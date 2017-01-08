NFL Draft Prospects: Clemson

With the College Football National Championship coming up on Monday night, I’m breaking down the 2017 NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on from both Clemson and Alabama. With these being the two best teams in the nation, there are plenty of players on each team projected to be drafted this year.

I’ve listed Clemson’s best draft prospects below and will post Alabama’s next.

Clemson Draft Prospects:

#4 QB Deshaun Watson (6’2 | 215 | 4.64) – At this time last year, Watson was considered a lock to be the #1 overall pick in the draft, but his stock has slipped considerably in the last season. His passing stats were almost exactly the same (67.3%, 4,173 yards, 38 TD, 17 INT) from his breakout sophomore season (67.8%, 4,109 yards, 35 TD, 13 INT) but he didn’t show the expected improvement in ball security and decision making. Watson’s rushing yards also dipped from 1,105 in 2015 to 581 this season.

There is a lot to like physically about Watson as an NFL prospect; he has a live arm with enough zip to make all the NFL throws, a lightning-quick release, impressive touch and anticipation at times, doesn’t lose any accuracy on the move, and is an elite athlete with the speed and elusiveness of a running back.

There are also some physical negatives, such as a lack of ideal height and a slight frame that might not hold up to NFL hits for long. The lack of ideal size might limit Watson to certain NFL schemes.

Watson’s ability to play in a standard NFL scheme is another important question. At Clemson, he’s played in a shotgun-heavy, quick read & throw offensive scheme that doesn’t often require him to progress through multiple options. Whether he will be able to adjust to taking snaps under center, turning his back to defenses on play-action calls, and read NFL defenses accurately are all legitimate concerns.

Despite plenty of questions about how Watson’s skills translate at the next level, his production is impossible to dismiss. He’s been responsible for 93 touchdowns over the last two seasons (73 passings, 20 rushing) while playing against top competition. Watson is also considered a good leader with a solid work ethic and no off-field concerns, which should boost his stock as well.

He has one more opportunity to win scouts over on the field Monday night against an Alabama defense loaded with NFL prospects. Right now he’s projected anywhere from the top of the first round to the bottom of the second.

Projection: Mid-first round

#7 WR Mike Williams (6’3 | 225 | 4.50) – Bounced back from a scary neck injury in 2015 to have a monster junior season with 90 catches for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. Williams has the ideal build for a number one receiver in the NFL with enough speed to keep defenders honest.

Besides his size, his best trait is his body control which gives him the ability to make whatever adjustments are necessary to catch the ball. Williams excels at back-shoulder and contested 50/50 throws, showing the ability to catch the ball at it’s highest point and fight through contact to make the catch.

He’s also shown natural hands and catches the ball away from his body consistently, though he has suffered some concentration lapses on easy catches which has led to frustrating drops. It’s almost as if Williams needs a degree of difficulty to focus on catching the ball. To put it in Madden terms, Williams “catch in traffic” and “spectacular catch” ratings would be higher than his “catching” grade.

Williams’ size, body control, and hands should make him a dangerous red zone threat from day one in the NFL and he has enough talent to eventually make plays on all levels of the field. He’ll need to improve his route running at the next level, but all the tools are there for him to be a weapon anywhere on the field.

Williams is a lock for the first round and has the potential to be a legitimate number one receiver in the NFL early in his career.

Projection: Mid-first round

#25 CB Cordrea Tankersley (6’0 | 200 | 4.48) – It seems like every year Clemson has an NFL caliber corner and this year it’s Tankersley. He has good length for a corner and enough bulk to match up with big receivers at the next level.

Besides his obvious physical traits, the main thing that stands out to me about Tankersley is his ball skills. He’s been adept at both catching the ball with nine interceptions over the last two seasons and breaking up passes with 19. He’s shown a knack for getting his hand in the catch window to force incompletions.

Tankersley can get a little too aggressive with his hands at times and will need to clean up his play at the next level to avoid interference calls, but his instincts to get his hands in the right place are part of what make him such an effective corner. According to Pro Football Focus, Tankersley allowed the 7th lowest QB rating in the nation and graded out as the 10th best corner overall.

He’s best in man-to-man coverage but shows the positioning, reaction time, and instincts to play zone as well. Tankersley struggles in press coverage and occasionally with complex routes, but his versatility to play either zone or man will make him a target for most NFL squads. He’s also a willing run defender, though will need to improve his tackling technique at the next level.

Overall, Tankersley has the size, athleticism, speed, and instincts to eventually develop into a shutdown NFL corner. I have him graded as a late first-rounder, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that he’s available when then Bears pick in round two.

Projection: Late first round

#94 DT Carlos Watkins (6’3 | 305 | 5.06) – Powerful interior linemen who made a huge leap in production and as a prospect in 2016. Last year Watkins was an unheralded part of the Clemson d-line, which lost three players to the NFL (Lawson, Dodd, Reader), but has stepped up this year and become a key part of the d-line.

