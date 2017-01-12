NFL Divisional Round 2016: Annoucer pairings

The 2016 NFL Playoffs are now in the Divisional Round. Here are the announcer pairings for all four nationally televised NFL Divisional Round games.

The 2016 NFL Playoffs are in full swing. Four of the 12 playoff teams have been eliminated from Super Bowl 51 contention from the Wild Card round: the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants, and the Oakland Raiders.

There are eight teams left with Super Bowl aspirations, all of whom won their respective divisions in the 2016 regular season. This weekend will be the first game for four playoff teams: the Atlanta Falcons, the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England. Each club secured a first-round bye.

As we look ahead to this weekend’s slate of games in the Divisional Round of the 2016 NFL Playoffs, let’s take a look at who will be calling the four nationally televised playoff games. FOX has two games this week, both of the NFC Divisional Round games. Kevin Burkhardt and John Lynch will be in Atlanta for the Seahawks at Falcons game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will make their way to Arlington for the Packers at Cowboys game.

NBC will have their final national telecast of the 2016 NFL season. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be calling a rare early afternoon game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Steelers and the Chiefs. CBS will get the night game in Foxborough between the Texans and Patriots. Jim Nantz and Phil Simms will be in the booth for that AFC playoff game.

Saturday, Jan. 14

4:35 p.m. ET FOX

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (10-6-1) at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5): Kevin Burkhardt, John Lynch

8:15 p.m. ET CBS

No. 4 Houston Texans (9-7) at No. 1 New England Patriots (14-2): Jim Nantz, Phil Simms

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:05 p.m. ET NBC

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

4:40 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-3): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

