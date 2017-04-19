Browns GM: ‘We feel really good’ about picking at No. 1 despite receiving trade offers

The Cleveland Browns essentially hold the keys to the top of the NFL Draft. With the first overall pick and the 12th selection, they can go a number of different ways. Myles Garrett figures to be the No. 1 pick next Thursday, but he’s become less of a lock in the past week thanks to the rise of Mitchell Trubisky.

No one on the outside truly knows which direction the Browns will go, but general manager Sashi Brown made it clear Wednesday that the team will likely stay put at No. 1.

Brown admits he’s received calls about the top pick, but the Browns have turned them down up to this point and aren’t looking to trade.

Sashi Brown says Browns have received calls about No. 1 overall pick. "We feel really good picking at 1," Brown said. — Patrick Maks (@maksimuspatrick) April 19, 2017

He said a team did call about trading up to No. 1 for a quarterback, which is interesting considering how revered Garrett is in this class. Trading down from the first pick would almost certainly cause the Browns to miss out on him, unless it was the 49ers trading up from No. 2 to 1.

Brown said he would be surprised if the Browns traded down, though.

Sashi Brown on trading down from No. 1: 'That would surprise me.' #Browns — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 19, 2017

What could be very much on the table is a trade up in the first round. He said the Browns could do that – likely from No. 12 into the top 10 – but he doesn’t want to get into the habit of turning two selections into one.

This is an extremely deep draft class so it should come as no surprise that the Browns would prefer not to trade up in the first round. Giving up the 33rd pick would be unwise considering how many first-round talents will be available at that time.

Brown also talked up both Garrett and Trubisky, making it clear the Browns like both players.

“Bright young man, competitive … we’ve spent a lot of time with him.” — Sashi Brown on Myles Garrett — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 19, 2017