Watkins increased his productivity from 3.5 sacks in 2015 to 10.5 sacks this year, despite increased attention from opposing offensive lines. He’s versatile enough to line up at multiple spots on the line and at times was a force against both the run and pass.

He moves well for his size and looks like he could add weight to his frame without sacrificing much mobility. When Watkins fires off the ball low he can generate pressure on QBs and is difficult to move off his spot against the run. He also uses his long arms well to disengage from blockers to make plays on the ball (44 tackles this season).

Watkins main problem is that he often comes off the line too high, which allows opposing blockers to get into his upper body and move him off the line of scrimmage. He showed significant improvement in this area between 2015 and 2016, but it still happens more often than it should. His play recognition and pass rush technique still need work as well.

Despite some significant issues, Watkins has the size, power, and athleticism to become a force at the next level eventually. In the NFL he could be a fit as a three-tech, five-tech, or even a nose tackle if he gets bigger. Watkins improvement in 2016 and potential for more should get him drafted no later than round two.

Projection: Round two

#16 TE Jordan Leggett (6’5 | 258 | 4.73) – A consistent receiving threat for the Tigers over the last two seasons with 79 catches, 1,166 yards, and 15 touchdowns since becoming a starter in 2015.

Leggett has an ideal frame for a receiving tight end at the next level with enough speed to stretch the field down the seam. He has good straight line speed, soft hands, and the size to be a weapon in the red zone, but hasn’t shown the route running prowess to get open consistently on more complex routes at the next level.

His long arms give Leggett a huge catch radius as a receiver, but he hasn’t shown the ability to use them as a blocker yet. A former wide receiver in high school, it’s understandable that Leggett hasn’t perfected the nuances of inline blocking yet but he will need to improve to be a three-down tight end in the NFL.

Some sites are higher on Leggett than I am with multiple comparisons to the Redskin’s Jordan Reed. That’s Leggett ceiling, in my opinion, but he needs a lot of work on his route running and blocking to get there.

It’s a strong draft class at tight end and I have Leggett near the top of the second tier and a likely late day-two pick.

Projection: 3rd round





#9 RB Wayne Gallman (6’0 | 215 | 4.52) – Gets lost in the shuffle of talented backs in this year’s stacked draft class, but he’s a legitimate NFL prospect. Gallman has been extremely productive the last two seasons with an average of 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He lacks breakaway speed and isn’t flashy, but moves the chains with great vision, patience, and acceleration through the hole. Gallman has also been among the CFB leaders in forcing missed tackles (PFF). He uses a blend of power, quick feet, and an angry running style to gain extra yards in the open field.

Gallman is also a well-rounded back with soft hands out of the backfield (63 career catches) and advanced pass protection skills. According to Pro Football Focus, Gallman didn’t give up any sacks and only six hurries in 2015.

HIs lack of top-end speed and a loaded draft class may drop Gallman to the draft’s third day, but some team could get a steal that late. He should be able to contribute as a third-down back right away and may eventually develop into a solid NFL starter.

Projection: 4th round

G Tyrone Crowder (6’2 | 340 | 5.43) – First team All-ACC guard who consistently played well in Clemson’s biggest games (AUB, FSU, OSU) this year. Crowder has plenty of bulk at 340 pounds but moves surprisingly well when asked to pull or trap.

He can be a mauler in the run game with impressive power and the ability to wipe out defenders at the second level when on the move, but his technique is inconsistent. Crowder is naturally strong but doesn’t get the most out of it due to sloppy hand placement. At times, he just uses his massive frame to engulf defenders instead of getting inside and driving them off the ball.

As a pass blocker, the results were usually solid for Crowder, including not giving up a single pressure against Florida St’s dangerous pass rush, but his technique wasn’t pretty. Crowder uses his wide frame and long arms to keep pass rushers at bay, but both his footwork and hand placement need improvement. He could struggle against speed rushers at the NFL level.

The size, power, ane effort level are in place for Crowder to be a starting guard at the next level, but his technique will need to improve before he’s more than just interior depth.

Projection: 4th round

WR Artavis Scott (5’10 | 190 | 4.49) – Despite a drop in his stats this year, Scott has had a very productive career for the Tigers with over 900 receiving yards in both 2014 and 2015. This year his catches (73), yards (608), and touchdowns (5) were all career lows, but he was still an important part of Clemson’s attack.

Scott lined up all over the field this season but his lack of size should limit him to the slot at the next level. He’s extremely quick with sharp enough route-running ability to get open consistently. Scott is also strong for his size and uses his strength to beat jams at the line of scrimmage.

He adjusts to the ball wall on deep throws and can make people miss in the open field or just outrun them. His timed speed is nothing special, but he looks like he plays faster than that on the field.

Scott also contributed as a kick and punt returner for Clemson and could do the same at the next level. He has all the traits necessary to be a productive slot receiver in the NFL and enough quickness to help in the return game. He’s likely an early day three pick in this year’s draft.

Projection: 4th-5th round

