NFL Draft: Predicting the Jaguars 2017 Picks

If you’re a team like the New England Patriots, the NFL Draft is nothing but an opportunity to add a quality starter or two to your roster. For teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Draft means everything. A solid draft could mean the difference between a hit or miss season in 2017.

Unfortunately for many Jaguar fans, now is the annual time of year where you are less worried about whats going on in the playoffs, and more worried about who the team is going to draft in April. Even with a top five defense and many solid play-makers on offense, there is always going to be room for improvement.

With the NFL season winding down, here is my look ahead to who I think the Jaguars will draft come April 27th.

Round 1 Pick #4: Dalvin Cook (RB), Florida State

With his job on the line if things don’t start improving soon, Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell is going to be looking for an immediate impact player to help bring some life to the struggling Jaguars offense in 2017. Florida State running back Dalvin Cook is just that guy the Jaguars need. Caldwell just might take a gamble on a player with freakish talent that would be hard to pass up. With Chris Ivory constantly struggling with fumbles and injuries, and backup Denard Robinson entering free agency, the Jaguars are going to need a game changer to create a spark in the running game. Cook would fit in well with Jacksonville, rejoining former FSU teammates Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, and Rashad Greene. Just look at what happened to the Cowboys after adding Ezekiel Elliot.

Round 2 Pick #35: Dan Feeney (OG), Indiana

It’s no secret that the offensive line is the area on the team that needs the most improvement. Unfortunately for the Jaguars there are no offensive lineman in the draft that are really worth the number four overall pick. The last lineman they drafted as a top five pick (Luke Joeckel) failed to adjust to the NFL caliber speed and is currently known as one of the biggest busts in franchise history. The idea of drafting another offensive lineman this high in the draft still scares the Jaguars (and it should). Not to mention, the 6’4″ 310lb offensive guard from Indiana is a solid player who could help provide extra protection for Blake Bortles and help open up some holes for the struggling run game. He would be a solid pick and could provide relief for the revolving door at the left guard position. In 2016 alone the Jaguars played 5 different players at left guard alone, and if not addressed in free agency, should be a top priority entering the 2017 NFL Draft.

Round 3 Pick #68: Jamal Adams (S), LSU

With pro day and the NFL Combine still to come, it is uncertain whether Adams will be available in the third round of the draft. If he is still on the board, the Jaguars can’t go wrong with picking this guy up. With starting safety Johnathan Cyprien entering free agency and Tashaun Gipson struggling, it wouldn’t hurt to get some quality help in the secondary. Jamal Adams is a monster at safety and draws many comparisons to Keanu Neal and Kam Chancellor. Adams is a versatile player who would be hard to pass up in the third round.

Round 4 Pick #99: Jordan Leggett (TE), Clemson

It’s no surprise that the Jaguars love their tight ends who play a huge role in their offensive scheme. Marcedes Lewis is not getting any younger and his constant injuries may push him closer to retirement more than ever before. Jordan Leggett has both the blocking ability and the route running ability that NFL scouts love to see in a tight end. You can never have too many tight ends. Even with Ben Koyack having an impressive 2016 season, Leggett possesses the talent to compete for the starting job. If not, quality roster depth is always a great thing to have.

Round 5 Pick #132: Hunter Dimmick (DE), Utah

The 6’3″ 272lb defensive end could be a much needed acquisition for the defensive line. Dimmick has the potential to be a talented edge rusher for whatever team decides to take a chance on him. Jacksonville tied for 20th in the NFL for sacks and could always use a quality backup or even a potential starter. Jacksonville has two other defensive fifth round picks that ended up being some of the best at their position.

Round 6 Pick #162: Cole Croston (OT), Iowa

At 6’5″ 300lb, Croston is a massive human being with potential to be a future NFL starter. Croston had an interesting career at Iowa and can be a valuable asset to whatever team decides to take a chance on him. Croston could be a good replacement for Jeremy Parnell who has had a horrific season at right tackle. Both Beachum and Parnell racked up a ton of penalties this season for the Jaguars, among the most in the NFL. The Jaguars need a player with discipline and potential on the line that could develop into a future starter, and Croston can be just that.

Round 7 Pick #194: Billy Brown (WR), Shepherd

The talented wide receiver from Shepherd University possesses Calvin Johnson-like size. At 6’4″ 235, you might be wondering why Brown is only projected to be a seventh round pick. Brown is expected to be drafted so late, if drafted at all because he didn’t attend a division 1 program. Don’t be fooled however, in the past there have been tons of great NFL players out of small schools that were overlooked (such as former Jaguars Cecil Shorts & Pierre Garcon). With both Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee having only one season remaining on their contracts, Brown can be a late round hidden gem with incredible potential. Brown could be great security in case the Jaguars fail to re-sign Allen Robinson in 2018.

With tons of young talent in the upcoming draft. I as well as many fans are anxious to see who the Jaguars will draft. An improved offensive line as well as a consistent running back could be just what the Jaguars need to take control of the AFC South. With the right pieces added, the Jaguars are well within reach of following the footsteps of the Dallas Cowboys.

