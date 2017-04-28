Day 2 Mock Draft

Note to first-time visitors: The College Column is much more than mock drafts. Visit the archive for enlightening profiles on some of the 2017 draft’s biggest names, as well as stories on some of this year’s most important trends.

No. 33 Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

He’s a player I thought Green Bay might target had they stayed in the first. A hard-hitter, he’ll fit very well in Dom Campers’ system.

No. 34 Seattle Seahawks (from San Francisco): Kevin King, CB, Washington

Seattle stays local and gets the cornerback many believed they would snatch in Round 1. King will be a seamless addition to the Legion of Boom.

No. 35 Jacksonville Jaguars: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

Here’s how Jacksonville is making Blake Bortles’ life easier in 2017: a workhorse running back and reinforcing the offensive line. No excuses now.

No. 36 Chicago Bears: Jordan Willis, DE/OLB, Kansas State

Chicago gave up a ton to get Mitchell Trubisky. Adding a grind-it-out pass rusher like Willis helps soften the blow.

No. 37 Los Angeles Rams: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

Jared Goff needs weapons and Jones will be a go-to-guy. He was incredibly productive in college—he’s the FBS all time leader in receptions—and impressed scouts at every stop of the draft process.

No. 38 Los Angeles Chargers: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

The Chargers take a stab at Phillip Rivers’ eventual replacement. It’s the perfect situation for Kizer to step into.

No. 39 New York Jets: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Jets GM Mike Mccagnan is a subscriber of “best talent available.” That’s unquestionably Cook, who might just make New York’s offense fun to watch, no matter who is playing quarterback.

No. 40 Carolina Panthers: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Christian McCaffrey will help Cam Newton succeed in 2017, but so too will an improved offensive line.

No. 41 Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

The thinking on Mixon is this: If you’re going to draft him—and absorb the PR blow—you might as well do it sooner rather than later. Cincinnati feels like the right organization.

No. 42 New Orleans Saints: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

More help for the defense is just what New Orleans needs. Cunningham is a tackling machine.

No. 43 Philadelphia Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook are studs, but Philadelphia was wise to wait. Similarly, Kamara can contribute as a runner and in the pass game.

No. 44 Buffalo Bills: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

He’s a big, physical possession receiver (and happens to be the youngest player in the draft, turning 21 in November). Smith-Schuster is also advanced as a blocker.

No. 45 Arizona Cardinals: Davis Webb, QB, California

Webb loves to study (the son of a coach, he'd eventually like to coach himself). He’ll learn for a year or two under one of the best in Carson Palmer.

No. 46 Indianapolis Colts: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

He’s 6' 7″ with nearly 36-inch arms, and he’s athletic to boot. Kpassagnon might be a little raw, but the upside as a pass-rusher is tremendous.

No. 47 Baltimore Ravens: Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan

He’s 6' 5″, a shade under 300 pounds and versatile, though he’s especially tough against the run. Scouts rave about Wormley’s high character as well.

No. 48 Minnesota Vikings: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

It’s no secret the Vikings need help at guard, especially with Alex Boone the only interior lineman signed past 2017. A four-year starter at IU, Feeney was instrumental in Telvin Coleman’s and Jordan Howard’s breakout seasons.

No. 49 Washington: Budda Baker, S, Washington

This ends up being a dynamite defensive draft for Washington (which may still be using Scot McCloughan’s draft board). Johnathan Allen and Budda Baker are two dynamic young talents, and Baker provides a centerfielder to go with box safeties Su’a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger.

No. 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut

I love the athletic safety in defensive coordinator Mike Smith’s sys-tem. Melifonwu’s best years are definitely ahead of him.

No. 51 Denver Broncos: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte

He’s only been playing football since his sophomore year of high school, and he’s not quite a finished product. A couple years of coaching and he could be one of the league’s premiere defensive tackles.

No. 52 Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee): Marcus Maye, S, Florida

Maye can set the tone with his physicality. Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, Maye—the defense might not be bad in 2018.

No. 53 Detroit Lions: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

The Lions get a gem with the hometown prospect. At 6' 6″, 295 pounds McDowell’s length and explosiveness will make him a mainstay of Detroit’s pass rush.

No. 54 Miami Dolphins: Pat Elflein, OL, Ohio State

Mike Pouncey has been bothered by injuries to his back and hip, and the Dolphins could be looking for a successor. Elflein could be a stud at any position on the interior, especially in run blocking.

