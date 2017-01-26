NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Allen DE, Alabama

Jonathan Allen is a once in a generation talent that could make the Baltimore Ravens defense great

Out of all of the players in the 2017 NFL Draft, Jonathan Allen is my favorite and I think he would fit in perfectly with the Baltimore Ravens. If Brandon Williams leaves in free agency, there will holes to fill on the defensive line. Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil are also approaching the end of their careers and will need to be replaced sooner or later.

One of the main weaknesses on the Ravens defense last season was getting to the quarterback and Jonathan Allen could fix it that. During his time at Alabama, Allen played a mix between the defensive tackle and defensive end position. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to two straight national championships in 2015 and 2016. In the 2016 he recorded 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. His play earned him SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Bednarik Award for the best defensive player in the NCAA.

If anyone knows how to coach college players, it is Nick Saban. Allen comes from a storied Alabama program that sees players drafted every single year. I think his decision to stay all four years will help with his maturity coming into the NFL.

Strengths

Explosive/Powerful

Awareness on the field

Quick hands

Finishes on plays

Knows how to get to QB

Weaknesses

Trouble tackling in open field

Poor pad level at times

Where Will He Fall?

It is going to be a stretch for the Ravens to have a chance to draft Allen. Current mock drafts have him going within the first 5 picks. Obviously that could change, but it is unlikely. If Allen has a solid Pro Day and Combine, he could be a lock to the Browns with the #1 pick.

The Ravens have a tendency to trade back in the draft, but up. Ozzie Newsome and the front office would have to really see something special in Allen to trade up to draft him. If they were to do this, the price could be high. It would most likely mean the Ravens could be giving up 1st and 2nd round picks in the 2018 draft.

