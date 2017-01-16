NFL Draft Order Set Through Pick 28 with Conference Championships Set

Seattle and Houston claimed their picks on Saturday, while Dallas and Kansas City fell on Sunday.

Green Bay and Atlanta will face off in the NFC Championship, while New England and Pittsburgh will fight for the AFC Championship. With those championship games set. we now have the top 28 picks of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans (via Rams) New York Jets San Diego Chargers Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Arizona Cardinals Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Indianapolis Colts Baltimore Ravens Washington Redskins Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Miami Dolphins New York Giants Oakland Raiders Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys

The remaining four spots will belong to those playing in the conference championships: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers.