No. 55 New York Giants: Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston

One of draft season’s fastest risers finds a home in New York. Bowser will become a favorite weapon of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

No. 56 Oakland Raiders: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

No question, inside linebacker is one of Oakland’s biggest needs. Anzalone could be a three-down starter in this league, should he stay healthy.

No. 57 Houston Texans: Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan

He’s 6' 5″, 319 pounds and has played both guard or right tackle. It wouldn’t take long for Moton to help protect Tom Savage (or Deshaun Watson).

No. 58 Seattle Seahawks: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

The Seahawks load up on pass rushers. Basham’s size (6' 4″, 269 pounds, 34 1/4-inch arms) and production (11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss in 2016) are certainly attractive.

No. 59 Kansas City Chiefs: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

He’s physical and lengthy, exactly the type of corner that could plug in well in Bob Sutton’s D.

No. 60 Dallas Cowboys: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

The Cowboys need to re-stock depth in their secondary after a free-agency exodus. Wilson is a good start.

No. 61 Green Bay Packers: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

The Packers lost Eddie Lacy in free agency and are in year two of the Ty Montgomery experiment. Needless to say: Green Bay needs a running back. Foreman has great speed for his size (6-foot, 233 pounds).

No. 62 Pittsburgh Steelers: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

The Steelers continue to rework their secondary; Evans and 2016 second-rounder Sean Davis would be an interesting pair of safeties

No. 63 Atlanta Falcons: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh

More O-line help, always, for the Falcons. Johnson is tough, smart, and technically sound—a great fit for Dan Quinn’s “brotherhood.”

No. 64 Carolina Panthers (from New England): Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M

Myles Garrett gets all the acclaim, but Hall has potential to be a terrific pass-rusher. He’s still learning the nuances after switching from linebacker.

No. 65 Cleveland Browns: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

The Browns have a ton of picks, but they still can use a little bit of everything. The Penn State wideout is deceptively fast and brings another playmaker to the offense.

No. 66 San Francisco 49ers: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

In John Lynch’s first draft, the GM finds a little luck: San Francisco gets a first-round talent (albeit an injured one) at a value rate.

No. 67 San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago): Josh Jones, S, N.C. State

Jones is a box safety who loves to hit. That skillset should be familiar to Lynch.

No. 68 Jacksonville Jaguars: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Just as the Jaguars scooped up Myles Jack in 2016, Jacksonville scores with a first-round talent who tumbled because of injury.

No. 69 Los Angeles Rams: Marcus Williams, S, Utah

This was a position of need, even before T.J. McDonald signed a free agent deal with Miami.

No. 70 New York Jets: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

Samuel lined up just about everywhere for the Buckeyes last year; in New York he’ll likely be a wideout, and a savior for Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty, or whoever is throwing passes in the long run.

No. 71 Los Angeles Chargers: Dion Dawkins, G, Temple

Russell Okung helps soften the loss of King Dunlap, but even still the Chargers can use more help on the O-line. After all, new coach Anthony Lynn likes to run the ball.

No. 72 New England Patriots (from Carolina): Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

Ah, the Patriots pick at last! They actually get a first-round pass rushing talent in Williams, who slipped because of character concerns.

No. 73 Cincinnati Bengals: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

After a rough season and rougher offseason (losing Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler), the Bengals offensive line could use some reinforcements.

No. 74 Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia): Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

A star of the draft season circuit—especially after a standout Senior Bowl—Kupp will help alleviate some of the Ravens’ shortterm (and long term) concerns at the position.

No. 75 Buffalo Bills: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

A developmental playmaker for a Bills team that lacks firepower in the passing game.

No. 76 New Orleans Saints: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois

In perpetual need of pass-rush help, the Saints take a chance on Smoot, who was being discussed as a first-round talent before the 2016 season.

No. 77 Arizona Cardinals: Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn

He’s had some durability issues, but when he’s on, he looks like a first-round-caliber pass rusher. Lawson could become that third rusher in Arizona, with Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.

No. 78 Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Anderson, DE/OLB, Alabama

The Ravens need some help at outside linebacker and the pass rush. They’ll look at potential heirs to Terrell Suggs’ position, and could find one in another Alabama alum.

No. 79 Minnesota Vikings: Isaac Asiata, G, Utah

Another developmental prospect for the Vikings to bank on, building the offensive line of the future.

