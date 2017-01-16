NFL Draft Order Set Through Pick 28 with Conference Championships Set

Seattle and Houston claimed their picks on Saturday, while Dallas and Kansas City fell on Sunday.

Green Bay and Atlanta will face off in the NFC Championship, while New England and Pittsburgh will fight for the AFC Championship. With those championship games set. we now have the top 28 picks of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Live Feed mock draft

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Chicago Bears
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Tennessee Titans (via Rams)
  6. New York Jets
  7. San Diego Chargers
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Buffalo Bills
  11. New Orleans Saints
  12. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)
  13. Arizona Cardinals
  14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Baltimore Ravens
  17. Washington Redskins
  18. Tennessee Titans
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Detroit Lions
  22. Miami Dolphins
  23. New York Giants
  24. Oakland Raiders
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Seattle Seahawks
  27. Kansas City Chiefs
  28. Dallas Cowboys

The remaining four spots will belong to those playing in the conference championships: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers.

NFL Mocks will have you covered on all of the picks made in Philadelphia this April at the 2017 NFL Draft.

