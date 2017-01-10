NFL Draft: 49ers Now Have More Reasons to Look at Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The San Francisco 49ers may be paying a little closer attention to Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft, after the Tigers pulled off a thrilling victory over Alabama in the College Football National Championship game.

In case you missed it, the Clemson Tigers are kings of the college football world.

Clemson’s 35-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide pushed Tigers phenom quarterback Deshaun Watson even further into the national spotlight in what ended up being his last collegiate game before the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft.

And the San Francisco 49ers should have paid close attention.

Also, in case you missed it, the Niners need a quarterback this offseason. And they hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Watson’s draft stock certainly grew, thanks to his efforts against a top-ranked Alabama defense on Monday. Before the game, some big boards listed Watson as a mid-first rounder. Even CBS Sports’ Rob Rang had Watson as the No. 33 overall prospect in the draft.

Without question, Watson’s stock will be much higher now.

He completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. On top of that, Watson rushed for 43 yards and another end-zone score.

As Mark Kreidler of Sacramento’s ESPN 1320 noted, Watson certainly has shown poise as a big-game quarterback:

Deshaun Watson passed for 405 yards against Alabama in last year's title game. Passed for 420 tonight. Big-game guy. — Mark Kreidler (@MarkKreidler) January 10, 2017

Now, the question is whether or not Watson’s abilities and performance levels can translate over to the NFL level.

The Scouting Profile

Watson has been compared to another collegiate-standout player, former Texas quarterback Vince Young.

We remember Young, of course, and his victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl.

Despite a promising start to his professional career, Young fizzled out and never managed to capture the same kind of success at the NFL level over a long period of time.

Is Watson destined for the same fate? Not according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller:

VY was the better prospect. Deshaun can be the better NFL player. https://t.co/ULSPpx0flQ — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2017

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Watson certainly has the body type ideal for a quarterback at the NFL level. And he’s certainly capable of taking some big hits — evidenced by the pressure Alabama applied on him throughout most of the game.

Give credit to Watson for hanging in there though.

Deshaun Watson looked like a bad NCAA Football animation on that hit pic.twitter.com/El2GJKHI6X — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) January 10, 2017

There are questions about Watson’s frequent designed one-read passes though, as well as how he’ll be able to adapt from Clemson’s spread offense to a more pro-style NFL system.

Still, Watson has done plenty to answer critics at every stage of his collegiate career. It’s what one source close to Clemson football told me, and he also said Watson’s ability to adapt to any system is off the charts.

And it’s certain he’ll have the opportunity to do so again at the next level.

Identifying the 49ers Need

Watson’s draft stock climbed after Clemson’s victory. And putting up those numbers against a stout Alabama defense certainly will convince many a general manager he’s capable of success at the NFL level.

But how high will his value be?

Watson may still be a slight reach at No. 2 overall. Yet that doesn’t mean San Francisco won’t be in play for his services altogether. The team has a chance to trade down from the second pick, let’s say, to the fifth or sixth overall spot — gaining valuable draft capital and grabbing a guy like Watson early enough.

And with the Niners wrapping up their general manager and head coaching search in coming days and weeks, the thought of adding an impact quarterback has to be enticing enough.

So Watson could be the guy for San Francisco in Round 1. Just remember though, he’d only be one step in what promises to be a long rebuild in Santa Clara for the foreseeable future.

But Watson couldn’t have ended his collegiate career on more of a promising note.

