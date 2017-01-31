NFL Draft: How Corey Davis’ Injury Affects His Draft Stock

Missing the NFL Combine could dramatically affect Corey Davis heading into the NFL Draft in April

One of the top wide receivers in this year’s NFL Draft looks to be on ice for the foreseeable future. Western Michigan star Corey Davis reportedly suffered an ankle injury while training.

By most accounts, the injury is not extremely serious, but it threatens his ability to workout at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Outside of the actual draft, the combine is arguably the most important aspect of the offseason.

Davis will surely do his best to be on the field come March 2nd when workouts are underway. The biggest issue is missing the time to prepare for track and field related workouts such as the vertical and broad jump. Running the 40-yard dash is the biggest test for skilled position players like Davis, and missing that could push him out of the top 15 picks.

Teams will undoubtedly be cautious with an ankle injury for a potential franchise player. Sammy Watkins, Arian Foster, and Percy Harvin are just three examples of skilled position players who struggled to stay healthy at points in their respective careers. Davis would have been a potential candidate for the Bills as a strong number two alongside Watkins if not for his injury.

Look for names such as John Ross, Zay Jones, and Cooper Kupp to generate even more buzz as potential first-round picks. Jones and Kupp shined at the Senior Bowl last week, while the speedy Ross scored 17 touchdowns for Washington last season.

As for Davis, the former MAC star will focus on his interview skills and rehab leading up to the combine. A good interview could dampen teams concerns regarding his injury should he be limited at the combine.

