NFL Draft Order: Washington Redskins Set With No. 17 Pick

With the NFL offseason getting ready to kick into gear, a good chunk on the 2017 NFL Draft order has been decided. The Washington Redskins will end up picking 17th overall.

When the Washington Redskins lost to the New York Giants on Sunday, their season ended rather abruptly. Missing a chance to go to the playoffs, the Redskins were unceremoniously sent straight to the offseason, where their coaching staff and front office will look to make some key decisions in regards to their roster. One of the most important events of the offseason is the NFL Draft, and the Redskins loss gave them a decent first round pick.

Had the Redskins made the playoffs, they would have been picking in the low-20s at the very best. With their loss, they are locked into the No. 17 pick. Picking halfway through the first round should offer the team some flexibility, and it seems likely that a solid prospect could fall to them.

In the first round, the Redskins are going to want to look at four positions for an impact player. They are the defensive line, linebacker, safety, and running back. Granted, the team could always opt to take the best player available, but there figures to be at least one major talent available at one of those positions where they are picking.

In our most recent offseason simulation, running back Dalvin Cook fell to the Redskins with the pick. Cook, a strong running back with game breaking speed, will be heavily considered to complete the Redskins stellar offense. He could be a workhorse, and should be a top option for the team.

Of the other positions, it seems most likely that the Redskins will be able to land a linebacker. Either Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham or Alabama’s Reuben Foster should be available with their selection, and the team could elect to spend it on one of them. Also, the Skins should be heavily interested in Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, a hybrid safety/linebacker who is considered slightly overrated by many teams. Because of this, he could fall to the Redskins pick and end up being a steal.

It seems least likely that the Redskins would be able to land a strong defensive lineman. Most of the top D-line guys are projected as top 10 picks, and there are not too many mid-first round talents. If anything, Florida’s Caleb Brantley could get consideration due to his size and potential.

As draft season draws nearer, things will change. Still, the Redskins appear to be in good shape right now and should land a difference maker on Day 1.

And in case anyone was wondering, here is the set-in-stone order for the first 20 picks, courtesy of WalterFootball.com’s Walt Cherepinsky.

Cleveland Browns (1-15) San Francisco 49ers (2-14) Chicago Bears (3-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13) Tennessee Titans – from Los Angeles Rams (4-12) New York Jets (5-11) San Diego Chargers (5-11) Carolina Panthers (6-10) Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1) Buffalo Bills (7-9) New Orleans Saints (7-9) Cleveland Browns – from Philadelphia Eagles (7-9) Arizona Cardinals (7-8-1) Indianapolis Colts (8-8) Philadelphia Eagles – from Minnesota Vikings (8-8) Baltimore Ravens (8-8) Washington Redskins (8-7-1) Tennessee Titans (9-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) Denver Broncos (9-7)

The playoff teams will be solidified depending on the order they are eliminated in.

