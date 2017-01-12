NFL Divisional round: Staff picks and predictions

The NFL Divisional round is here, and seven of the eight teams have a real shot of no only advancing, but representing their conference in Super Bowl LI.

This is the best weekend in football. While the Wild Card round is always a good time because the playoffs are here, it’s the Divisional round that has the best games. We see the best four teams in football coming off a bye week, while the other four division winners come charging in for a tough road game.

Of the four games this weekend, only one has gotten a unanimous vote. The New England Patriots are favored by more than two touchdowns to beat the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, and we all think New England rolls. Frankly, it’s pretty tough to pick the Texans to win this with Brock Osweiler at the helm.

In the other games, we are leaning toward the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs holding serve at home, while the Green Bay Packers pull the upset on the road. Should those results come to pass, Atlanta would host Dallas in the NFC Championship Game while the Patriots would welcome in the Chiefs on the AFC side.

Records

Josh Hill: 172-86

Mike Dyce: 171-87

Kayla Knierim: 170-88

Sports Asylum: 167-91

Matt Verderame: 163-95

Patrick Schmidt: 161-97

Tyler Brooke: 159-99

Patrick Allen: 156-102

