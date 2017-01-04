NFL Draft: Day 3 is important to the Tennessee Titans

It is early to talk about the 2017 NFL Draft farther than mock drafts that show the depth and potential targets and combinations that the Tennessee Titans could target.

However, there is something that I have noticed more and more looking at this roster: Day 3 is really important to the Titans.

Now you will hear over and over how a lot of players on NFL rosters are late or undrafted players, but more often than not that is only true for depth with a few exceptions. Look at the list of starters on the Tennessee Titans that have been drafted on Day 3 (rounds 4-UDFA).

WR Rishard Matthews (7th)

WR Tajae Sharpe (5th)

LG Quinton Spain (UDFA)

C Ben Jones (4th)

RG Josh Kline (UDFA)

TE Delanie Walker (6th)

FB Jalston Fowler (4th)

DE DaQaun Jones (4th)

NT Al Woods (4th)

LB Wesley Woodyard (4th)

LB Avery Williamson (5th)

CB Brice McCain (6th)

CB Jason McCourty (6th)

CB LeShaun Sims (5th)

S Da’Norris Searcy (4th)

S Daimion Stafford (7th)

That is 15 starters that were taken either Day 3 or in UDFA. That is 15 compared to just 5 players selected in the 1st round (Marcus Mariota, Taylor Lewan, Jack Conklin, Brian Orakpo, and Derrick Morgan).

This is really important, and here is why. If you are the Tennessee Titans you are facing a draft coming up where you have two first round picks. For as often as you hear, “The Titans need a CB so take a CB in the 1st” remember how that worked with Chance Warmack when Tennessee needed a guard.

There are plenty of starters on this 9-7 team and this coaching staff has shown that it can patch holes in the roster with guys that aren’t necessarily considered to be world beaters. However, those first round picks are the true cogs that make this team go.

If there is a stellar inside linebacker prospect (Reuben Foster) that can make this team great, then why not do what the Carolina Panthers did with Luke Keuchly and add the best talent to your roster?

This draft is going to be very deep at safety, cornerback, pass rusher, and running back. I fully expect Jon Robinson to take advantage of that. So, if the Titans pass on one of those early (they obviously are not taking a running back) then that is because they are confident that they can get a starter in the later rounds.

If they don’t pass on one, it should be because that player has a true “1st round grade” and they believe he can be a big time player for this team.

So the next time you see a mock draft with Tim Williams, Reuben Foster, Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker in a mock draft don’t worry about whether or not the Titans have a player that is passable at any of those positions because they do. However, great teams (and this team is aspiring to be great next year) get as many blue-chip prospects on their team as possible and trust their coaching staff to make sure they disguise their weaknesses as much as possible.

A coach that can do that, paired with a GM that can make the right picks in the later rounds is what make a championship roster. So just enjoy the Titans getting value and talent in round one, and hope that Jon Robinson continues to make the right picks in rounds 4-7.

