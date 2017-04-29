How to watch the NFL draft online: Live stream, TV channel, time

The 2017 NFL draft concludes on Saturday.

The fourth through seventh rounds will be held with teams picking No. 108 to No. 256. Teams will have less time to make their picks.

In the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, teams will have five minutes to select. In the seventh round, the teams will have four minutes.

See how to watch the 2017 NFL draft below. And follow along with SI.com's draft tracker.

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN/NFL Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Draft live show: SI.com

