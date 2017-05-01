The 32-Team Draft Extravaganza

It took three hours to record and we took two bathroom breaks along the way, but ultimately Andy and I said everything we know about this year’s draft class. Draft grades are for dumb jerks, so we don’t have them. But we do say what we like and don’t like about all 32 teams’ drafts, and more importantly, what it means going forward.

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast, and get it in your feed first thing Monday morning, which would earn you an easy A for draft grades.

Our offseason will be chock full of great stuff, and surely a couple of mailbags too. So send those questions. Or just say hi or other stuff to us:

