Martavis Bryant jabs fellow Steelers WR after Pittsburgh drafts his ‘replacement’

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High on January 17, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Steelers 23-16. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Cameron DaSilva

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised a few folks on Friday night when they drafted a wide receiver in the second round. The pick was former USC wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, a talented possession receiver with great toughness.

After the selection was announced, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant – who was recently reinstated on a conditional basis – took to Twitter to troll his teammate, Sammie Coates, saying Pittsburgh drafted his “replacement.”

Coates responded swiftly, laughing off Bryant’s dig.

Mike Tomlin had to step in and break up his receivers before things got ugly.

As funny as the quip was, the Steelers’ receiving corps is no joke. In addition to Antonio Brown, Coates and Bryant, they also have Smith-Schuster and Eli Rodgers. Good luck defending that passing attack for the next three years or so.

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) reacts during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

8

gallery: Winners and losers from the NFL Draft's Round 1 QB shuffle

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | Jeff Curry