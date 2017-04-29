Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft: Start time, TV, streaming and more

Two days of draft picks are in the books as we’re officially through the first three rounds in Philadelphia. Fortunately, the action isn’t even halfway done.

While the first two days were filled with surprises and excitement, we still have one more day to go.

Day 3 gets underway on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN and NFL Network. You can stream it live on WatchESPN and NFL.com/Watch.

Teams will have five minutes to make each selection on the third day of the draft. You can follow all the action with our NFL Draft tracker here.