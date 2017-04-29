Martavis Bryant jabs fellow Steelers WR after Pittsburgh drafts his ‘replacement’
The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised a few folks on Friday night when they drafted a wide receiver in the second round. The pick was former USC wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, a talented possession receiver with great toughness.
I'm Blessed…All The Glory Goes To God!
Can't Wait To Get Out There With #SteelersNation & Start Working! pic.twitter.com/hEDHbm17Xn
— Juju Smith-Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) April 29, 2017
After the selection was announced, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant – who was recently reinstated on a conditional basis – took to Twitter to troll his teammate, Sammie Coates, saying Pittsburgh drafted his “replacement.”
lol that's Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back.
— Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) April 29, 2017
Coates responded swiftly, laughing off Bryant’s dig.
Hahahahahaha https://t.co/dix482BWyl
— Sammie Coates (@sammiecoates11) April 29, 2017
Mike Tomlin had to step in and break up his receivers before things got ugly.
Play nice boys. @ThaBestUNO @sammiecoates11
— Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) April 29, 2017
As funny as the quip was, the Steelers’ receiving corps is no joke. In addition to Antonio Brown, Coates and Bryant, they also have Smith-Schuster and Eli Rodgers. Good luck defending that passing attack for the next three years or so.