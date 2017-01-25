NFL Draft Profile: JuJu Smith-Schuster WR, USC

The Baltimore Ravens would be wise to consider targeting JuJu Smith Schuster in the 2017 NFL Draft:

One of my favorite players in the 2017 NFL Draft is JuJu Smith-Schuster. He is one of the most explosive play-makers this draft class has to offer. I have him ranked as the third best receiver prospect behind Corey Davis and Mike Williams. One thing is sure, Smith-Schuster is a big play waiting to happen.

He was a productive player for the USC Trojans. In 2014, Smith-Schuster caught 54 passes as a freshman. His productivity soared in his sophomore season when he had 89 receptions for 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past season, he totaled 70 receptions for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 14.5 yards per reception in his three years with the Trojans.

Strengths:

Quick route runner, helps scrambling quarterback out

Decent speed and can sharply change directions

Almost impossible to catch in the open field

Willing Blocker

Good vertical ability, goes up and gets the football

Tracks the football exceptionally

Thick 6’2″ frame

Concerns:

Needs to continue to work on his hands

Could improve catching in traffic

Production dipped slightly in junior season

Needs to prove he has break away speed

Where Should He Be Drafted?

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Smith-Schuster taken in the first round. I think he is worth that type of investment. It really depends on where how high the NFL decision makers get on him. It seems most likely that he will be taken in the second round. The Ravens should target Smith-Schuster if he drops to the second round. Even if they have to trade up to get him on day two, it would be an exceptional value. If the Ravens don’t address the wide receiver position in the first round, they should target Smith-Schuster in round two,

This article originally appeared on