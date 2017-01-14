NFL Draft: Cam Robinson Can Upgrade Raven’s O-Line

With the #16 pick the Ravens could bolster their offensive line with Cam Robinson

The offensive line was thin coming into the 2016 season for the Ravens. They lost starting guard Kelechi Osemele to the Raiders in free agency. With questions on the line, the Ravens did what they do best, and upgraded through the draft. The front office found two starting lineman, Ronnie Stanley and Alex Lewis in the first 4 rounds.

Even with the additions, injuries pilled up during the season. In the first half of the season the Ravens used a different offensive line combination in almost every game. Ronnie Stanley, Marshal Yanda, and Alex Lewis all dealt with injuries.

While there are glaring needs for the Ravens, one of the most important is on the offensive line. With Rick Wagner a free agent, the Ravens might not be able to bring him back. If this were to happen, a good fit would be Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

Grade A-Potential

If you have watched Cam Robinson play, you know about his size. At 6’6″ and 326 pounds, he is massive and has the size that you cannot teach. In today’s NFL, defensive lineman and ends are getting bigger and stronger and size is important.

At the University of Alabama, he came in as a freshman and was able to earn a starting position. He started all three of his years for the Crimson Tide, going to two national championships and winning one. There is no doubt he understands the game of football, especially since he has played under hall of fame coach Nick Saban.

Robinson can be a starter from day 1. He is even bigger than 2016 first round pick Ronnie Stanley. He has the potential to be a Jonathan Ogden type tackle for the Ravens. Bringing him in could keep Lewis at the guard position, where he has played most of his snaps in the NFL. Pair Robinson with Stanley on the edge and Joe Flacco could have a comfortable pocket in 2017.

Ozzie Newsome played his college ball at the University of Alabama and surely still has close ties with the school. The Ravens are known to take Alabama players in high rounds. C.J. Mosley, Courtney Upshaw are just a few example. It would not be surprising for them to take pick up Robinson in the first round.

Off The Field Concern?

With all of his accomplishments and accolades, not every thing has been smooth sailing for Robinson.

In May of last year, Robinson was arrested with a teammate when police found a stolen handgun and a bag of marijuana in their car. The arrest was a major concern, especially since a stolen handgun can result in felony charges. According to CBS Sports, the charges were eventually dropped by the district attorney.

It is unsure whether the this arrest will shy the Ravens away from taking Robinson. They have taken chances on players coming into the draft with off the field issues and it has worked out in their favor. Robinson is definitely worth the shot, especially with his talent.

