams is going to make an impact from day one at the next level, and the only real question is if he lands with a team that has a quarterback that can get him the ball. Playing at Clemson has turned him into a star, and the next step on his journey is going to be making those same highlight plays on Sunday.

2 Marlon Humphrey CB, Alabama

One of the deepest positions in this draft is cornerback, where as many as six players could hear their name called during the first round. Of all those prospects, Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey is the best of the bunch. Humphrey is the kind of cornerback that can shut down an entire side of the field, and he is going to step in and be a CB1 at the next level from the start.

Humphrey is the son of a former NFL running back, as his father, Bobby, played in the league for five years. Also a product of the University of Alabama, Bobby was a Pro Bowl selection in 1990, and it is clear his fiery persona has rubbed off on his son. The younger Humphrey has the kind of passion you love to see from a defensive back, as he possesses the swagger to go up against the best receiver on the opposing team every week.

Blessed with incredible physical gifts, Humphrey’s talents go well beyond his 40-yard dash time. Humphrey is the definition of a leader, and his Crimson Tide teammates look to him in big spots in the game. He has played at the highest level during his time at Alabama, and has backed down from no-one in his pursuit of being the best cornerback in college football.

With the cornerback position being at such a premium at the NFL level, the odds are Humphrey could hear his name called within the first five picks in next April’s draft. While teammate Jonathan Allen should be the first member of the Crimson Tide defense to go in the first round, Humphrey is not going to be far behind. Look for him to make an impact on Monday night, as he closes out his collegiate career in style.

1 Jonathan Allen DT, Alabama

The last player we showcase could be the first player to hear his name called next April, as some publications have Alabama’s Jonathan Allen going first overall to the Cleveland Browns. On the field, Allen is a dominant figure, who is just as good stopping the run as he is getting after the quarterback. While Myles Garrett may go first overall, Allen should be right behind him, and if he does well at the combine, he just may leapfrog him.

Allen’s impact for the Crimson Tide cannot be understated, as he has emerged as the best defensive lineman in all of college football. Nicknamed “the Hulk” in high school, Allen plays with that kind of rage on the football field, and really strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents. There is no doubt he is going to be an elite player at the next level, as his physical gifts are only second to his desire to be the best player on the field at all times.

When Allen arrived at Alabama, some believed he may become an outside linebacker. However, he put on 30 pounds of muscle, and when all was said and done, he had turned himself into a defensive lineman that actually got Heisman Trophy votes. Now, with his eyes set on back-to-back national titles, Allen will be looking to go out a champion, after surprising scouts by returning for his senior season.

In a draft filled with incredible defensive talent, Allen comes in second to none. He is one of the better defensive linemen prospects we have seen in a long time, and on Monday night, he will be all over Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in the passing game. He is going to be a fantastic pro, and with the ability to play in any scheme, Allen will be well worth the high pick in next April’s draft.