No. 80 Indianapolis Colts: Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State

The Colts need depth at cornerback. Kazee’s size likely relegates him to the slot, but he’s a scrappy playmaker.

No. 81 Washington: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

He’s a speedy vertical threat that can fill the void left by DeSean Jackson.

No. 82 Denver Broncos: Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida

He’s a dual threat back who became USF’s career leader in rushing yards (3,609), all-purpose yards (4,107) and touchdowns (33) in just three years.

No. 83 Tennessee Titans: Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU

The thumping Beckwith brings the physicality Jon Robinson has looked for in rebuilding the Titans.

No. 84 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn

He’s a space eating rotational defensive tackle who can create some disruption next to Gerald McCoy.

No. 85 Detroit Lions: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

One things scouts love about Hunt: He rushed for nearly 5,000 yards on 782 carries at Toledo, but only fumbled once.

No. 86 Minnesota Vikings (from Miami): Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU

Williams is a powerful, physical back that should be a good fit for a team that’s used to having a workhorse at the position.

No. 87 New York Giants: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

New York is looking forward to 2016 with Paul Perkins, but in Perine, GM Jerry Reese finds a nice complement.

No. 88 Oakland Raiders: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

Tankersley has the potential to be a lockdown corner, and Oakland has a need at corner even after selecting Gareon Conley in Round 1.

No. 89 Houston Texans: Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

An athletic playmaker who adds some depth in Houston after the Texans lost A.J. Bouye.

No. 90 Seattle Seahawks: Jermaine Eluemunor, OL, Texas A&M

The Brit moved to New Jersey in ninth grade and had to go the JUCO route before getting noticed. All the raw tools are there, his upside is exciting, and the Seahawks love developmental O-linemen.

No. 91 Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City): DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

A productive pass rusher in college, Walker becomes part of a Sean McDermott defense that will have to create more pressure up front.

No. 92 Dallas Cowboys: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

Dallas fans will love this pick. Butt is a top talent whose draft stock was derailed by a bowl game injury. Once he’s healthy, he could be the Jason Witten heir apparent.

No. 93 Green Bay Packers: Shaquill Griffin, DB, UCF

The Packers are looking for new talent in the secondary and could be looking to draft more than one corner in 2017.

No. 94 Pittsburgh Steelers: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

It’s no secret the Steelers are thinking about drafting a developmental QB this year. Dobbs is intelligent and has a great arm. He has a chance to be a good pro, if given the right coaching.

No. 95 Seattle Seahawks (from Atlanta): Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern

The Seahawks could use depth in the linebacking corps. In Walker, they get a tremendous talent whose play was a bit too erratic to warrant a higher selection.

No. 96 New England Patriots: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

The Division-II prospect is a big pass-catcher who is said to have Rob Gronkowski-like traits.

No. 97 Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick): Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

He’s a high upside, size/speed prospect with a chance to develop into a starter.

No. 98 Carolina Panthers (compensatory pick): Antonio Garcia, OL, Troy

He’s long and athletic, but Garcia needs to prove he can keep on weight. He could be a starter at left tackle two or three years down the line.

No. 99 Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick, from Baltimore): Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech

I don’t think anyone in Philadelphia would boo the selection of a wide receiver.

No. 100 Tennessee Titans (compensatory pick, from L.A. Rams): John Johnson, S, Boston College

Another heady, versatile defender for the Titans’ secondary.

No. 101 Denver Broncos (compensatory pick): ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

Denver finds a third receiving option behind Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.

No. 102 Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick): Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson

Watkins is an interior pass rusher who could earn an immediate role, even in a deep Seahawks D-line rotation.

No. 103 New Orleans Saints (compensatory pick, from Cleveland via New England): Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU

After the Brandin Cooks trade, the Saints need help at wideout. They stay in-state for a player poised to out-perform his college production.

No. 104 Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory pick): Duke Riley, LB, LSU

Riley would push for playing time early with Derrick Johnson coming off another ruptured achilles.

No. 105 Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

Another thing the Steelers are looking for in this draft: some complementary receiving help for Antonio Brown.

No. 106 Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick): Chad Hansen, WR, California

Davis Webb’s go-to target at California is a big wideout who can stretch the field.

No. 107 New York Jets (compensatory pick): Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

Another pass-catching option for the Jets; Hodges could be a matchup nightmare.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

This article originally appeared on