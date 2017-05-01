NFL Draft 2017: 5 candidates to win 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year

The 2017 NFL Draft is complete and a lot of teams got their guy. Here’s a look at five potential candidates who could win Rookie of the Year.

The 2017 NFL Draft is over after making a move to Philadelphia this season. Fans were out in full force cheering on their Philadelphia Eagles while booing other rivals who showed up, like former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson.

When the dust settled, a lot of teams walk away from the draft with a good group of talent, especially on defense. Now, they’ll have their chance to push for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.v

Last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa set the bar rather high despite playing in just 12 games. Bosa racked up 41 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 59 quarterback pressures and 15 QB hits.

The young rookie made his presence known in his first season and a lot of players from this year’s strong defensive class will have an opportunity to do the same.

There’s certainly some added motivation for them this year after a couple top picks faced a lot of criticism about health or effort and some saw their stock fall as a result. Here’s a look at five candidates to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

5

Reuben Foster Linebacker, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster’s stock took a huge hit leading up to the NFL Draft. First, Foster was dismissed early from the NFL Combine after an altercation with a medical worker. Then, a few days leading up to the NFL Draft, it was reported Foster also failed his drug test at the combine.

Foster plummeted in the first round of the NFL Draft all the way to the 31st overall pick. He’s got unquestionable talent but with his combine mishaps, a lot of teams passed on him. While some see it as a good sign, it’s motivation for Foster.

He was an All-American and first-team All-SEC selection in 2016 who racked up 115 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks after losing 20 pounds in the offseason. He’s got a lot of ability and should be an immediate impact player on a 49ers defense in dire need of help at the linebacker position.

4

Derek Barnett EDGE, Tennessee

Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Derek Barnett is put in a good position with the Philadelphia Eagles next season. Barnett was a three-year starter with the Volunteers who developed into quite the edge-rusher in his time at Knoxville. He was rewarded for his efforts by becoming the 14th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barnett started from his freshman season in 2013 all the way to his final season, choosing to declare early. He had 56 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2016.

He earned All-American and first-team All-SEC honors after leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss. As the unsung leader on the Vols’ defense, Barnett elevated his level of play season after season. Now, with a shot to crack the starting rotation with the Philadelphia Eagles, he has an opportunity to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award next year.

3

Marshon Lattimore Cornerback, Ohio State

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was one of the best cornerbacks on the field for the Ohio State Buckeyes next to Gareon Conley last season. Lattimore needed just two seasons of college football to prove himself before making the leap to the NFL Draft.

He was selected as the 11th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints, a team in desperate need of corner help. There’s a high possibility Lattimore can be a Week One starter.

Lattimore recorded 41 total tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and an interception return for a touchdown. He was fifth in the Big Ten last season in interceptions. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, jumped 38.5 inches in the vertical and had a 132.0-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine, all top five for his position.

Lattimore has all the intangibles to be a good cornerback in an NFL secondary. He’s got raw talent with a lot of potential. Defensive Rookie of the Year will be his if he can make an instant impact in the Saints’ secondary, which he should, in 2017.

2

Jonathan Allen DL, Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide have another player on this rankings which shouldn’t be a huge shock. Defensive end Jonathan Allen was a player whose name came up a lot when it came to defensive stops in 2016.

Allen was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Bronco Nagurski Award winner, Chuck Bednarik Award winner and Ted Hendricks Award winner in 2016. He earned all those awards after recording 69 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one fumble return for a touchdown.

However, a lot of teams had concerns about Allen’s shoulder arthritis. He had surgery on both shoulders during his college career. The Washington Redskins gladly took Allen with the 17th overall pick and he has a big opportunity on his hands.

It helps Allen was raised in Ashburn, Va., the current location of the Redskins’ practice facility. So a return to his old stomping grounds could give him an advantage. Another advantage for Allen could be playing alongside linebacker Ryan Anderson, who was also drafted by the Redskins with the 49th overall pick.

With the departure of defensive end Chris Baker up front, look for Allen to challenge for the starting role as well as Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

1

Myles Garrett EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Myles Garrett was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns for good reason. Garrett racked up 141 total tackles, 47.0 tackles for loss, 31.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in three seasons with the Aggies.

He’s faced a lot of criticism about his effort and motor as an edge rusher but he’ll have a chance to silence his critics soon enough. In his final season, Garrett’s numbers didn’t quite jump off the page at you but he played on one leg for much of the season.

Garrett, however, showed that he’s healthy with a strong NFL Combine and Pro Day performance on separate dates. He ran a 4.64 40-yard dash, bench pressed for 33 reps and a 41.0-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine.

After two strong workout performances, Garrett showed his work ethic, now he just needs to translate that to game situations. With the haul of players the Browns brought in to help Garrett, he shouldn’t have a tough time vying for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

