How to watch the NFL draft online: Live stream, TV channel, time

The 2017 NFL draft begins Thursday night with the first round and concludes on Saturday.

This year's draft is set to take place in Philadelphia after two years in Chicago.

The Browns have the No. 1 pick, and are expected to take either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The 49ers, Bears, Jaguars and Titans round out the top five.

See how to watch the 2017 NFL draft below.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/NFL Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Draft live show: SI.com

This article originally appeared on