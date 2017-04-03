Myles Garrett, Patience with QBs, Good Things for the Browns and Niners

Sometimes when you’ve been with someone for a long time, you need to… spice things up a bit. So that’s where Andy and I found ourselves before recording this episode. We decided to be spontaneous and do something crazy. We did this whole show without a script. Just 45 minutes of stream-of-consciousness football talk. The equivalent of a guitar solo at a Phish concert (Andy not only knew who Phish was, but he also knew it was spelled with a P-H). Andy compared it to winging a pass downfield into triple coverage We’re not sure if this episode we’ll be deemed good or bad. But it will probably sound a little different.

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast, and get it in your feed first thing Monday morning, instantly doubling your earning potential. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) This week’s show will be available soon…

We’re genuinely curious about what you thought of this week’s show, so contact us with unrelenting praise or unyielding criticism. Also, send some mailbag questions. We’ll answer as many questions as humanly possible:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!



This week’s show:

• Browns stuff (What’s good about them? How does Myles Garrett fit?)

• Jets stuff (showing some actual patience when it comes to developing quarterbacks)

• 49ers stuff (What do they have to be happy about?)

• Panthers stuff (What needs to happen for them to bounce back?)

• Bills stuff (an actual rebuilding year?)

• Bears stuff (it’s a really good defense!)

This article originally appeared on