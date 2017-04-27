Jimmy Garoppolo says he has ‘no nerves’ about a potential draft-night trade

For months, it seemed like Jimmy Garoppolo would be on his way out of New England with the Cleveland Browns being a potential landing spot. However, trade rumors have since cooled down, and it looks like Tom Brady’s heir apparent will remain with the Patriots for the time being.

Of course, anything can happen when it comes to the NFL Draft, but Garoppolo isn’t worried about the possibility that he’ll be dealt.

“No nerves,” Garoppolo said Wednesday night at the Bulls-Celtics NBA playoff game. “I’m just trying to enjoy the game with the guys tonight. It’s a special thing coming out here.”

With the Patriots not owning a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft, they could recoup both by dealing Garoppolo. But reports have suggested the Patriots aren’t interested in trading their backup quarterback despite the potentially game-changing haul they could receive in return.

Patriots exec Nick Caserio left the door open for a potential deal, but Garoppolo hasn’t been thinking about the possibility that he could wind up in another city.

“To be honest, I really didn’t think about it,” he said. “I was just enjoying the offseason. Working out. Grinding it out with the guys out in California. Now we’re back at it with the team.”

With the draft, anything can happen, but don’t expect to see Garoppolo on the move.